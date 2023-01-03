Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mardi Gras King Cake: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Passenger Sues Southwest Airlines for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Customers for Canceled FlightsLarry LeaseNew Orleans, LA
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
Related
NOLA.com
At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know
At least 30 people were shot on interstates and highways in New Orleans in 2022, according to information from police. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of all the shootings in the city, but over the past several years, they've become increasingly common. Another interstate shooting has already been reported this year near downtown.
NOLA.com
Man arrested in Houston in connection with fatal shooting of comedian 'Boogie B'
Authorities arrested a man in Houston on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell in downtown New Orleans last month. Jabril Cowart, 20, was taken into custody by officers with the New Orleans Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals' office, the NOPD said Thursday evening.
NOLA.com
2 killed, 3 injured in Central City mass shooting, New Orleans police say
Two people were killed and three were injured in a mass shooting in Central City Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way at 8:12 p.m. and found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.
WDSU
New Orleans police makes quick arrest in Chef Menteur Highway shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say detectives quickly arrested a suspect wanted in a Thursday night shooting in New Orleans East. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officials said when officers arrived on scene they found a 44-year-old man...
WDSU
NOPD: 2 dead, 3 others wounded in Central City Shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a mass shooting that killed two and injured three others in Central City on Thursday night. According to police, three men and two women were shot at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev John Raphael Jr. Way after 8 p.m.
WDSU
Chef Menteur Highway shooting injured 1
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one. According to police, a man was shot at the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 8:57 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information is...
Five shot, two dead in Central City
New Orleans Police are on scene of a mass shooting in Central City. Five people were shot, two victims are reported dead. The shooting took place around 8:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Reverend John Raphael Way.
Missing New Orleans woman’s car tracked on I-10 in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The vehicle of a New Orleans woman who has been missing since November has been seen in Breaux Bridge, but the whereabouts of the woman remain unknown. Mya Davis, 23, was last seen Nov. 11, 2022, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive driving a […]
WDSU
NOPD arrests suspect for the murder of famous New Orleans comedian, Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell
HOUSTON — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect accused of the murder of the famous New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. According to NOPD, U.S. Marshals from the New Orleans and Houston offices arrested Jabril Cowart, 20, who is being accused of killing Montrell outside of a Rouses on Baronne Street.
Man wounded, hospitalized after shooting on Chef Menteur Highway
The incident happened in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway just before 9 p.m.
Second shooting incident Thursday night
A shooting investigation is underway in New Orleans East as a shooting has wounded one victim. The gunfire took place in 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway near the intersection with Werner Drive.
Two people shot in Lower Ninth Ward
New Orleans Police two people were shot and wounded near the intersection of North Robertson and Tupelo Streets off North Claiborne Avenue in the Lower Ninth Ward.
WDSU
New Orleans family narrowly survives hit and run car crash
NEW ORLEANS — Stolen vehicles continue to plague the city of New Orleans, becoming more dangerous for the people living in and traveling to the area. Kaylie Battaglia, 23, told WDSU News, her family narrowly survived a hit-and-run car crash the evening of Dec. 26, involving a red stolen Kia Optima.
NOLA.com
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in 'Boogie B' killing, police say
New Orleans police have obtained an arrest warrant for one of two suspects wanted in connection with the Dec. 23 slaying of Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell in the 700 block of Baronne Street. Interim police chief Michelle Woodfork did not name the suspect because the arrest warrant has not yet...
WDSU
New Orleans police say 2 shot, 1 person in custody
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and injured in the Lower Ninth Ward Thursday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened at Tupelo Street and North Robertson Street around 12:17 p.m. Matthew Bell, 41, of Monroe, is accused of shooting...
Watch New Orleans Man Fight Off Carjackers With Pot of Gumbo, Wrestle Suspect Through Sunroof
The uptick of brazen crime in New Orleans has been well-documented recently, but one man is fighting it in the most Louisiana fashion.
Several cars broken into outside Smoothie King Center following Pelicans game
NEW ORLEANS — Several cars were broken into outside of the Smoothie King Center during the Pelican's game Wednesday night. The burglary victims tell WWL-TV that when they got back to their car from the Pelicans game, several cars had their windows broken out. The crimes happened in a...
NOLA.com
Man arrested in connection with Lower 9th Ward double shooting, authorities say
A Monroe man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward that had left two men wounded just minutes earlier, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said. Matthew Bell, 41, was arrested shortly after noon, when St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's deputies noticed a black Hyundai...
Man shot twice during New Orleans attempted armed robbery, police say
A 20-year-old man who was sleeping in his car was shot twice during an attempted armed robbery, the New Orleans Police Department said Thursday (Jan. 5).
More and more shootings in New Orleans
The violence just keeps getting worse in New Orleans, & the new year is seeing that trend continue. Five people were shot last night in just one incident on S. Rochblave in New Orleans. Another shooting on Broad Street sent a victim to the hospital.
Comments / 0