Washington State

Related
WITN

ENC political leaders weigh in on House Speaker vote

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As congress continues its search for the next House speaker, political leaders here in the east are voicing their opinions. Over the past 48 hours, U.S. House Republicans have been working to find a new House Speaker. Previous Republican Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, is attempting to fill that role despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.
KHON2

Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda reacts to House speaker drama

The drama continues on Capitol Hill. For the fourth straight day, U.S. House members are voting for a new speaker. Until a speaker is selected, new congress members like Jill Tokuda are playing the waiting game — waiting to be sworn in. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the ongoing situation.
WWLP

No end in sight for Speaker negotiations

The negotiations and votes for a new speaker of the house continue, with no clear end in sight. House lawmakers kicked off a fourth day of deliberations today to determine who will be the nest speaker of the house. Representative Kevin McCarthy now losing more than a dozen round of votes.
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
WITN

GOP’s McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. Yet McCarthy...
