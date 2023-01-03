Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
cspdailynews.com
Applegreen Comes to New York Thruway
Convenience-store retailer Applegreen, which currently has three locations operating along the 570-mile New York State Thruway system, will eventually have a presence at all 27 service areas. Dublin-based Applegreen on Jan. 1 took ownership of 11 McDonald’s locations, which closed at the end of 2022 when contracts expired, and now...
NewsChannel 36
A report finds failure in power procedures across the state
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- During last year's winter season, utility prices skyrocketed leaving New Yorker's to pay bills significantly higher than usual. According to a recent report from the State Senate Investigations Committee, utility companies across the state failed to protect New Yorker's from this surge. “Customers from all around the...
Buffalo storm’s danger also came to people in homes heated by natural gas (Your Letters)
Recent letters to the editor by Roger Caiazza and David Seeley (”Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future,” Jan. 4, 2023) argue electrification as a substitution for gas heat would intensify dangers, with the Buffalo storm as the example. If they had read Tim Knauss’ well-informed and straightforward reporting on New York’s implementation strategy for the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, they would know better. Two years have been spent in a detailed implementation development process including scientists, representatives of the fossil fuel industry and utility companies, labor leaders, environmentalists, and many months of public input.
The Perfect Pickup Truck For New York State
New York is getting ready to make more changes over the next couple of years when it comes to the vehicles we drive. For now, it's best to plan ahead and be ready for those changes and if you love pickup trucks, there may be one that is ideal. Over...
NY eyes $672 million bailout for utility customers who are not in low-income programs
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York utility regulators are considering an unprecedented bailout for hundreds of thousands of households and many small businesses threatened with losing electric and gas service if they don’t pay overdue bills that piled up during the Covid pandemic. The plan would pay off $672...
fox5ny.com
NY road salt law raises concerns about costs, shortages
NEW YORK - Some counties, cities and towns in New York worry they may soon not have enough salt to spread on the roads before, during, or after winter storms. Dan Losquadro is the Superintendent of Highways for Brookhaven. While his town, which is responsible for some 3,700 lane miles, will be covered this winter, he has concerns about the future now that Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act.
5 charts that show the state of Central NY’s real estate market at the end of 2022
The Central New York real estate market has started to return to normal following an extended hot streak, Realtors say, but that doesn’t mean buyers have the upper hand yet. Prices are still on the rise in the region and multiple housing statistics reveal that sellers are still largely in command. But there are glimmers in the data that suggest the situation is beginning to cool following a scorching run.
Walmart Makes Major Change Across New York State, Impacts All
Walmart has confirmed a major change that will impact all shoppers at every store across New York State. Many are not happy. In 2019, the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that banned the use of single-use plastic bags in stores across the Empire State. Paper bags appear...
rewind1077.com
New York’s gas tax holiday is over
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York’s gas tax holiday is now over. Governor Hochul did not extend the statewide suspension of the gas tax, which began June 1st. Hochul says drivers saved an average of 48 cents a gallon at a time when gas prices soared to nearly five dollars a gallon.
If You Hit A Deer With Your Vehicle In New York State, Can You Keep It?
Have you noticed more pictures on social media of vehicle versus deer crashes? Well, I have. It's probably because according to the New York State Department of Transportation, most deer and vehicle collisions occur during the October to December months. An average of 60,000 to 70,000 vehicle-deer collisions occur each year in New York State.
Here’s What New York State License Plates Looked Like Over The Last 100 Years
Want to see what New York State license plates looked like the year you were born? Luckily, eBay has a collection of over 100 years of license plates. Fun Fact- The state of New York was the first to require its residents to register their motor vehicles in 1901. Registrants...
southarkansassun.com
$540 in compensation offered for those affected by power outages in New York state: Get compensated for your losses!
New York State is offering compensation to individuals who experienced prolonged power outages during a recent snowstorm. Those affected by the outages, which affected hundreds of thousands of Americans, can claim up to $540 to cover damages, according to a published report by The US Sun on January 3, 2023. In order to be eligible for the compensation, power must have been lost for 72 hours or more consecutively, and proof of loss must be provided within 14 days of the outage.
Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State
With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
ithaca.com
State Launches Investigation into NYSEG Billing Errors
Your complaints about NYSEG haven’t gone unnoticed. An investigation into billing errors at NYSEG has been initiated by the New York Department of Public Service after electric and gas customers from more than 40 counties across the Empire State say they have been impacted by billing errors. The Consumer...
How BioTrack – NY’s cannabis tracking software – works
Last month New York cannabis regulators selected BioTrack as the state’s seed-to-sale software, nailing down a key regulatory requirement in establishing the state’s legal adult-use marijuana market. The Office of Cannabis Management entered into a five-year contract for just under $1.2 million with BioTrack, a digital seed-to-sale tracking...
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future (Your Letters)
Energy plan glosses over heat pump ‘workarounds’. Tim Knauss’ article about New York state’s move to all-electric homes does a nice job describing a complex issue (”New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?,” Dec. 28, 2022). However, there are heat pump issues he didn’t address.
NY sues over alleged fraud at failed crypto lender Celsius
New York — The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network misled investors, leading them “down a path of financial ruin,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday in a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky that seeks to ban him from doing business in the state.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 5