New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know

At least 30 people were shot on interstates and highways in New Orleans in 2022, according to information from police. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of all the shootings in the city, but over the past several years, they've become increasingly common. Another interstate shooting has already been reported this year near downtown.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: 2 dead, 3 others wounded in Central City Shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a mass shooting that killed two and injured three others in Central City on Thursday night. According to police, three men and two women were shot at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev John Raphael Jr. Way after 8 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Chef Menteur Highway shooting injured 1

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one. According to police, a man was shot at the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 8:57 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Five shot, two dead in Central City

New Orleans Police are on scene of a mass shooting in Central City. Five people were shot, two victims are reported dead. The shooting took place around 8:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Reverend John Raphael Way.
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

New Orleans family narrowly survives hit and run car crash

NEW ORLEANS — Stolen vehicles continue to plague the city of New Orleans, becoming more dangerous for the people living in and traveling to the area. Kaylie Battaglia, 23, told WDSU News, her family narrowly survived a hit-and-run car crash the evening of Dec. 26, involving a red stolen Kia Optima.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in 'Boogie B' killing, police say

New Orleans police have obtained an arrest warrant for one of two suspects wanted in connection with the Dec. 23 slaying of Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell in the 700 block of Baronne Street. Interim police chief Michelle Woodfork did not name the suspect because the arrest warrant has not yet...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police say 2 shot, 1 person in custody

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and injured in the Lower Ninth Ward Thursday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened at Tupelo Street and North Robertson Street around 12:17 p.m. Matthew Bell, 41, of Monroe, is accused of shooting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

More and more shootings in New Orleans

The violence just keeps getting worse in New Orleans, & the new year is seeing that trend continue. Five people were shot last night in just one incident on S. Rochblave in New Orleans. Another shooting on Broad Street sent a victim to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

