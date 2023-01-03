Fred White, original Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dies at 67

Former Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White has passed away at 67 years old from an unreleased cause.

Fred White’s brother, Verdine White, confirmed the passing on Instagram Sunday, January 1.

“Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White,” Verdine White wrote.

“He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels,” Verdine White continued.

Fred White was described as a “child protégé... with gold records at the young age of 16 years old,” Verdine White said.

He toured as a drummer before he even graduated high school, CBS News stated.

He joined the newly formed group, Earth, Wind & Fire, at 20 years old.

Fred White was one of the original, core band members of Earth, Wind & Fire during the height of their career.

He played with the band from 1971 to 1984, according to CBS News.

During these years, they produced all of their RIAA-awarded, multi-platinum winning albums: That’s the Way of the World, Spirit, All ‘n All, and I Am.

They also spawned all of their seven Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including the classics “Shining Star,” “September,” and “After The Love Has Gone.”

The drummer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 along with the other eight members of Earth, Wind & Fire, including half-brother and founder Maurice White as well as brother Verdine White.

Fred White won six competitive Grammy awards as a part of the band and eventually earned the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 as a part of their continued and timeless success.

The band’s official Instagram account confirmed the death in their own post.

“Rest in love,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s account said.

