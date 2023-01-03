Read full article on original website
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game
Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Should Lakers fans believe Dennis Schroder’s comments on Anthony Davis?
Dennis Schroder just had the best game of his Los Angeles Lakers career on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. Schroder led the team with 32 points in 40 minutes to shock Miami while LeBron James sat out with a non-covid illness. It has not always been great with Schroder...
CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 After Major Upset
After a wild weekend in college basketball, there's a new No. 1 atop CBS' latest Top 25 rankings. The previously top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers stumbled against Rutgers in Monday night's surprising loss, opening the door for Houston to regain its position as America's top-ranked team. Here's a look at CBS' latest...
Spurs waive a perfect 10-day contract signing for the Lakers
NBA teams can now officially sign players to a 10-day contract and the Los Angeles Lakers have the roster space to take advantage of that. Los Angeles has been rolling with 14 roster spots since waiving Matt Ryan and it would be shocking if the team did not utilize that for a short-term boost.
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Penn State's Rose Bowl Win
Penn State beat Utah 35-21 on Monday to capture the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for the game, and on Wednesday, the longtime analyst congratulated the Nittany Lions on their big win. "Congratulations @PennStateFball and especially-the Sr’s for going...
Key recruits to watch for Penn State football
Penn State took home the win in the Rose Bowl on Monday to end their season and hand Utah their second straight loss in Pasadena. The Georgia-TCU national championship game is this Monday. After that, it is officially draft season. The Nittany Lions will begin a new era of football, after Sean Clifford played in his last game in the Rose Bowl. Clifford left a positive mark on State College and will be remembered both on and off the field. Now, on top of the Penn State draft prospects, it’s time to start thinking about the future of Penn State football. For one,...
The Auburn Daily Gunner Britton commits to the Tigers; Auburn baseball rebuilds the rotation
Britton was a huge addition for Auburn football. Meanwhile, Auburn baseball is almost here!
EXPLAINER: What Bills-Bengals cancellation does to playoffs
The NFL’s decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications for several teams.
Report details why Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh could be suspended
Days after losing the College Football Playoff semifinal, Michigan is facing allegations of NCAA violations, according to media reports. College football insider Dan Wetzel reported that Michigan has been accused of four Level II violations and one Level I violations. Level II violations are ...
Changes on horizon for bowls as CFP expands to 12 teams
College football’s bowl season began on Dec. 16, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, with two .500 teams squaring off in a 15,000-seat stadium in the Bahamas. UAB’s 24-20 victory against Miami (Ohio) drew an average of 822,000 viewers to ESPN. It ended up being the least-watched of 39 bowl games on ESPN’s networks and one of only two with fewer than 1 million viewers. For perspective, heading into a Christmas Day, NBA games on ESPN, ABC and TNT drew an average of 1.5 million viewers, according to Sports MediaWatch. There are a lot of bowl games. It is hard to argue there are too many.
Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?
Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Playing Sunday Very Clear
In the nearly three full days since Damar Hamlin's tragic on-field collapse, football fans have sent the Bills safety tons of well-wishes and prayers. This Thursday, Hamlin and his family have sent the NFL world a blessing of their own. Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke to the media ...
Lakers news: LA’s depth continues to be tested with 2 new injury updates
The Los Angeles Lakers are being tested this season. Expectations already weren’t very high for the purple and gold heading into the year and every time the team takes one step forward it then follows it up with two steps back. Los Angeles was finally gaining momentum earlier in...
Texas Longhorns Fire Chris Beard
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Purdue escapes No. 24 Ohio State
Fletcher Loyer hit the winning 3-pointer with 11 seconds left as No. 1 Purdue defeated No. 24 Ohio State 71-69
Three newcomers join list of Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists
Left tackle Joe Thomas, defensive end Dwight Freeney and cornerback Darrelle Revis made the cut as finalists for the Pro
Neutral site not yet determined, could be outdoors or indoors
There very well could be a neutral site for the AFC Championship. That neutral site has not yet been selected. Per a league source, no selection has been made. And all options are on the table. That includes indoor and outdoor locations. Some would say an outdoor location makes more...
