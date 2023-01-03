ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KTSA

Mother of Uvalde shooter accused of threatening to kill man

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is announcing the arrest of a woman identified as the mother of reported Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos. Investigators say Adriana Martinez Reyes, 40, is accused of threatening to kill a man during an argument at a home...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bandera Bulletin

Businesses, residents reckon with a drying Medina Lake

"I miss sitting on my dock in the evenings chilling, watching the fish and turtles. Now I just watch the grass grow.”. The owner of Hancock Resurfacing, Cherry Cove resident Darrell Hancock has lived on the shores of Medina Lake for over 25 years. Although he loves living on the lake, he says he misses being able to put his boat in the water, as well as other aspects that come with a fuller lake.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

