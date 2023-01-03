Read full article on original website
Related
$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
These winning Connecticut lottery tickets remain unclaimed from 2022
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t miss out on some extra holiday cheer in the new year! Two people who won lottery jackpots in 2022 have yet to turn in their tickets, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The tickets are from September and October. They expire in March and April, respectively. Winners have 180 days […]
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
Norm Pattis has law license suspended in Connecticut for 6 months
WATERBURY, Conn. — Attorney Norm Pattis had his law license suspended in Connecticut for six months on Thursday. Pattis is known for representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the defamation trial involving several Sandy Hook families. The judge presiding over that case handed down the ruling on Thursday, which...
An Important Tip For Connecticut Recreational Cannabis Customers
Here we go Connecticut, the age of grabbing a 6 pack of pre-rolls instead of a 6 pack of beers is about to commence. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10 AM, if you're an adult over the age of 21, you can legally purchase cannabis from a retail store in Connecticut.
Nurses urge lawmakers to change Conn. law
Conn. (WTNH) — At the start of every legislative session there are always people and groups looking to make their voices heard. This year, it was a group of nurses protesting outside the building, looking or some changes to Connecticut law. They made sure lawmakers and everyone else could see their message. The nurses are […]
Eyewitness News
Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
Breeze Airways Offering Cheap Flights Out of Bradley and Westchester
We were talking on the morning show today about the winter malaise, and how January and February just sends us all into seasonal depression. I think it's safe to say that it's a good time for all of us to get out of Connecticut, right? Well, Breeze Airways is running a sale that will make that really cheap to do over the next few weeks.
NBC Connecticut
Officials React to Death of State Rep. Quentin Williams in Crash
The governor has ordered that state flags be lowered in honor of 39-year-old State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams (D-Middletown), who was killed in a crash early Thursday morning. House leaders have canceled legislative meetings and closed the Capitol Complex Thursday and Friday and lawmakers and others across Connecticut are responding to the tragic news of the loss of a colleague.
West Hartford man sentenced to prison for $2M tax fraud scheme
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Hartford man has been sentenced to prison for operating an extensive $2 million tax fraud scheme involving restaurants in Connecticut and Massachusetts. 49-year-old William Chen of West Hartford was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and a year of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. […]
CT Covid transmission medium to high
Connecticut’s Covid transmission rate is now listed as high in four of the state’s eight counties, and as medium in the remainder of the counties.
NBC Connecticut
Hybrid Dispensaries Ready for Cannabis Sales in Conn.
In just seven days, Affinity Health and Wellness medical marijuana dispensary will become one of nine hybrid cannabis dispensaries in the state, selling products for general adult use. “When the opportunity came up to become a hybrid and do both medical and adult use, it just seemed like a natural...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Reaction pours in following the death of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams
Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers from across Connecticut following the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.
NBC Connecticut
Taking a Closer Look at Connecticut's COVID-19 and Flu Trends
Our state has seen high influenza and COVID-19 numbers so far this season. Cold and flu medicine continue to be bought off store shelves as Connecticut deals with cases of flu and COVID-19 this winter. More than 4,700 COVID tests came up positive over the past seven days with a...
NBC Connecticut
More Children Than Ever Are Overdosing on Marijuana Edibles: Report
A new report reveals a staggering number of kids have gotten sick after inadvertently eating marijuana edibles. The report by the American Association of Poison Control Centers shows more than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than six years old who have eaten marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021.
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Now Recommended In 6 CT Counties In New CDC Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in six of Connecticu's eight counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties...
Connecticut erases 43K cannabis convictions
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The new year also heralded a fresh start for thousands of people in Connecticut. The state officially erased 42,964 cannabis convictions Sunday morning, according to a tweet from Gov. Ned Lamont. The new year also brought in several new laws to the state. “It’s one step forward in ending the War […]
Connecticut growers ready for legal recreational marijuana sales
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana businesses are readying themselves for legal sales to begin in one week. Medical marijuana sales in Connecticut are expected to hit $215 million next year, with recreational sales anticipated to reach $375, according to Marijuana Business Daily. Recreational marijuana is legal in the state following a 2021 vote from […]
Comments / 0