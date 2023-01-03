Texas Tech preps for No. 4 Kansas in second Big 12 battle

Texas Tech’s Pop Isaacs knows what it’s like to play in a Big 12 Conference game.

And after a 67-61 road loss to then No. 18 TCU, the Red Raider freshman guard made it clear he’s not a fan of losing a conference game either.

With 40 minutes of experience, including bumps and bruises, Isaacs feels like he’s gathered plenty of information to ensure his team does its best to not suffer the same fate three days later.

“Just getting used to how things are going to be,” Isaacs said last Saturday following the loss to TCU — ranked No. 17 in the latest poll released Monday. “In my mind, ready for the physicality of the game. That’s really it.”

Isaacs teammate, De’Vion Harmon, put it in more succinct terms.

“Forty-minute fight,” the Oregon transfer guard said.

That’s a good thing to keep in mind since the conference slate doesn’t get any easier as Texas Tech (10-3, 0-1) is set to host its second straight nationally-ranked squad as No. 3 Kansas (12-1, 1-0) visits for an 8 p.m. Tuesday matchup inside United Supermarkets Arena.

On Monday, Texas Tech coach Mark Adams was quick to point out that while his team is preparing for a high-level opponent, another crucial portion of the preparation remains with improving basic fundamentals.

That includes not turning the ball over, especially 15 times in the second half — which allowed TCU to come away with the victory after chipping away at a nine-point deficit with 10:36 minutes to play.

“You’re playing one of the best teams in the country that is an elite offensive team, especially in transition. And then then they’re also, defensively, in the top-10,” the Red Raiders coach said of the Jayhawks. ”So it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us. We’ve got to continue to not only get ready to prepare for Kansas, but we have to make sure that we’re doing the things, in house, that’s going to help us win.

“And that’s taking care of the basketball, rebound, and getting back on defense.”

The Red Raiders have not done a great job of limiting turnovers, giving up the ball an average of 16 times in the last three games — including double-digits against Houston Christian (14) and South Carolina State (12). Texas Tech finished with 23 against the Horned Frogs, including 15 in the final 20 minutes.

Kevin Obanor, who had been on a tear offensively, averaging 21.4 points in his last five outings. The Red Raiders leading scorer had also turned the ball over six times in his last six contest, including zero-turnover performances against Houston Christian and South Carolina State.

But, the Horned Frogs defense found ways to make the 6-foot-8 forward uncomfortable when he attempted to drive into the lane or attempt a shot in the post. Adams noted early foul trouble, ”set him back a little bit.”

“We just couldn’t really get him going much of the whole game,” Adams said last Saturday.

Throw in the fact Daniel Batcho was ineffective on the offensive end, dealing with an illness prior to the TCU contest. He finished with two points, but chipped in nine rebounds and five blocks.

Adams, who mentioned his 6-11 post played with a lot of courage last Saturday, admitted Batcho has lost about 15 pounds battling the illness and the coaching staff is hoping he can play against Kansas.

Along with those storylines, former Texas Tech standout Kevin McCullar — who elected to transfer to the Jayhawks following last season — makes his return to Lubbock.

“It’s going to be fun,” McCullar said after the Jayhawks' 69-67 home win over Oklahoma State, which included overcoming a 15-point deficit, on Saturday. “To go back there and play against them, it’s going to be fun. I know it’s going to be electric in there, and I know they’re waiting for it. It’s the next game on the Big 12 schedule, so every night is going to be a battle. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Jayhawks have plenty of offensive help, which includes Jalen Wilson (21.0 points, 8.6 rebounds) and Gradey Dick 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds). The trio have combined to become a force when pushing the ball up-court — a stark contrast from old Bill Self teams which relied on the inside-out game with posts such as David McCormack, Udoka Azubuike and others.

“I have a lot of respect and appreciation for Kevin McCullar,” Adams said of his former wing. ”He’s a really good player and he’s gotten better. He’s better this year than he was last year and he’s gonna continue to grow. He’s got great work habits, he’s a tough, physical player and he was one of our best defensive players last year.

“We’ve got our work cut out for (us) with a lot of the other players: (Jalen) Wilson and Gradey Dick, which are two of the best offensive players in the country. … ”We’ve got a handful of issues and challenges ahead of us, Kevin McCullar just being one of them.”

TEXAS TECH VS. NO. 3 KANSAS

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: United Supermarkets Arena

Records: Texas Tech 10-3, 0-1. Kansas 12-1, 1-0

Previous Big 12 games: TCU 67, Texas Tech 61, Kansas 69, Oklahoma State 67

TV: ESPN2

Radio: FM 97.3

Coverage: Follow @cmsilvajr on Twitter for live updates, with postgame analysis and more at lubbockonline.com.

Fast fact(s): Former Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar, Jr. will return to Lubbock for the first time since transferring to Big 12 foe Kansas. McCullar is averaging 11.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. … Texas Tech has yet to lose back-to-back game under head coach Mark Adams.