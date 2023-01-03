ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

3 people slashed in 3 hours in Times Square area

By Darius Radzius, Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oow1J_0k1nKQme00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Three people were slashed in the Times Square area over a three-hour span early Tuesday morning, police said.

Two of the slashings happened within 10 minutes of each other, but police don’t believe the three assaults are connected.

The first slashing was around 12:20 a.m. at W. 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue. Two men and one woman went up to a 41-year-old man and slashed him across the face with a cutting instrument.

The victim as transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZlWo_0k1nKQme00
A slashing at W. 46th Street and Eighth Avenue was one of three slashings in the Times Square area early Tuesday morning. Photo credit Citizen App

Minutes later, around 12:30 a.m., a man was slashed in the arm four blocks north at W. 46th Street and Eighth Avenue.

He was also taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AWr0_0k1nKQme00
The subway slashing happened just outside the New York Times Building and across the street from the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Photo credit Darius Radzius

Just after 3 a.m., a third man was slashed as he was walking out of the Times Square–42nd Street/Port Authority subway station. Someone came up and slashed him across the face, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a bad laceration to the side of his face.

No arrests have been reported in any of the attacks. Police haven't released descriptions or images of the suspects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sainc_0k1nKQme00
A man was stabbed at the Times Square–42nd Street/Port Authority station just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. Photo credit Darius Radzius

The assaults came two days after a Maine man allegedly attacked two NYPD officers with a machete near the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday night.

The suspect, Trevor Bickford, 19, faces charges of attempted murder of police officers and attempted assault. Police are investigating if the attack was motivated by Islamic extremism.

Hours before the attack on the officers, a man was stabbed at W. 40th Street and Seventh Avenue in yet another assault near Times Square. The stabbing at 11 a.m. Saturday left the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigate after a slashing at W. 46th Street and Eighth Avenue early Tuesday morning. Photo credit Citizen App

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

NYC COVID Rates Top 30% as XBB Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now

COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn's East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data. And other boroughs are nearly as bad - positivity rates top 27% in the Astoria section of Queens and 22% in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD

NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested at shortly before midnight on Wednesday by officers of the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush. Jack-Daniels was taken into custody without incident. The NYPD did not specify the details of her crime at this time. The post New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy