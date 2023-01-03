ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
104.1 WIKY

Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water

Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much better weather is pushing into the region as a cold front pushes off to the east of us. This is ushering in colder air as our active setup looks to continue through the weekend, at least. Another round of heavy rain did hit parts of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Team coverage of flashing flooding in central Kentucky

(WKYT) - We have team coverage of the impact of the flash flooding across central Kentucky. Harrison and Scott County school districts canceled class because of the flooding. School leaders made the call early Tuesday morning. First responders have also been performing water rescues in the region. Scott County. Scott...
HARRISON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

On Alert: Rain, Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is marginal risk (level 1 threat) for severe thunderstorms through this evening. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the morning....becoming scattered this afternoon. The greatest flooding threat sets up across western Kentucky. High temps will remain well above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as lows sink into the mid-40s.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

KSP to have checkpoints as new year begins

With the new year underway, Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
TODAY.com

Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky

Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
lakercountry.com

COVID cases rise slightly this week

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 13 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, a slight increase from last week’s total of 11. The numbers were delayed this week due to the New Year’s holiday. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, neighboring Pulaski...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

New year starts with 2 trooper-involved shootings in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police say they are investigating two separate trooper-involved shooting incidents in eastern Kentucky, both of which took place over the past couple days. The first one occurred on Jan. 1, shortly before 8:45 p.m. EST in Elliott County. The agency’s Critical Incident Response...
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky

Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Vanderburgh Co. announces plans to replace ABK for electronic home...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Gas prices jump in Kentucky as demand incresases

KENTUCKY — Gas prices are 18 cents higher than they were last week in Kentucky, according to the new AAA Gas Price Report. The average price across the commonwealth rose to $2.86. AAA said the late December winter storm caused a spike in prices. Refineries as far south as...
KENTUCKY STATE

