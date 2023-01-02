ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wogx.com

Travel agent offers tips on how to keep track of luggage when flying

ORLANDO, Fla. - Southwest Airlines is still working to get luggage to customers who have been without their things since the end of December. One section on the bottom floor of Orlando International Airport (OIA) is still blocked off for Southwest Airlines where hundreds of suitcases can be found. Customers...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Travelers search for bags after Southwest Airlines struggles

A lot can happen in two weeks, just ask couple, DeDe Smith and James Bullock. Their flight home on Southwest was canceled last Tuesday. When they arrived last Wednesday at the Orlando International Airport, they got an even bigger surprise – their luggage wasn't there.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville

The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
TITUSVILLE, FL
wogx.com

These popular Disney World rides to close for refurbishment in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some of Walt Disney World's popular rides in Orlando will be closed for refurbishment in 2023, according to the theme park's website. On Jan. 9, both the Kali River Rapids water ride in Animal Kingdom and the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster at Magic Kingdom will close to parkgoers. The latter is expected to be closed through Jan. 13, according to Disney's day calendar.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

FAA: Computer issue that delayed Florida flights has been resolved

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Federal Aviation Administration said a computer issue with one of its air traffic systems – which prompted flight delays at several Florida airports – has been resolved, and that it was working to resume its normal flight schedules. Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport,...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lake County teen Jonathan Torres

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager. Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Weather Forecast: Jan. 2, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see another beautiful day on Tuesdays with highs reaching into the 80s. A cold front will drop temperatures and bring an increased chance for rain on Wednesday into Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy