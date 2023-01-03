Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much better weather is pushing into the region as a cold front pushes off to the east of us. This is ushering in colder air as our active setup looks to continue through the weekend, at least. Another round of heavy rain did hit parts of...
WKYT 27
Team coverage of flashing flooding in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - We have team coverage of the impact of the flash flooding across central Kentucky. Harrison and Scott County school districts canceled class because of the flooding. School leaders made the call early Tuesday morning. First responders have also been performing water rescues in the region. Scott County. Scott...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Police trooper completes 31 workouts in 31 hours for 31 fallen officers
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Difficulty is what fuels Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Hartley. He took on his biggest physical challenge in September to honor his fellow troopers who have died in the line of duty. He set out to complete 31 workouts for the 31 fallen KSP officers in...
14news.com
On Alert: Rain, Storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is marginal risk (level 1 threat) for severe thunderstorms through this evening. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the morning....becoming scattered this afternoon. The greatest flooding threat sets up across western Kentucky. High temps will remain well above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as lows sink into the mid-40s.
lakercountry.com
KSP to have checkpoints as new year begins
With the new year underway, Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park...
Eastern Progress
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Kentucky using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
WLKY.com
Did you know Kentucky is one of the only places on Earth that has a regular 'moonbow?'
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — There's just something special about seeing a rainbow. But it's even rarer to see one at night. However, in Kentucky, you can see a "moonbow," or a lunar rainbow, pretty regularly. And it's one of only a few places on earth where that happens. The...
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
TODAY.com
Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky
Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
Statewide computer issue causes problems for Ky. county clerk’s offices
A computer issue caused some county clerk’s offices to be unable to access customer information and prevented some from performing motor vehicle services.
lakercountry.com
COVID cases rise slightly this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 13 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, a slight increase from last week’s total of 11. The numbers were delayed this week due to the New Year’s holiday. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, neighboring Pulaski...
kentuckytoday.com
New year starts with 2 trooper-involved shootings in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police say they are investigating two separate trooper-involved shooting incidents in eastern Kentucky, both of which took place over the past couple days. The first one occurred on Jan. 1, shortly before 8:45 p.m. EST in Elliott County. The agency’s Critical Incident Response...
WBKO
How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change. One of the things that made her most...
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Vanderburgh Co. announces plans to replace ABK for electronic home...
spectrumnews1.com
Gas prices jump in Kentucky as demand incresases
KENTUCKY — Gas prices are 18 cents higher than they were last week in Kentucky, according to the new AAA Gas Price Report. The average price across the commonwealth rose to $2.86. AAA said the late December winter storm caused a spike in prices. Refineries as far south as...
