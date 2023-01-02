Read full article on original website
wogx.com
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
wogx.com
The Wheel at ICON Park: Thermal imaging shows firefighters rescue stranded riders
The Wheel at Orlando's ICON Park is taller than a football field if it stood vertically. When firefighters were called out to rescue people trapped on the ride on New Year's Eve, they had already had lots of training for such a scenario under their belts.
wogx.com
Orlando warehouse fire: New details about permitting in deadly fire
FOX 35 News has been digging for details in a deadly Orlando warehouse fire. We took concerns to the Orange County Commission when they were discussing the permitting process for storing fireworks. Officials said the county did not have a record showing the warehouse had proper permitting to store fireworks.
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Cold front arrives bringing beautiful weekend weather to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 68 degrees. No weather concerns today! Gorgeous, sun filled skies all day with comfy temps. Northerly breezes will be a bit more prominent closer to the coastal locations. Beautiful weekend ahead with highs in the 70s and lows climbing a bit into the low-mid 50s.
wogx.com
Weather Forecast: Jan. 5, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see a cold front move into the region, bringing cooler temperatures that most likely will require a jacket or sweater at night. It will be short-lived with warmer weather on the day in the coming days.
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Some rain before next cold front drops temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 52 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 76 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking our latest cold front sweep across the Florida Peninsula. Afternoon highs reach the widespread mid-70s. Skies will clear overnight with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.
wogx.com
Man robbed Florida bank because he needed money to finish 'filming a movie:' DOJ
A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to a bank robbery after he robbed a credit union in Belle Isle while visiting Florida last year. Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery offense after he robbed the McCoy Federal Credit Union in Belle Isle on June 28, 2022.
wogx.com
DeLand’s historic Putnam Hotel faces demolition after being deemed 'unsalvageable'
Built a century ago in 1923, The Putnam Hotel was the original first purchase by Henry A. DeLand. Now in 2023, a year that would have been a monumental one for the century-old building, its era may be coming to an end.
wogx.com
Woman struck in face by stray bullet at Florida home during New Year's Eve gathering
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly struck a woman in the face with a bullet in a Florida subdivision on New Year's Eve. Officers said they received information that a woman was struck on the face by an unknown metal object while attending a New Year's Eve party in the Crystal Ridge Subdivision in Lake Mary.
wogx.com
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lake County teen Jonathan Torres
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager. Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.
wogx.com
Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville
The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
