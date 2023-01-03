ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

pix11.com

Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack in Brooklyn: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was struck in the head with a hatchet and then shot in a Brooklyn parking lot Thursday night in what police described as an incident involving the suspect's estranged wife. The 42-year-old victim was stabbed in the head with a hatchet,...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Man arrested for exposing himself on NYC subways, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to several women and a 14-year-old girl on subways in Brooklyn and Queens, police said Thursday. Jose Lopez, 35, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with five counts of public lewdness in connection to five incidents between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC shooting down, transit crimes up in 2022: NYPD

The number of homicides and shootings fell during Eric Adam's first year in office, he said during a press conference at 1 Police Plaza Thursday. The city is still struggling to address crime on buses and subways, Acting Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said. NYC shooting down, transit crimes up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being attacked

Police say it is not unusual for cab drivers to get swindled by non-paying patrons, but Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith says one rider went even further by deciding to forcibly take the wheel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Woman, 18, nearly raped on Manhattan subway: police

A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train before a good Samaritan helped her escape the attack on New Year's Day, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Mayor Adams on NYC gun violence: ‘All hands on deck moment’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams marked his first year in office with a drop in gun violence across the city. Shootings are down 17% from last year across New York City, and the number of homicides has dropped to the lowest in three years. Yet, the NYPD’s effort to taper overall crime in 2022 show mixed results, according to year-end NYPD statistics released on Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City crime, on Wednesday offered to tackle the city's rat problem.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

5 Brooklyn librarians earn Librarians of the Year

Creating the 'Books Unbanned' initiative earned a team of five librarians the title of Librarians of the Year by the Library Journal. It was a program they initially thought wouldn't reach far, but it took flight last spring.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

NYC nurses, hospitals continue talks to avoid strike

Talks between nurses and some private hospitals in New York City remain ongoing heading into the weekend, with the possibility of more than 10,000 nurses going on strike as early as Monday if deals aren't reached.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

LI students repurposing wig heads for cancer patients

Students on Long Island are bringing color to the lives of cancer patients and helping the environment at the same time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC construction worker survives 15-foot fall: officials

The worker slipped and fell off a ladder while performing waterproofing work inside a trench at a construction site near East 20th Street around 10:12 a.m., officials said. First responders transported the conscious worker to Bellevue Hospital for injuries to his leg and head, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY’s top black leaders gathered for ‘historic’ meeting

On Thursday night, Reverend Al Sharpton convened New York's top black leaders for a closed-door conversation about public safety at his National Action Network's headquarters in Harlem. He called the gathering 'historic.'
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Paterson school mask mandate returns amid tridemic

Teachers and parents enjoy seeing those smiling faces when students return from winter break, but due to a rise in cases of COVID-19 and the spread of the flu and RSV, masks are back in Paterson schools.
PATERSON, NJ
pix11.com

Busiest online dating day

Sunday is expected to be the busiest day for singles on dating apps. Bela Gandhi, founder of the Smart Dating Academy explains why, and how to make your dating profile stand out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Historic Hotel Chelsea celebrates reopening

The city is filled with famous landmarks and spectacular views. For 139 years, the Hotel Chelsea has loomed large along 23rd Street. It is one of those places that has come to represent New York with all its stories and characters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Cooler night with some light showers and drizzle

Thursday was a much cooler day with a great deal of cloud cover and a northeasterly flow in place. Despite the cool down, Central Park's high of 50 degrees is still well above normal than what they should be at this time of the year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sit by the fire-pit at Governors Island Winter Village

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winter festivities are alive and well in the city, such as the Winter Village on Governors Island. New York Living’s Rebecca Solomon visited the wintery village on Thursday with a firsthand look at the fun. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Three Kings Day Parade kick off in East Harlem

The Three Kings Day Parade returns this year and promises to be a memorable celebration full of fun while spreading wellness and mental health awareness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

