3 people slashed in 3 hours in Times Square area

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Three people were slashed in the Times Square area over a three-hour span early Tuesday morning, police said.

Two of the slashings happened within 10 minutes of each other, but police don’t believe the three assaults are connected.

The first slashing was around 12:20 a.m. at W. 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue. Two men and one woman went up to a 41-year-old man and slashed him across the face with a cutting instrument.

The victim as transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with non-life-threatening injuries.

A slashing at W. 46th Street and Eighth Avenue was one of three slashings in the Times Square area early Tuesday morning. Photo credit Citizen App

Minutes later, around 12:30 a.m., a man was slashed in the arm four blocks north at W. 46th Street and Eighth Avenue.

He was also taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with non-life-threatening injuries.

The subway slashing happened just outside the New York Times Building and across the street from the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Photo credit Darius Radzius

Just after 3 a.m., a third man was slashed as he was walking out of the Times Square–42nd Street/Port Authority subway station. Someone came up and slashed him across the face, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a bad laceration to the side of his face.

No arrests have been reported in any of the attacks. Police haven't released descriptions or images of the suspects.

A man was stabbed at the Times Square–42nd Street/Port Authority station just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. Photo credit Darius Radzius

The assaults came two days after a Maine man allegedly attacked two NYPD officers with a machete near the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday night.

The suspect, Trevor Bickford, 19, faces charges of attempted murder of police officers and attempted assault. Police are investigating if the attack was motivated by Islamic extremism.

Hours before the attack on the officers, a man was stabbed at W. 40th Street and Seventh Avenue in yet another assault near Times Square. The stabbing at 11 a.m. Saturday left the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.