Syracuse, NY

cspdailynews.com

Applegreen Comes to New York Thruway

Convenience-store retailer Applegreen, which currently has three locations operating along the 570-mile New York State Thruway system, will eventually have a presence at all 27 service areas. Dublin-based Applegreen on Jan. 1 took ownership of 11 McDonald’s locations, which closed at the end of 2022 when contracts expired, and now...
NewsChannel 36

A report finds failure in power procedures across the state

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- During last year's winter season, utility prices skyrocketed leaving New Yorker's to pay bills significantly higher than usual. According to a recent report from the State Senate Investigations Committee, utility companies across the state failed to protect New Yorker's from this surge. “Customers from all around the...
Syracuse.com

Buffalo storm’s danger also came to people in homes heated by natural gas (Your Letters)

Recent letters to the editor by Roger Caiazza and David Seeley (”Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future,” Jan. 4, 2023) argue electrification as a substitution for gas heat would intensify dangers, with the Buffalo storm as the example. If they had read Tim Knauss’ well-informed and straightforward reporting on New York’s implementation strategy for the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, they would know better. Two years have been spent in a detailed implementation development process including scientists, representatives of the fossil fuel industry and utility companies, labor leaders, environmentalists, and many months of public input.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Perfect Pickup Truck For New York State

New York is getting ready to make more changes over the next couple of years when it comes to the vehicles we drive. For now, it's best to plan ahead and be ready for those changes and if you love pickup trucks, there may be one that is ideal. Over...
fox5ny.com

NY road salt law raises concerns about costs, shortages

NEW YORK - Some counties, cities and towns in New York worry they may soon not have enough salt to spread on the roads before, during, or after winter storms. Dan Losquadro is the Superintendent of Highways for Brookhaven. While his town, which is responsible for some 3,700 lane miles, will be covered this winter, he has concerns about the future now that Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Syracuse.com

5 charts that show the state of Central NY’s real estate market at the end of 2022

The Central New York real estate market has started to return to normal following an extended hot streak, Realtors say, but that doesn’t mean buyers have the upper hand yet. Prices are still on the rise in the region and multiple housing statistics reveal that sellers are still largely in command. But there are glimmers in the data that suggest the situation is beginning to cool following a scorching run.
NEW YORK STATE
rewind1077.com

New York’s gas tax holiday is over

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York’s gas tax holiday is now over. Governor Hochul did not extend the statewide suspension of the gas tax, which began June 1st. Hochul says drivers saved an average of 48 cents a gallon at a time when gas prices soared to nearly five dollars a gallon.
NEW YORK STATE
southarkansassun.com

$540 in compensation offered for those affected by power outages in New York state: Get compensated for your losses!

New York State is offering compensation to individuals who experienced prolonged power outages during a recent snowstorm. Those affected by the outages, which affected hundreds of thousands of Americans, can claim up to $540 to cover damages, according to a published report by The US Sun on January 3, 2023. In order to be eligible for the compensation, power must have been lost for 72 hours or more consecutively, and proof of loss must be provided within 14 days of the outage.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State

With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
ithaca.com

State Launches Investigation into NYSEG Billing Errors

Your complaints about NYSEG haven’t gone unnoticed. An investigation into billing errors at NYSEG has been initiated by the New York Department of Public Service after electric and gas customers from more than 40 counties across the Empire State say they have been impacted by billing errors. The Consumer...
Syracuse.com

How BioTrack – NY’s cannabis tracking software – works

Last month New York cannabis regulators selected BioTrack as the state’s seed-to-sale software, nailing down a key regulatory requirement in establishing the state’s legal adult-use marijuana market. The Office of Cannabis Management entered into a five-year contract for just under $1.2 million with BioTrack, a digital seed-to-sale tracking...
COLORADO STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

