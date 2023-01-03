ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Meet Fredbird at St. Louis Cardinals Family Nights

By Jessica Rogen
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 3 days ago
Yeah, this guy.

How much do you miss the Cards in the off season? Is it enough to bundle up your kids on a probably cold January day, drag them out to the car and head down into the city to the Cardinals Nation Restaurant & Bar (601 Clark Street, 314-345-9880) ?

Since we're in St. Louis, we're guessing the answer is a resounding yes. Lucky you, then, because the franchise is hosting one of its Family Nights with Fredbird so you have the excuse to do just that. Not only will the aforementioned Fredbird be present but there will be games and prizes. Every adult meal comes with one for a child at no cost. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We'll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

