Mequon, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

TJ Hale in Menomonee Falls; giving businesses a facelift

From retail and fast-casual restaurants to hospitals and the hospitality field, there’s a local company that is all about giving businesses a facelift. Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls at TJ Hale where they design and build everything from kiosks to full retail stores.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Neighborhood meeting scheduled for proposed Brookfield development

BROOKFIELD — The Wheel & Sprocket development neighborhood information meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room of the senior center in City Hall, 2000 N. Calhoun Road. The new development proposal for Capitol Drive and Lilly Road includes a four-story development along Capitol Drive...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha council approves Accurate Specialties expansion

WAUKESHA — The Common Council approved a 14-acre rezoning request Tuesday from Accurate Specialties for the company to complete a 56,000-square-foot expansion of its Waukesha facility. Accurate Specialties Inc., owned by Fisher-Barton Group Inc. since 1987, manufactures bronze gear at 570 Bluemound Road. The company operates a manufacturing building...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha bar offers glimpse into the past

WAUKESHA — Andrea and Cesar Dorantes, co-owners of Club 400, 322 Williams St., have heard from many people who remember coming to the bar decades ago. The bar opened in 1948 and has been serving up cold drinks and great times ever since. The couple took over the bar...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce changes radio program’s name

WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce (WBACC) announced on Thursday that it has changed the name of its local radio series on WIBD, “The Local Business Spotlight” series, to “The WBACC Member Spotlight” series. “‘The WBACC Member Spotlight’ series can be...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

DelaFREEZE to be held Jan. 14

DELAFIELD — The 5th Annual DelaFREEZE event will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Delafield. The Delafield Chamber of Commerce and its business members come together to provide live ice carvings and fun activities throughout Delafield. Blocks of ice will be placed...
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Micro-brewery, subdivision to be reviewed by Richfield Plan Commission

RICHFIELD — Richfield will review the plans for two new businesses this week, including a brewery and a contract measurement/inspection service, as well as a final plat for a subdivision. The Plan Commission will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 4128 Hubertus Road. There are four items...
RICHFIELD, WI
kenosha.com

Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
KENOSHA, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg Plan Commission takes no action on proposed pet resort

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission took no action on a proposed pet grooming, training, boarding and daycare business on the former Dorothy Gullun property, after many questions were raised at a meeting this week. Brendan and Tierra Ryan came to the commission Tuesday to request a conditional use...
CEDARBURG, WI
On Milwaukee

Dog Haus has officially swung open its doors at Ballpark Commons

California-based Dog Haus has officially opened its first Wisconsin location this weekend in Franklin. The acclaimed craft-casual concept, which specializes in signature all beef dogs, hand-crafted sausages and burgers, will officially celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7055 S. Ballpark Dr. next to the newly-opened Luxe Golf Bays, at Ballpark Commons.
FRANKLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’

WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
WAUKESHA, WI

