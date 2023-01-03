Venly’s Avalanche app is now available to all Shopify merchants, letting them mint and sell NFTs through a no-code interface. If any of Shopify’s millions of merchants wants to sell NFTs, they don’t need to point customers to a dedicated marketplace like OpenSea or Magic Eden. Instead, they can mint and list NFTs through their existing storefront through one of Shopify’s blockchain apps. Thanks to Venly, those NFTs can now be minted on Avalanche.

1 DAY AGO