Report: Real Madrid Plan Transfer Raid Of Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6FkM_0k1nIEVa00

The French international was outstanding at the 2022 World Cup and is wanted by Carlo Ancelotti according to a report.

Real Madrid are planning to make a move for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate according to a report in France.

Liverpool signed Konate from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021 for a fee of €40million and he immediately became a favourite with Reds fans as he helped the team go to within two games of an unprecedented quadruple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bf5ba_0k1nIEVa00

IMAGO / Focus Images

The central defender was rewarded with a call up to the France squad for the 2022 World Cup and was unfortunate to not start the final after some impressive performances for Didier Deschamps' team in Qatar.

According to Media Foot , Konate's progress has caught the eye of Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti who has asked the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu to launch a summer raid for the 23-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOEiA_0k1nIEVa00

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Konate's profile fits the bill perfectly for Ancelotti who is starting to put together a young team who could dominate European football for years to come.

LFCTR Verdict

It is unthinkable that Liverpool would consider parting with Konate who has been earmarked as Virgil van Dijk's long term successor. This should therefore be a non starter.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

