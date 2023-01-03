ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

FOX 61

$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Nurses urge lawmakers to change Conn. law

Conn. (WTNH) — At the start of every legislative session there are always people and groups looking to make their voices heard. This year, it was a group of nurses protesting outside the building, looking or some changes to Connecticut law. They made sure lawmakers and everyone else could see their message. The nurses are […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Officials React to Death of State Rep. Quentin Williams in Crash

The governor has ordered that state flags be lowered in honor of 39-year-old State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams (D-Middletown), who was killed in a crash early Thursday morning. House leaders have canceled legislative meetings and closed the Capitol Complex Thursday and Friday and lawmakers and others across Connecticut are responding to the tragic news of the loss of a colleague.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

West Hartford man sentenced to prison for $2M tax fraud scheme

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Hartford man has been sentenced to prison for operating an extensive $2 million tax fraud scheme involving restaurants in Connecticut and Massachusetts. 49-year-old William Chen of West Hartford was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and a year of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hybrid Dispensaries Ready for Cannabis Sales in Conn.

In just seven days, Affinity Health and Wellness medical marijuana dispensary will become one of nine hybrid cannabis dispensaries in the state, selling products for general adult use. “When the opportunity came up to become a hybrid and do both medical and adult use, it just seemed like a natural...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Taking a Closer Look at Connecticut's COVID-19 and Flu Trends

Our state has seen high influenza and COVID-19 numbers so far this season. Cold and flu medicine continue to be bought off store shelves as Connecticut deals with cases of flu and COVID-19 this winter. More than 4,700 COVID tests came up positive over the past seven days with a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

More Children Than Ever Are Overdosing on Marijuana Edibles: Report

A new report reveals a staggering number of kids have gotten sick after inadvertently eating marijuana edibles. The report by the American Association of Poison Control Centers shows more than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than six years old who have eaten marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Connecticut erases 43K cannabis convictions

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The new year also heralded a fresh start for thousands of people in Connecticut. The state officially erased 42,964 cannabis convictions Sunday morning, according to a tweet from Gov. Ned Lamont. The new year also brought in several new laws to the state. “It’s one step forward in ending the War […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut growers ready for legal recreational marijuana sales

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana businesses are readying themselves for legal sales to begin in one week. Medical marijuana sales in Connecticut are expected to hit $215 million next year, with recreational sales anticipated to reach $375, according to Marijuana Business Daily. Recreational marijuana is legal in the state following a 2021 vote from […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

