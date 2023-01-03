ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

NINE JUVENILES CHARGED IN SIOUX CITY CRIME SPREE

TODAY (THURSDAY) TWO JUVENILE MALES, BOTH 14 YEARS OLD, WERE ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM A STOLEN VEHICLE. THOSE TWO MALES HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH BURGLARIES TO AMERICAN BROTHERS IN ARMS, CHASING CLOUDS VAPE, KURE VAPE, BACON CREEK GENERAL STORE, SELECT MART, ALONG WITH CHARGES FOR OPERATING STOLEN VEHICLES. TWO JUVENILE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City teen charged for cannabidiol

ORANGE CITY—An Orange City 18-year-old was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Grace Elizabeth Harper stemmed from the stop of a...
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Police: move your vehicle or risk being towed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police will soon begin towing vehicles plowed in during this week’s snow alert. Authorities said Friday morning that they were almost done ticketing plowed in vehicles across the city. Once complete, towing of vehicles will begin unless moved. Cleanup of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man arrested for OWI, more

ORANGE CITY—A 36-year-old Orange City man was arrested Friday, Dec. 30, on a Sioux County warrant for third-offense operating while under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock device and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Andrew James Romano stemmed from the stop...
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest

SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy

Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
SIOUX CITY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Sheldon Man Arrested on Burglary Charges

Orange City, IA(KICD) — A Sheldon man was arrested on burglary charges Friday, for allegedly entering a home without permission and intimidating the resident. The Sioux County Sheriff’s department says they were called to a rural residence just North of Orange City Friday night. The resident claims 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel barged in and refused to leave. The police report says the victim was prevented from calling for help but eventually was able to get free and call 9-1-1.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for OWI in Sheldon

SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Sheldon. The arrest of Brian Daniel Miranda stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Subaru WRX for an equipment violation at the intersection of Highway 18 and Runger Avenue in Sheldon about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Police warning drivers to be careful at intersections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From blinding snow blizzards to blind spots at intersections, large snow piles are making for some dangerous driving conditions in Sioux Falls. “With all the snow piling up it can be challenging,” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said. It’s easy to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman

Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
LYON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend

ROCK VALLEY—A 26-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jayson Josue Espinoza Gamez stemmed from him not letting his live-in girlfriend leave their residence at 1115 21st Ave. Apt. 9, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kicdam.com

Driver Escapes Injury in Semi Rollover Near Royal

Royal, IA (KICD)– A Texas man escaped injury following a semi crash in Clay County Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 mile of 130th Avenue, about three miles northwest of Royal, around 11:45 where the truck pulling a tanker trailer driven by 59-year-old Randolph Huffman was found to have left the road and rolled onto its side in the ditch.
ROYAL, IA
KELOLAND TV

Digging out; death investigation; garage fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 4. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. Residents tried to stay ahead of the big snowfall by clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow. Plow drivers are working around the clock to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Driver stuck in snow gets help from neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even on a cold, snowy day, there are still stories in our communities that will warm your heart. From buried cars, to busy snowblowers, the digout is far from over in KELOLAND. Dalton was delivering packages for the postal service when his car got...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Shooting investigating underway in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking into reports of a possible New Year’s Day shooting. Gunshots were heard just before 3:00 Sunday morning in the 2000 block of South Lake Avenue. There are unconfirmed reports that a 25-year-old man was taken to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy