Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
TJ Hale in Menomonee Falls; giving businesses a facelift
From retail and fast-casual restaurants to hospitals and the hospitality field, there’s a local company that is all about giving businesses a facelift. Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls at TJ Hale where they design and build everything from kiosks to full retail stores.
Outdoor ice bar returns to The Corners of Brookfield
The Corners of Brookfield and BelAir Cantina are teaming up once again to bring back its outdoor ice bar in Market Square on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighborhood meeting scheduled for proposed Brookfield development
BROOKFIELD — The Wheel & Sprocket development neighborhood information meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room of the senior center in City Hall, 2000 N. Calhoun Road. The new development proposal for Capitol Drive and Lilly Road includes a four-story development along Capitol Drive...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha council approves Accurate Specialties expansion
WAUKESHA — The Common Council approved a 14-acre rezoning request Tuesday from Accurate Specialties for the company to complete a 56,000-square-foot expansion of its Waukesha facility. Accurate Specialties Inc., owned by Fisher-Barton Group Inc. since 1987, manufactures bronze gear at 570 Bluemound Road. The company operates a manufacturing building...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha bar offers glimpse into the past
WAUKESHA — Andrea and Cesar Dorantes, co-owners of Club 400, 322 Williams St., have heard from many people who remember coming to the bar decades ago. The bar opened in 1948 and has been serving up cold drinks and great times ever since. The couple took over the bar...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce changes radio program’s name
WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce (WBACC) announced on Thursday that it has changed the name of its local radio series on WIBD, “The Local Business Spotlight” series, to “The WBACC Member Spotlight” series. “‘The WBACC Member Spotlight’ series can be...
WISN
'I have to skip on three-egg omelets, obviously': Egg price sticker shock
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The cost of eggs has grocery shoppers scrambling. Or, maybe scrambling less. "I have to skip on three-egg omelets, obviously. But yeah, they're pretty expensive. A lot more than I was used to," grocery shopper, John Berens, said. WISN 12 News checked the prices of eggs...
Greater Milwaukee Today
DelaFREEZE to be held Jan. 14
DELAFIELD — The 5th Annual DelaFREEZE event will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Delafield. The Delafield Chamber of Commerce and its business members come together to provide live ice carvings and fun activities throughout Delafield. Blocks of ice will be placed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Micro-brewery, subdivision to be reviewed by Richfield Plan Commission
RICHFIELD — Richfield will review the plans for two new businesses this week, including a brewery and a contract measurement/inspection service, as well as a final plat for a subdivision. The Plan Commission will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 4128 Hubertus Road. There are four items...
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
radiomilwaukee.org
Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend
Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg Plan Commission takes no action on proposed pet resort
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission took no action on a proposed pet grooming, training, boarding and daycare business on the former Dorothy Gullun property, after many questions were raised at a meeting this week. Brendan and Tierra Ryan came to the commission Tuesday to request a conditional use...
On Milwaukee
Dog Haus has officially swung open its doors at Ballpark Commons
California-based Dog Haus has officially opened its first Wisconsin location this weekend in Franklin. The acclaimed craft-casual concept, which specializes in signature all beef dogs, hand-crafted sausages and burgers, will officially celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7055 S. Ballpark Dr. next to the newly-opened Luxe Golf Bays, at Ballpark Commons.
VIDEO: Woman captures theft of Ulta Beauty store on camera
In just one week, three Ulta Beauty stores have been targeted in shoplifting schemes at three different locations: Mount Pleasant, Brookfield, and most recently, Menomonee Falls.
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
CBS 58
Pick 'n Save donates $37,000 worth of food to Feeding America after truck mishap
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday morning was busy at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, for a very good reason. An unexpected event led to a major donation that will help our communities. "It's normal that Pick 'n Save donates food to us, but it's not normal how it came to us,"...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’
WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Dairy Queen in Jackson, WI holds 1/2 price sale (on select items) on January 1, 2023
Jackson, WI – The Kevin Scheunemann family is helping neighbors ring in the New Year with a half-price deal (on select items) at its Jackson Dairy Queen on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The DQ’s in Kewaskum, West Bend, and Jackson are all locally owned franchises. The year-end sale is...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sippie Hippie will be moving inside Slinger’s Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets
SLINGER — Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets announced Wednesday that Sippie Hippie, a mobile coffee and tea shop, is moving inside of its storefront in Slinger during the first week of the new year. Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets, 310 E. Washington St., Slinger, will be welcoming the...
wtmj.com
Nationwide ghost tour showcases chilling underbelly of Milwaukee landmarks
MILWAUKEE — Do you gravitate toward thrills, chills and horror for entertainment? Would you consider yourself an adventurous spirit? If you answered yes, you’re in luck! U.S. Ghost Adventures is bringing its haunting ghost tours to Milwaukee as one of 12 new destinations established in 2023. As announced...
Comments / 0