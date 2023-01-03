Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whatsupnewp.com
Discovering the history of Newport: A guide to the city’s street names and landmarks
The streets and landmarks of Newport are filled with stories from over 300 years of history. From the founders and heroes to the early settlers, the names of these streets and landmarks pay tribute to the rich history of this city. While this is just a small selection, it serves...
ricentral.com
Town considering purchase of open Cruickshank land
The town of North Kingstown is considering one of its largest purchases of open-space land in coordination with other environmental groups interested in protecting the tract from development. Known as the Cruickshank property off Shermantown Road, the three-parcel area comprises about 355 acres that are mostly woods and wetlands. Now...
independentri.com
Local heating company comes through for family in need
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — As co-owner of Superior Comfort Inc., Sherry Ledsworth has made many calls while helping provide the state heating, A/C, geothermal and air quality utilities. Though, reaching out to Devin McKnight to inform her that her family would be receiving a new heating system was particularly...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Friday, January 6
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,173 words — a 6-minute read. 🕯️ The League of Women Voters Newport County will hold a Candlelight Vigil from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm today in Washington Square to commemorate the events that occurred on January 6, 2021. According to event organizers, the vigil, titled “Lest We Forget: Votes not Violence,” is being held to stand as a reminder that the voting process in Rhode Island and other states in 2020 and 2022 was safe, secure, and representative of the will of the people. (What’sUpNewp)
ecori.org
Proposed Development Along Pawtuxet River Stirs Up Flooding, Pollution Worry
WARWICK, R.I. — The proposed development of two buildings and up to 130 parking spaces along the Pawtuxet River has some residents concerned about increased flooding and further pollution of the long-abused river. Building space, according to the project’s most recent master plan, would be leased to contractors for...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Jan. 11
On January 11, the Newport City Council will convene in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall for a Regular City Council Meeting. This consent calendar includes the minutes of the December 14 meeting, the appointment of Scott Wheeler as the official Tree Warden, and the renewal of several licenses including billiard and pool tables, mechanical amusement devices, and a tattoo license. The Council will also receive a communication from the Town of Jamestown regarding the future of Gould Island.
reportertoday.com
East Providence News Briefs
City Volunteers end Year with Free Christmas Dinner Event:. East Providence ended 2022 with a flurry of holiday events throughout the city. From Riverside to Rumford, there were tree lighting ceremonies and concerts and more. Especially remarkable was the 7th consecutive year for an annual free Christmas dinner held on Christmas Day. The free event is sponsored by the all-volunteer group of city residents called, “Together for EP.” The group is led by organizers Izilda Fernandes and Stephen Costa. “No one should be alone on Christmas. With the high prices of food this year don't worry about cooking. Come down to the Brightridge Club for a free meal and grab a coat, hats and gloves. Need a haircut we got you as well. We are a non-profit group dedicated to helping the East Providence community by using different resources to provide assistance to anyone that needs it,” said Izilda Fernandes as she promoted the Christmas Day event through social media and other contacts. Fernandes, Costa and over 90 volunteers provided over 300 people with a full Christmas dinner on Christmas Day. The all-day event was held at the Brightridge Club in the city. Guests were treated to a full turkey dinner, baked ham, pasta, meatballs, roast potatoes and pork, chicken alfredo vegetables and much more. There was also a full dessert table. In addition to a scrumptious meal, guests were given a bag full of toiletries and clothes were offered to anyone who needed something. Warm winter jackets, hats, gloves, shirts were available at no charge. “We also have a barber and a nail tech available for those in need of some personal services,” said Costa. Throughout the day, men and women received a professional haircut and styling. Much of the resources for the Christmas Day event are provided by donations and fundraising throughout the year. People send in cash donations or clothing and toys, etc. Much of the cooking is done by volunteers and some specialty dishes are donated by the Riviera Inn Restaurant and Townies Feel Good Food.
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown resident named Vice President, Retail Operations Team Lead at BankNewport
BankNewport has announced the promotion of Alison K. Hanson to the role of vice president, retail operations team lead. In this position, Hanson will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the Retail Administration Department and will work to develop and maintain the branch procedure manual. She will also...
Valley Breeze
Simpson’s Pharmacy property among those for sale along Newport Avenue
PAWTUCKET – The former Simpson’s Pharmacy at 10 Newport Ave., which closed for the final time two months ago, is one of several properties available for sale along a rapidly developing section of Newport Avenue near the East Providence line. Simpson’s closed in October after 93 years in...
Woonsocket clears homeless encampment from city property
The City of Woonsocket removed a homeless encampment from city property on Wednesday.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport schools to benefit from $7.2 million mental health grant
The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has received a four-year, $7.2 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education) to expand mental health services in the Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant will...
whatsupnewp.com
New Year, New Job? Here are 100+ job opportunities available right now in Newport County
Are you looking for a new job in Newport County? Look no further! There are a variety of exciting job opportunities available right now in the area, ranging from entry-level positions to experienced roles in a variety of industries. Whether you’re seeking a part-time gig or a full-time career, there’s...
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
whatsupnewp.com
Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel announces completion of real estate transaction with GLPI
Bally’s Corporation today announced that it has completed a real estate transaction with Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc., in which the two firms sold and leased back the land and real estate assets of Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island, and Bally’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi in Biloxi, Mississippi.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 31
Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
Valley Breeze
Old Benny’s headquarters being marketed for warehousing opportunities
SMITHFIELD – All options are still on the table where the old Benny’s headquarters used to be at 340 Waterman Ave., near the North Providence town line, but developers are currently focusing on the hot market for warehousing opportunities. Dustin Slocum, of MTG Marketing LLC, which has been...
newbedfordguide.com
MassDoT to close bridge over the Acushnet River for years to facilitate replacement operations
Closure will begin on Monday, January 9, and is needed to facilitate bridge replacement operations. Bridge is anticipated to be closed through September 2025 with detours in place. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will begin work on the Hamlin Street Bridge located over the Acushnet River...
Stunning Fall River Mansion May Be Available on Airbnb Soon
On Highland Avenue in Fall River, there sits a historic mansion built in 1928 by Nathan Durfee that sold for an impressive $1 million last year. According to a recent agenda posted by the Zoning Board of Appeals, this 8,000-square-foot mansion may soon be available on Airbnb as the owner plans to share his massive estate with guests looking for a unique getaway.
whatsupnewp.com
Things to do this weekend in Newport County: Jan. 6 – 8
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County. 4:30 pm: League of Women Voters Newport County to hold Candlelight Vigil commemorating January 6th Insurrection in Washington Square. 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater. For more events and...
Jamestown Press
Recycled Christmas trees could benefit brook trout
Households that still have their Christmas trees can use their greenery for good rather than dumping them on the sidewalk for the trashmen. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, in partnership with the Rhode Island chapter of Trout Unlimited, is sponsoring the “Trees for Trout” program to restore the habitat for brook trout. Conifer Christmas trees can be donated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arcadia check station, 2224 Ten Rod Road, Exeter.
