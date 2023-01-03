SBLive Arkansas Top 25 girls basketball rankings (Jan. 2)

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Ted McClenning

Nonconference tournaments have concluded and a fresh season has begun with league play now underway. Many of last season’s top teams have retained their spots at the top, but don’t expect this list to look the same come March with the field currently wide open.

Here are the 2023 inaugural Top 25 girls rankings.

1. Conway (13-2)

The nationally ranked Lady Wampus Cats finished non-onference play taking second place out of 32 teams in the prestigious Sandra Meadows Classic. Their only two losses of the season thus far have come to South Grand Prairie and Duncanville, both Texas squads ranked in the Top 15 nationally.

2. North Little Rock (15-2)

It was a nice ending to the first half of the season for the defending 6A state champions defeating Cedar Hill (Texas) in the Mansfield Spring Creek Invitational. Daryl Fimple’s crew is never one to shy away from a battle, and they have two this week on the road first against No. 9 Central on Tuesday before heading to top-ranked Conway on Friday.

3. Cabot (14-1)

Cabot showed flashes of what it could be as an inexperienced squad with loads of talent in 2021-22 and if the first half of this season was any sign then a special year could be on the horizon. The Lady Panthers closed out 2022 with only one blemish and clinched third place in last weekend’s Pink & White Lady Classic White Division in Springfield, Mo.

4. Greenwood (13-2)

Another year, another Lady Bulldogs squad playing as one of the state’s elite currently with losses to only top-ranked Conway and No. 7 Bentonville. They defeated Nixa (Mo.) last weekend to claim the Pink Division of the Pink & White Lady Classic in Springfield, Mo.

5. Nashville (10-3)

It is a given that Nashville is going to schedule the best of the best and it did just that again. Almost all the Scrapperettes’ games up to this point have been against higher classifications, while their losses have been to teams in the Top 4 and they took down No. 9 Central.

6. Farmington (15-1)

It took an 11-point rally, but the Lady Cardinals clinched the Ultimate Auto Group Tournament over Paragould on Thursday night to win their sixth-straight game. Other tournaments clinched include the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic and their second-straight Hot Springs Invitational title.

7. West Memphis (12-3)

A successful run earning the Dragon Fire Tournament in Collierville (Tenn.) capped a successful nonconference slate for the Lady Blue Devils with losses to just top-ranked Conway, No. 8 Central, and Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) - a Top 15 team from Tennessee.

8. Bentonville (12-4)

At certain points this year the Lady Tigers have looked to be a Top 5 team boasting quality wins over No. 9 Central and No. 4 Greenwood, as well as some out-of-state competition, but are pushed back a few spots for now after dropping two of their previous four games.

9. Central (9-7)

Expect the Lady Tigers to be fully prepared for the gauntlet that is the 6A-Central. Their in-state losses include No. 2 North Little Rock, No. 4 Greenwood, No. 5 Nashville, No. 8 Bentonville, and No. 18 Parkview.

10. Har-Ber (7-5)

After winning their first two games of the Mansfield (Texas) Tournament, the Lady Wildcats dropped two in a row. Their strength of schedule keeps them in the Top 10 with losses including No. 2 North Little Rock, No. 4 Greenwood, and Nixa (Mo.).

11. Little Rock Christian (10-4)

Offensively, the Lady Warriors have been in good shape up to this point playing against a tough draw. It has been the defense that has struggled, particularly in their losses falling by a combined 277-161. They did finish the year on a high note claiming the 29th Annual Camden Holiday Classic title and will once again be a force in the 5A-Central.

12. Fort Smith Northside (9-2)

Whether young or experienced, the Lady Bears or always in the mix when discussing state championship contenders and this time is no different. They had back-to-back one-point losses in early December's Taco Bell Tournament of Champions but earned their fourth win in a row last weekend to claim the Neosho Holiday Classic trophy.

13. Bryant (11-3)

The transition from Brad Matthews to Shanae Williams has gone rather smoothly as the Lady Hornets have seemed to find their groove heading into 6A-Central play. After dropping their first three of four games to start December, they have since won six in a row along with claiming trophies in the Saline County Shootout and last weekend’s Kameron Hale Invitational.

14. Rogers Heritage (11-3)

Following a successful trip to Florida in the Innisfree Pensacola Basketball Tournament, the Lady War Eagles check in at 14th spot. They play just one game this week against Fort Smith Southside, before squaring off against Bentonville West and No. 8 Bentonville next week.

15. Benton (9-3)

The Lady Panthers won seven games in a row to start December before dropping one to county rival Bryant on December 17 in the Saline County Shootout. They have endured a couple of key injuries, but head coach Jerry Chumley said that his squad should be at full health in Tuesday’s conference matchup at White Hall.

16. Russellville (12-3)

Year one under Will Stewart has gone well through the nonconference slate, featuring wins over Class 7A’s Rogers and No. 23 Springdale. The Lady Cyclones have a big opportunity to move up higher depending on how Friday’s conference opener at No. 4 Greenwood goes.

17. Fayetteville (8-6)

Another program that represented Arkansas in the Sandra Meadows Classic, Fayetteville had a successful showing taking two of four games. They have won five of their past seven games since December 10.

18. Parkview (9-5)

After a respective showing in the early season’s Dandra Thomas Tournament, Parkview claimed the Battle of The Rock championship during Thanksgiving week. December has been a tough month falling to the likes of No. 5 Nashville, No. 24 Sylvan Hills, No. 13 Bryant, and No. 17 Fayetteville, but a previous win over Fayetteville as well as No. 9 Central keeps them in the Top 20.

19. Vilonia (11-3)

The young Lady Eagles already look impressive led by sharpshooter Sidney Middleton as winners of five-straight and have an opportunity to take an even bigger leap when they host No. 11 Little Rock Christian on Friday.

20. Morrilton (14-3)

Having won 12 of their past 14 games, the Lady Devil Dogs appear to be a sleeping giant. After hanging tough against No. 5 Nashville in the Sheridan Invitational, they have shown that they deserve respect and are likely the favorite right now in the 4A-4.

21. Nettleton (11-1)

Excluding a three-point loss to Jonesboro on December 16, the Lady Raiders have fared well under first-year coach Tim Hawkins, most recently defeating Melbourne to advance to the D2 finals of the NEA Tournament where they will face a hot Brookland squad on January 4.

22. Greene County Tech (13-3)

Since dropping their season opener to 1A power Mammoth Spring, the Lady Eagles had nine wins in a row throughout December, sandwiched in between losses to No. 9 Central and a final second semifinal loss to surging Brookland in the NEA Tournament.

23. Springdale (9-5)

It has been quite a turnaround so far for Springdale who won just three games last season. While there is still plenty of work to do, they showed some promise most recently in a 58-56 overtime loss to No. 13 Bryant in the Kameron Hale Invitational.

24. Sylvan Hills (5-3)

Headlined by a victory over No. 13 Bryant, the Lady Bears have the talent to move up the rankings quickly, but do not have as much body of work as most yet. Led by the senior backcourt threat of Jianna Morris and Jayla Sturgis, expect them to make some noise sooner than later.

25. Bergman (20-3)

The Lady Panthers were shocked by Baptist Prep last weekend dropping their first game against 3A competition since the 2021 state title semifinals in the state tournament. However, they do have a massive victory over No. 12 and defending 6A runner-up Fort Smith Northside from December’s Taco Bell Tournament of Champions on their resume, while their other two losses outside of Baptist Prep are to No. 6 Farmington and Carl Junction (Mo.) - a Top 3 team from Missouri.