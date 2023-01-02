LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager. Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO