Arkansas State

ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reveals his official portrait

On Tuesday, outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson revealed his official portrait at the Arkansas State Capitol. The governor's daughter Sarah Hutchinson Wengel and granddaughter Ella Beth pulled the black covering off the portrait. The governor is painted in a standing position leaning slightly on a chair, hands folded, standing in front of the Arkansas and American flags.
ARKANSAS STATE
ed88radio.com

Governor Hutchinson Appoints Forrest Marks as ASP Colonel

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Lt. Col. Forrest Marks as Colonel of the Arkansas State Police (ASP). Lt. Col. Marks is succeeding Col. Bill Bryant, who will retire on December 31, 2022. Lt. Col. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov.-elect Sanders selects Stubbs, Penn to top state military posts

Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Wednesday (Jan. 4) her intention to nominate Brigadier General Jon Stubbs as Secretary of the Military and The Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, and Major General Kendall Penn as the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Penn now holds the title of Secretary...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud

ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

National CDC health survey making inaugural visit to Arkansas

Residents of White County in central Arkansas can take part in an annual nationwide public health survey being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) will have a mobile clinic stationed at Harding University until mid-February. Study Manager...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors

Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Judge: Tennessee must release consultant COVID response docs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered Gov. Bill Lee’s administration to release consultant reports that recommend how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic — documents the state argued should remain secret under public records law. Davidson County Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal on Tuesday ruled in favor of FW Publishing and journalist Stephen Elliott, who had requested documents assembled by consulting company McKinsey and Company for the Republican governor’s team. FW Publishing is the parent company of the Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and other Tennessee publications. McKinsey charged the state $3.8 million for its work. The series of...
TENNESSEE STATE
arkansasadvocate.com

Officials seeking federal dollars need Arkansans’ help verifying broadband access

The Arkansas State Broadband Office is urging Arkansans to verify a federal broadband map to ensure the state receives the maximum funding available and that those funds reach regions that need broadband most. The Federal Communications Commission has released a new broadband map showing high-speed internet availability across the country....
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

State spending $20 million to modernize court system

The state Administrative Office of the Courts is spending $20 million to modernize its court management system, allowing better access to legal documents and better communication with Arkansans, such as text reminders of court dates. Funding came from the state’s share of COVID-based federal American Rescue Plan funding. It was...
ARKANSAS STATE

