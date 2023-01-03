ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Greater Milwaukee Today

Neighborhood meeting scheduled for proposed Brookfield development

BROOKFIELD — The Wheel & Sprocket development neighborhood information meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room of the senior center in City Hall, 2000 N. Calhoun Road. The new development proposal for Capitol Drive and Lilly Road includes a four-story development along Capitol Drive...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg Plan Commission takes no action on proposed pet resort

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission took no action on a proposed pet grooming, training, boarding and daycare business on the former Dorothy Gullun property, after many questions were raised at a meeting this week. Brendan and Tierra Ryan came to the commission Tuesday to request a conditional use...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha council approves Accurate Specialties expansion

WAUKESHA — The Common Council approved a 14-acre rezoning request Tuesday from Accurate Specialties for the company to complete a 56,000-square-foot expansion of its Waukesha facility. Accurate Specialties Inc., owned by Fisher-Barton Group Inc. since 1987, manufactures bronze gear at 570 Bluemound Road. The company operates a manufacturing building...
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jefferson Street Bridge in Burlington to close Jan 6

BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington announced today the closure of the Jefferson Street Bridge for the duration of the project. The closure will impact Jefferson Street, from Bridge Street to Main Street. It is estimated to be closed starting Jan 6. The project is estimated to be completed...
Greater Milwaukee Today

DelaFREEZE to be held Jan. 14

DELAFIELD — The 5th Annual DelaFREEZE event will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Delafield. The Delafield Chamber of Commerce and its business members come together to provide live ice carvings and fun activities throughout Delafield. Blocks of ice will be placed...
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce changes radio program’s name

WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce (WBACC) announced on Thursday that it has changed the name of its local radio series on WIBD, “The Local Business Spotlight” series, to “The WBACC Member Spotlight” series. “‘The WBACC Member Spotlight’ series can be...
WISN

Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
WEST ALLIS, WI
kenosha.com

Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pizza Man Pronto closes Mequon Public Market location

MEQUON - Pizza Man Pronto has left the Mequon Public Market, according to Mequon-based Shaffer Development. The change became official at the end of the year. “We have enjoyed working with ownership and our great neighbors at the Mequon Public Market, but want to focus our efforts on our two full-service restaurants and close Pizza Man Pronto in Mequon,” Kaelyn Cervero of F-Street Hospitality said.
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milwaukee County wants input on climate change strategy

Milwaukee County leaders are once again talking about climate change. This time, though, they say they want to listen as well as talk. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley this week announced a new online survey about climate change that will “help guide our ongoing climate work.”. “Climate change impacts...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation

Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere.  Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wtmj.com

Mequon firefighters pull body from burning home, roads closed overnight

MEQUON, Wis. — Firefighters recovered a body from an overnight house fire on the 12000-block of Mequon Rd on Tuesday morning, launching an investigation and closing roadways connecting neighboring towns. According to a social media release issued by Southern Ozaukee Fire and EMS, a witness commuting to work past...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tour honoring veterans coming to Hartford in March

HARTFORD — The veteran-honoring 50 States Tour announced this week that the Schauer Arts Center in Hartford will be the official Wisconsin stop of the tour on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. From January to March, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann will be traveling the entire country, performing...
HARTFORD, WI

