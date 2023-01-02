ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando warehouse fire: New details about permitting in deadly fire

FOX 35 News has been digging for details in a deadly Orlando warehouse fire. We took concerns to the Orange County Commission when they were discussing the permitting process for storing fireworks. Officials said the county did not have a record showing the warehouse had proper permitting to store fireworks.
ORLANDO, FL
Weather Forecast: Jan. 5, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see a cold front move into the region, bringing cooler temperatures that most likely will require a jacket or sweater at night. It will be short-lived with warmer weather on the day in the coming days.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lake County teen Jonathan Torres

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager. Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville

The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
TITUSVILLE, FL

