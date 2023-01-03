Read full article on original website
NYS Nurses Association says 12,000 nurses ready to strike
The New York State Nurses Association says no progress has been made in its negotiations with seven hospitals, setting the stage for its members to go on strike on Monday.
If moderates don’t rally behind Gov. Hochul and her chief judge pick, the hard left will rule the state
In a bid to utterly neuter Gov. Kathy Hochul at the start of her first elected term, the hard left is maneuvering to kill her nomination of Hector LaSalle to become the state’s top judge. It shows that the Democratic Party’s pro-crime, socialist minority is determined to rule New York with an iron hand. If the gambit works, Hochul becomes the first governor in state history to see his or her nominee for chief judge at the Court of Appeals rejected. Such is the Legislature’s gratitude for the ginormous pay hike she just OK’d, and for her willingness to roll...
Hochul signs bill for 9/11 death benefits to Adirondack officer’s widow
Legislation sponsored by Simpson, new environment committee ranker. The widow of an Adirondacks-based environmental conservation officer is slated to get $2.07 million by March 1 after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation deeming her eligible for an accidental death benefit. Stephen Raymond, who served with the state Department of Environmental Conservation...
This new law makes it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week that will make it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homeowners. The bill, called the “Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act,” passed the state legislature on a bipartisan basis in May, but Hochul waited until the end of the year to sign it. Her office didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
Former Assemblyman Michael Cusick named president and CEO of SIEDC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former Assemblyman Michael Cusick, who served the people of the 63rd district since 2003, officially vacating office just last week, has announced he is taking on another prominent borough role, joining the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC), as its president and CEO. “Being at...
nystateofpolitics.com
What New York Senate Democrats want this year
Addressing climate change, affordable housing and public safety are among the key issues for Democrats in the New York state Senate this year as Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on Wednesday outlined the conference's plans for 2023. Details will matter, and as lawmakers returned to Albany for day one of the...
adafruit.com
New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law
The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
nystateofpolitics.com
With public safety push in New York, criminal justice reform advocates re-double efforts
Democrats and Republican state lawmakers opened the 2023 legislative session in Albany acknowledging voters are increasingly concerned about public safety and crime in their communities. While lawmakers in both parties differ in how they plan to address the issue, progressive advocates who have backed changes to New York's criminal justice...
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
Kathy Hochul’s laughable excuse to push her flawed Penn Station makeover
Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling the area around Penn Station “blighted,” likening it to “Skid Row.” No kidding! And who’s fault is that, if not, at least in part, hers? And the only reason she’s even admitting it is because it’ll further her misbegotten redevelopment plans there. Picking up on grossly flawed ideas she inherited from her disgraced predecessor Andrew Cuomo, Hochul would have the state take over vast swaths of property around the transit hub via eminent domain — it’s blighted, after all — and use it to let a developer (who donated handsomely to her campaign) build supertall office...
New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York
Here we go again! Health officials are very worried about a brand-new highly contagious COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across the Empire State. A new omicron variant from South Africa has started to spread rapidly across the United States and New York. Health Officials Worried About New COVID Variant In...
Be ready New Yorkers: Jared Polis sending more migrants from Colorado -- What will it cost you?
New York has received more than 30,000 immigrants so far, and there are so many issues to deal with. Thankfully, Kathy Hochul has made some quick decisions for asylum seekers. One of them is providing them with millions every single year. Of course, the aim is to help them improve their living conditions and to allow them to settle in different parts of New York without any major issues.
This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York
Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
eastendbeacon.com
Hochul Vetoes Indigenous Graves Protection Act
Pictured Above: The Hawthorne Road site on Sugar Loaf Hill, where human remains believed to be a Shinnecock grave site were found on a construction site in 2018. New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that had unanimous support in the State Legislature that would have protected indigenous gravesites in the waning days of 2022, a move that makes New York still just one of three states in the union that does not provide this protection.
nystateofpolitics.com
PBA, lawmakers ready for state budget fight over vetoed retirement bill
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill for a second time that would allow environmental, park and university police be eligible for retirement after 20 years like other police officers in New York. In her veto message, the governor said the legislation was more appropriate for the state budget. Those...
queenseagle.com
Gov vetoes judge recertification bill – again
A year ago, Governor Kathy Hochul pocket vetoed a bill from the state legislature that would have essentially made the recertification of older judges an automatic process. Now, history has repeated itself after Hochul outright vetoed a new version of the bill a day before the end of the year.
americanmilitarynews.com
NY red flag law ruled unconstitutional
New York’s red flag law has been ruled unconstitutional, knocking down a key gun control measure as the state pushes revamped gun laws through the courts. New York’s “Extreme Risk Protection Order” law, enacted in 2019, allowed people to request that firearms be temporarily seized from their owners if they’re deemed likely to seriously harm themselves or others.
It's been a year since we left New York for Florida. Here's what we learned
One year ago I boarded a plane with my husband and three kids and left New York City for Florida. I love New York and it was very hard to leave. Here's what it's been like.
Goodbye, Regents? A NY commission mulls graduation requirements
New York’s high school students have taken Regents exams since the 1870s. But they could become a relic of the past, as state officials start the final leg of a lengthy process to rethink the state’s graduation requirements. In New York, students are generally required to earn 22 course credits in high school and take five Regents exams, including one each in English, math, science, and social studies. A 64-person commission charged...
New York Hunter Busted For Illegally Killing Deer
A hunter in New York was busted for illegally killing a deer after he made a post on Facebook. Officials with the Department of Environmental Conservation were alerted about a possible violation after some photos were shared on Facebook. According to the department's press release, Environmental Conservation officers from Palmateer...
