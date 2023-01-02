Read full article on original website
The Wheel at ICON Park: Thermal imaging shows firefighters rescue stranded riders
The Wheel at Orlando's ICON Park is taller than a football field if it stood vertically. When firefighters were called out to rescue people trapped on the ride on New Year's Eve, they had already had lots of training for such a scenario under their belts.
'They were trying to flash SOS': Woman says she was next in line to ride The Wheel before it lost power
ORLANDO, Fla. - People were out and about at ICON Park in Orlando on Monday, but one of the amusement park's main rides – its 400-foot Ferris wheel – remained closed after it suffered a power failure on New Year's Eve, showering one of the cabins in sparks.
DeLand’s historic Putnam Hotel faces demolition after being deemed 'unsalvageable'
Built a century ago in 1923, The Putnam Hotel was the original first purchase by Henry A. DeLand. Now in 2023, a year that would have been a monumental one for the century-old building, its era may be coming to an end.
Daytona Beach hookah bars forced to close earlier because of crime concerns
The City of Daytona Beach has set new rules for how late hookah bars can stay open. Some argue it will help cut out crime, but business owners say they might have to close completely.
Travel agent offers tips on how to keep track of luggage when flying
ORLANDO, Fla. - Southwest Airlines is still working to get luggage to customers who have been without their things since the end of December. One section on the bottom floor of Orlando International Airport (OIA) is still blocked off for Southwest Airlines where hundreds of suitcases can be found. Customers...
Travelers search for bags after Southwest Airlines struggles
A lot can happen in two weeks, just ask couple, DeDe Smith and James Bullock. Their flight home on Southwest was canceled last Tuesday. When they arrived last Wednesday at the Orlando International Airport, they got an even bigger surprise – their luggage wasn't there.
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville
The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
Manatee appeared to be stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores before freeing itself
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appeared to become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams were attempting to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 News that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. The manatee did not appear to have obvious signs of injury.
These popular Disney World rides to close for refurbishment in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some of Walt Disney World's popular rides in Orlando will be closed for refurbishment in 2023, according to the theme park's website. On Jan. 9, both the Kali River Rapids water ride in Animal Kingdom and the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster at Magic Kingdom will close to parkgoers. The latter is expected to be closed through Jan. 13, according to Disney's day calendar.
FAA: Computer issue that delayed Florida flights has been resolved
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Federal Aviation Administration said a computer issue with one of its air traffic systems – which prompted flight delays at several Florida airports – has been resolved, and that it was working to resume its normal flight schedules. Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport,...
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lake County teen Jonathan Torres
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager. Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.
Weather Forecast: Jan. 2, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see another beautiful day on Tuesdays with highs reaching into the 80s. A cold front will drop temperatures and bring an increased chance for rain on Wednesday into Thursday.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm start to first days of 2023; When cooler air returns to Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees |. Main weather concerns: Dense fog is again a possibility in some areas. The afternoon will be nice with mostly clear skies and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. BEACHES: Partly sunny skies prevail at the beaches...
