Crews respond to Owensboro restaurant fire
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment. State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court. State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court. 14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding model, impact. Updated: 5 hours ago. 14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding...
Road reopens after wreck at Southbound 41 near Watson Lane
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Southbound 41 has since been reopened since around 9:45 a.m., however, we have more details about the wreck that happened a little after nine. We are told two people were injured, with one person in each vehicle. One person was extricated. The initial crash involved a pickup with a trailer heading […]
Crews called back to Garvin St. warehouse after fire flares up again, officials say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Garvin Street Warehouse fire has flared up for a second time. Officials with Central Dispatch says police were out watching the scene. Officers requested fire crews back out to the scene more than an hour ago. Our 14 News crew is working to learn more...
Crews moving gas line in Henderson for I-69 project
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Municipal Gas and partners will be tapping and stopping a gas line located at Kimsley Lane. This is according to the City of Henderson government. They say the line must be moved out of conflict with the I-69 construction. The city says that there...
Henderson gas line to be moved; Officials say expect flames
The city of Henderson announced a project update with a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Police: 2 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy. 41 and Watson Ln.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Highway 41 and Watson Lane Friday morning. According to police, an SUV and a pickup truck collided, before hitting a light pole and nearly knocking it over onto southbound traffic. Police say the crash happened just...
Flood waters enter Hartford Fire Station
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The flooding Tuesday in Ohio County impacted the Hartford Fire Station on Clay Street . Officials say they were called out to a car in high water, and when they arrived at the station, the water was inside. They say the station can be fixed....
EWSU announce two closures for water main installations
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced two closures, both taking place on January 9.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
Crews called to water main break on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a water main break at the corner of Maryland and Sonntag overnight. Officials with Central Dispatch say that call came in around 6 p.m. As of Thursday morning, at least seven homes in the area are under a boil advisory. Our 14...
Water main line work to close Lincoln Ave. and Mesker Park Drive
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This coming Monday, drivers should expect a few road closures due to a new water main line. Officials say the closure will last about 60 days. Northbound lane of Mesker Park Drive between Bement and Wimberg Avenues. The zoo is located in that area, so drivers...
An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office: Coal mine demolition causes shake in Posey, Vanderburgh counties
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A controlled demolition in Wabash County stirred up commotion in both Posey and Vanderburgh counties Friday morning. Our 14 News team received multiple reports from viewers about a “loud boom and shaking” in those counties around 9 a.m. Viewers told us they thought the...
Ark Crisis Children’s Center reopening after brief closure due to pipe burst
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ark Crisis Children’s Center is set to reopen a couple of classrooms next week. As reported last week, several water pipes busted during the recent cold snap that caused serious water damage. On Thursday, our crews spotted crews removing soaked insulation and drywall, preparing for...
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
Fire officials give update on Garvin Street warehouse investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With smoke no longer rising off of what remains of the Garvin Street Warehouse, investigators are finally able to begin what they say will likely be a lengthy and thorough investigation. [Previous: Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire]. [Previous: Massive fire breaks...
Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall
Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Updated: 6 hours ago. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for...
ISP: Semi crashes with wrong way car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police were called to the scene of a head on crash Wednesday involving a semi truck and car. Troopers say a semi was traveling northbound on US 231 near County Road 1250 North in Spencer County when it crashed head-on with a southbound wrong-way driver.
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Perry County officials are investigating a large fire at the Waupaca Foundry. They say a firefighter has been treated for heat exhaustion. A 21-year-old Evansville man accused of murder on New Year’s Day is set to appear in court Thursday. Police say he he shot a man...
Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
