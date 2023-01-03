Read full article on original website
westportjournal.com
Applications open for RTM vacancy in District 6
WESTPORT — Registered voters in District 6 of the Representative Town Meeting are eligible to apply for appointment to a vacant seat on the legislative body. The vacancy, created by the recent death of member Cathy Talmadge, has a term that expires Nov. 21, just after the next municipal election.
westportjournal.com
Westport plans three-day Martin Luther King Jr. tribute
WESTPORT — The life and legacy of civil-rights giant Martin Luther King Jr. will be commemorated by the Westport community with a three-part celebration next week. The featured guest and keynote speaker is Junauda Petrus, a writer, playwright, filmmaker and performance artist. The local King tribute, observed for a...
westportjournal.com
Fork in the road over how to fund paving for school parking lots
WESTPORT — The Board of Finance approved a $1.18 million appropriation Wednesday for school paving projects, or did it?. Questions remain about the decision, because it was not immediately clear whether the appropriation is in reality for $1.18 million or, as the board’s agenda stated, $876,000 supplemented by money left over from an earlier appropriation.
westportjournal.com
Police: Disruptive restaurant patron ignored warnings not to return
WESTPORT — A 28-year-old man, who police said repeatedly tried to re-enter a local restaurant after being told to leave because of disruptive and intoxicated behavior, has been charged with criminal trespassing. Brandon Beller, of Westport, was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing in connection with the New Year’s Eve...
westportjournal.com
Marooned motorboat hauled away: State Police seek owner
WESTPORT — The motorboat illegally dumped in the median of Interstate 95 Exit 17 southbound has been hauled away. The State Police removed the 21-foot Sea Ray 200 on Thursday morning, after an inquiry from the Westport Journal. “Troop G responded and had the boat removed from the roadside...
westportjournal.com
Wreckers beat Darien
DARIEN — The Staples High girls’ basketball team spread out the scoring and played well defensively en route to its first victory of the season, a 37-27 victory at Darien on Tuesday. The Wreckers led 9-7 after the first quarter and built a 21-13 halftime lead. The Blue...
westportjournal.com
Wreckers win first FCIAC clash
RIDGEFIELD — Staples High’s boys basketball team went on the road Friday and won its first FCIAC clash of the season with a 61-54 victory over the Ridgefield Tigers. Chris Zajac led the way with a double-double, racking up 17 points and collecting 14 rebounds. Cody Sale scored 16 and Gavin Rothenberg added 10 points for the Wreckers.
westportjournal.com
Westport man pleads guilty to filing false tax returns on nearly $1.5M
WESTPORT — A 64-year-old Westport man, founder of a local financial services firm, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to filing false tax returns on nearly $1.5 million. Thomas Pacilio waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return at...
westportjournal.com
Police: Hit-and-run driver was DUI
WESTPORT — A local woman, charged with responsibility for a hit-and-run accident on Wilton Road, also was driving while impaired, police said. Ilana Whitestone, 48, of Westport, was charged with evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane in connection with the Dec. 29 accident.
westportjournal.com
Tree work on Myrtle Avenue to curb traffic flow
WESTPORT — Tree work along Myrtle Avenue is set to restrict traffic flow on Friday, Jan. 6, and Monday, Jan. 9. Tree removals are scheduled by the Department of Public Works along a stretch of Myrtle Avenue from its intersection with Church Lane to the road’s intersection with Evergreen Avenue.
