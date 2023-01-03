Read full article on original website
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders names Daryl Bassett for Secretary of Department of Labor and Licensing
Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday her intention to reappoint Daryl Bassett as Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing.
KHBS
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says her education initiative is priority number one
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be sworn in as governor of Arkansas the day after state lawmakers begin meeting in their 2023 legislative session. She spoke with 40/29 News days ahead of her inauguration. Sanders said inauguration activities will showcase the state of Arkansas. "Hit the...
dequeenbee.com
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's ready to make history
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It's safe to say Arkansas' governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in the middle of a whirlwind. She's assembling a Cabinet and staff, finalizing a legislative agenda, and planning an inauguration and a move to the governor's mansion. All while becoming America's youngest chief executive. "Being sworn...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reveals his official portrait
On Tuesday, outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson revealed his official portrait at the Arkansas State Capitol. The governor's daughter Sarah Hutchinson Wengel and granddaughter Ella Beth pulled the black covering off the portrait. The governor is painted in a standing position leaning slightly on a chair, hands folded, standing in front of the Arkansas and American flags.
ed88radio.com
Governor Hutchinson Appoints Forrest Marks as ASP Colonel
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Lt. Col. Forrest Marks as Colonel of the Arkansas State Police (ASP). Lt. Col. Marks is succeeding Col. Bill Bryant, who will retire on December 31, 2022. Lt. Col. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since...
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders to nominate Arizona criminal justice leader as Corrections Secretary
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Tuesday (Jan. 3) her intention to nominate Joe Profiri, a key criminal justice leader for Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, as the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He would replace Solomon Graves, the current secretary. “As our state prepares to confront rising crime head-on and...
Governor-elect Huckabee Sanders names Joe Profiri of Arizona for Department of Corrections head
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday her intent to name a Department of Corrections head.
Kait 8
REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders selects Stubbs, Penn to top state military posts
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Wednesday (Jan. 4) her intention to nominate Brigadier General Jon Stubbs as Secretary of the Military and The Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, and Major General Kendall Penn as the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Penn now holds the title of Secretary...
Arkansas delegation back McCarthy in vote for Speaker of the House
As the now-historic voting for the next Speaker of the House continues in Washington, the members of the Arkansas delegation continue to support the Republican Party leader.
5newsonline.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud
ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
Washington County justice of the peace resigns shortly after taking oath of office to be judge’s chief of staff
After taking his oath of office on Jan. 3, Justice of the Peace for District 1 in Washington County Lance Johnson, tendered his resignation as a member of the quorum court.
ualrpublicradio.org
National CDC health survey making inaugural visit to Arkansas
Residents of White County in central Arkansas can take part in an annual nationwide public health survey being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) will have a mobile clinic stationed at Harding University until mid-February. Study Manager...
Former Arkansas judge arrested
A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
talkbusiness.net
Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors
Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
Judge: Washington County violates Freedom of Information Act
An Arkansas circuit court judge found that Washington County violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act in two separate instances.
Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
Judge: Tennessee must release consultant COVID response docs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered Gov. Bill Lee’s administration to release consultant reports that recommend how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic — documents the state argued should remain secret under public records law. Davidson County Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal on Tuesday ruled in favor of FW Publishing and journalist Stephen Elliott, who had requested documents assembled by consulting company McKinsey and Company for the Republican governor’s team. FW Publishing is the parent company of the Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and other Tennessee publications. McKinsey charged the state $3.8 million for its work. The series of...
arkansasadvocate.com
Officials seeking federal dollars need Arkansans’ help verifying broadband access
The Arkansas State Broadband Office is urging Arkansans to verify a federal broadband map to ensure the state receives the maximum funding available and that those funds reach regions that need broadband most. The Federal Communications Commission has released a new broadband map showing high-speed internet availability across the country....
talkbusiness.net
State spending $20 million to modernize court system
The state Administrative Office of the Courts is spending $20 million to modernize its court management system, allowing better access to legal documents and better communication with Arkansans, such as text reminders of court dates. Funding came from the state’s share of COVID-based federal American Rescue Plan funding. It was...
