Dana White's latest venture delayed due to physical altercation with wife: report
UFC president Dana White isn't out of the water yet after video surfaced of him and his wife getting into a slapping incident on New Year's Eve.
Bayern signs Daley Blind to cover for injured Hernandez
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich signed veteran Dutch defender Daley Blind on Thursday to cover for the injured Lucas Hernandez. Blind was a free agent after he was released by Ajax last week with six months left on his contract, and he joins German champion Bayern on a short-term deal until the end of the season after completing a medical examination in Munich.
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United sack Grant McCann and reappoint former boss for fourth spell
Peterborough United have reappointed Darren Ferguson for a fourth spell as manager until the end of the season after sacking boss Grant McCann. The 50-year-old resigned from his third spell in charge last season, with Posh heading for relegation to League One. McCann, 42, and assistant Cliff Byrne, 40, departed...
Ings goal for Villa salvages 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danny Ings came on as a substitute and scored late to help Aston Villa salvage a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The veteran forward split two defenders and ran onto a ball over the top from Tyrone Mings before...
SB Nation
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Magpies will face the Owls in an all-birds battle on Saturday, Jan. 7 as part of the FA Cup’s 3rd Round before things get serious as the competition keeps advancing. Newcastle, coming off a Premier League matchup with Arsenal finished in a goalless draw, have not lost a game since the final day of August. Sheff Wed aren’t short of beautiful results having won or drawn all of their games after losing in the Carabao Cup all the way back on Nov. 9.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!
Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
BBC
Alistair Johnston calls for consistency after Celtic denied Old Firm penalty
Celtic debutant Alistair Johnston admits he was surprised his side did not get a penalty during Monday's 2-2 derby draw with Rangers at Ibrox. Connor Goldson appeared to block Carl Starfelt's rising shot with two hands raised to his face. But referee John Beaton played on and video assistant referee...
BBC
Half-time switch proved key for City
Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
BBC
Liverpool v Wolves: Cody Gakpo set to make Reds debut in FA Cup third round
Cody Gakpo is set to make his Liverpool debut in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves at Anfield. The Netherlands forward joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the January transfer window in a deal worth 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m). "First impressions of him are...
