Portland, ME

WMTW

Snow moves into Maine

Snow is spreading across Maine this morning. Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount across York and Cumberland County. Temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, making for a slushy mess on the roads.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

A light snowfall expected in Maine on Friday

MAINE — Another round of light snow is expected across southern and coastal Maine on Friday. Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine high school skiing season off to rough start

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine high school skiing season is off to a tough start thanks to a lack of snow. Many of the mountains and trails could really use a fresh coating of snow. Deering High School Athletic Director Mike Daly, who also coordinates Nordic skiing for the...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Bizarre New ‘Elevated Dive Bar’ to Open in Portland, Maine

The name may confuse you. Not many places want the declaration "Room for Improvement", but that is in fact the name of the new bar coming to Wharf Street in Portland, Maine. This place is feeling...bizarre. And if you know me, you know I mean that with all of the positivity and support in the world.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Dec. 23 ‘King Tide’ in Wiscasset

Our thanks to Wiscasset’s Matt Haeberle for sharing these photos he took at the Wiscasset waterfront during the high spring tide and storm on Dec 23.
WISCASSET, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Search underway at Two Lights State Park for missing Portland woman

PORTLAND, Maine — A search is underway in the area of Two Lights State Park for a Portland woman who has been reported missing. The 40-year-old woman was reportedly last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department. The...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Icy commute in Maine Thursday morning

Look for rain to begin this evening but as the temperature drops overnight the rain will turn to freezing rain, sleet and even a little snow. That transition will happen around midnight through the Augusta area and closer to daybreak across the south. The coast will be a mix of freezing rain and sleet while the mountains will be mostly snow with some sleet too.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Search underway for missing man last seen working in Boothbay yard

BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a Mane man who has been missing since Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Thomas Harris of Boothbay was last seen Monday evening working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd. His roommate reported finding Harris'...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Q97.9

Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck

It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
LONG ISLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Freeport fire injures 1, leaves 2 families displaced

FREEPORT, Maine — Crews from several Cumberland County fire departments were at the scene of a multiple-structure fire in Freeport Thursday morning. It happened at 10 Joseph Drive, near Webster Road, according to Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley. One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated...
FREEPORT, ME
B98.5

Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant

It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Two Tractor Trailers Collide On Maine Turnpike

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 8:05 AM. The press release explains that a box truck operated by 22 year old Manuel Depina-Gonolves, of Boston, was traveling southbound when he crashed into a fully loaded cement truck. Depina-Gonolves was...
KITTERY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Body found in Lewiston under investigation

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. in Lewiston, a spokesperson with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine. It is unknown at this time who found the body, and the body has not yet been...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Elderly couple displaced after a driver hit their Lewiston home and ran off

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
LEWISTON, ME

