The Associated Press

Bayern signs Daley Blind to cover for injured Hernandez

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich signed veteran Dutch defender Daley Blind on Thursday to cover for the injured Lucas Hernandez. Blind was a free agent after he was released by Ajax last week with six months left on his contract, and he joins German champion Bayern on a short-term deal until the end of the season after completing a medical examination in Munich.
The Associated Press

Ings goal for Villa salvages 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danny Ings came on as a substitute and scored late to help Aston Villa salvage a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The veteran forward split two defenders and ran onto a ball over the top from Tyrone Mings before...
SB Nation

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

The Magpies will face the Owls in an all-birds battle on Saturday, Jan. 7 as part of the FA Cup’s 3rd Round before things get serious as the competition keeps advancing. Newcastle, coming off a Premier League matchup with Arsenal finished in a goalless draw, have not lost a game since the final day of August. Sheff Wed aren’t short of beautiful results having won or drawn all of their games after losing in the Carabao Cup all the way back on Nov. 9.
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!

Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
BBC

Alistair Johnston calls for consistency after Celtic denied Old Firm penalty

Celtic debutant Alistair Johnston admits he was surprised his side did not get a penalty during Monday's 2-2 derby draw with Rangers at Ibrox. Connor Goldson appeared to block Carl Starfelt's rising shot with two hands raised to his face. But referee John Beaton played on and video assistant referee...
BBC

Half-time switch proved key for City

Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
BBC

Liverpool v Wolves: Cody Gakpo set to make Reds debut in FA Cup third round

Cody Gakpo is set to make his Liverpool debut in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves at Anfield. The Netherlands forward joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the January transfer window in a deal worth 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m). "First impressions of him are...

