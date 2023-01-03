Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighborhood meeting scheduled for proposed Brookfield development
BROOKFIELD — The Wheel & Sprocket development neighborhood information meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room of the senior center in City Hall, 2000 N. Calhoun Road. The new development proposal for Capitol Drive and Lilly Road includes a four-story development along Capitol Drive...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg Plan Commission takes no action on proposed pet resort
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission took no action on a proposed pet grooming, training, boarding and daycare business on the former Dorothy Gullun property, after many questions were raised at a meeting this week. Brendan and Tierra Ryan came to the commission Tuesday to request a conditional use...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha council approves Accurate Specialties expansion
WAUKESHA — The Common Council approved a 14-acre rezoning request Tuesday from Accurate Specialties for the company to complete a 56,000-square-foot expansion of its Waukesha facility. Accurate Specialties Inc., owned by Fisher-Barton Group Inc. since 1987, manufactures bronze gear at 570 Bluemound Road. The company operates a manufacturing building...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jefferson Street Bridge in Burlington to close Jan 6
BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington announced today the closure of the Jefferson Street Bridge for the duration of the project. The closure will impact Jefferson Street, from Bridge Street to Main Street. It is estimated to be closed starting Jan 6. The project is estimated to be completed...
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
Greater Milwaukee Today
DelaFREEZE to be held Jan. 14
DELAFIELD — The 5th Annual DelaFREEZE event will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Delafield. The Delafield Chamber of Commerce and its business members come together to provide live ice carvings and fun activities throughout Delafield. Blocks of ice will be placed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce changes radio program’s name
WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce (WBACC) announced on Thursday that it has changed the name of its local radio series on WIBD, “The Local Business Spotlight” series, to “The WBACC Member Spotlight” series. “‘The WBACC Member Spotlight’ series can be...
WisDOT extends comment period for I-94 expansion project
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has extended the comment period for its alternative proposal for the I-94 East-West corridor project, a project that has been up for debate since 2012.
WISN
Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
Fire departments say record calls for service is due to elderly medical issues
Grafton Fire Chief Bill Rice says his crews responded to more than 2,100 calls for service last year. That’s more than double the amount from just a decade ago.
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pizza Man Pronto closes Mequon Public Market location
MEQUON - Pizza Man Pronto has left the Mequon Public Market, according to Mequon-based Shaffer Development. The change became official at the end of the year. “We have enjoyed working with ownership and our great neighbors at the Mequon Public Market, but want to focus our efforts on our two full-service restaurants and close Pizza Man Pronto in Mequon,” Kaelyn Cervero of F-Street Hospitality said.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee County wants input on climate change strategy
Milwaukee County leaders are once again talking about climate change. This time, though, they say they want to listen as well as talk. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley this week announced a new online survey about climate change that will “help guide our ongoing climate work.”. “Climate change impacts...
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
Missing New Berlin man found dead in Wisconsin River
The body of a missing New Berlin man was found in the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells Tuesday morning, police say.
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
wtmj.com
Mequon firefighters pull body from burning home, roads closed overnight
MEQUON, Wis. — Firefighters recovered a body from an overnight house fire on the 12000-block of Mequon Rd on Tuesday morning, launching an investigation and closing roadways connecting neighboring towns. According to a social media release issued by Southern Ozaukee Fire and EMS, a witness commuting to work past...
Elderly man struck by driver while crossing street in Waukesha
An elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver while crossing the street in Waukesha on Wednesday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tour honoring veterans coming to Hartford in March
HARTFORD — The veteran-honoring 50 States Tour announced this week that the Schauer Arts Center in Hartford will be the official Wisconsin stop of the tour on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. From January to March, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann will be traveling the entire country, performing...
The Menomonee Falls teenager rivaling the James Webb space telescope
New Berlin might not sound like the go-to place for stargazing and astronomical research, but one 18-year-old is channeling his inner Galileo to study the stars.
