MEQUON - Pizza Man Pronto has left the Mequon Public Market, according to Mequon-based Shaffer Development. The change became official at the end of the year. “We have enjoyed working with ownership and our great neighbors at the Mequon Public Market, but want to focus our efforts on our two full-service restaurants and close Pizza Man Pronto in Mequon,” Kaelyn Cervero of F-Street Hospitality said.

MEQUON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO