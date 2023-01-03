Read full article on original website
Genesis Cuts Staff by 30% as Financial Woes From FTX Fallout Persist
Crypto lending firm Genesis is laying off staff in an effort to reduce costs and stabilize its troubled financial situation. Genesis Trading today announced massive cuts to its workforce in an effort to reduce costs at the ailing institutional crypto firm. The company did not provide precise numbers, but sources...
DCG Confirms Shutdown of Wealth Management Subsidiary HQ
The news comes the same day as another DCG subsidiary, crypto broker Genesis, announced a massive wave of layoffs. Digital Currency Group (DCG), the crypto conglomerate that owns beleaguered crypto broker Genesis and digital asset manager Grayscale, confirmed Thursday that it is shuttering HQ, its wealth management division, as first reported by The Information.
Silvergate Stock Down 40% Following Diem Write-Off, Job Cuts
The collapse of FTX caused a spike in withdrawals from the crypto bank, while deposits dropped to just $3.8 billion in the last quarter. Amid a “crisis of confidence” across the cryptocurrency industry, crypto banking group Silvergate Capital will cut 40% of its workforce and abandon some projects—including a blockchain-based payment solution based on Meta’s abortive Diem project.
Institutional Crypto Investments Dropped 95% to $433 Million in 2022
It's the lowest annual deposits seen since 2018, a 95% decrease from 2021, according to CoinShares. Crypto fund investments in 2022 were the lowest they’ve been since 2018, according to a new CoinShares report. “Digital assets saw inflows—investors putting money into crypto products—totaling $433 million for the whole of...
Animoca Slashes Target For Metaverse Fund to $1 Billion: ‘It Could Be Less’
The chairman of Animoca Brands had previously suggested that its metaverse fund raise could reach as much as $2 billion. Animoca Brands will aim to raise $1 billion for its metaverse investing fund in the early part of this year, softening previous ambitions to raise as much as $2 billion.
Crypto Exchange Huobi to Lay off 20% of Staff: Report
The layoffs would see Huobi join crypto exchanges including Coinbase, Crypto.com and Kraken in making sweeping cuts to staff numbers. Crypto exchange Huobi is set to lay off 20% of its staff, per sources reported by Reuters. Justin Sun, a prominent crypto entrepreneur who joined the company as an advisor...
Watchdog praises city for plunking down major pension payment
As promised, the Lightfoot Administration has made an early, nearly $250 million payment on its pension debt, and a fiscal watchdog is giving a positive review.
Developers Burn 5 Trillion BONK as Solana-Based Meme Coin Slides
The downturn continues for the Doge-themed Solana-based meme coin BONK, despite the team’s massive token burn. The developers behind Solana-based meme coin BONK burned their allocation of 5 trillion BONK tokens early Friday, in a bid to stem the token’s bearish momentum. After the token burn event, which...
Sports Giant Fanatics Sells Off Its Majority Stake in NFT Startup Candy Digital
Fanatics has sold its 60% share in Candy Digital to a group of investors led by Galaxy Digital, CEO Michael Rubin told staff. Sports merchandising giant Fanatics has divested its majority stake in NFT firm Candy Digital, according to a company memo obtained by Decrypt. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin informed...
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Reaches Agreement To Shut Off Celsius Mining Rigs
The two bankrupt businesses will end the hosting agreement which Core Scientific said was costing it $53,000 a day. Core Scientific will shut off thousands of Celsius mining rigs, after the two bankrupt firms finally came to an agreement after months of dispute. One of the world’s biggest Bitcoin miners,...
Sam Bankman-Fried Files Request to Keep Hold of $450M in Robinhood Stock
The United States Department of Justice recently seized the FTX founder's stake in the popular trading app. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a request to keep hold of his 56 million shares of the consumer trading app Robinhood, worth roughly $450 million at current prices. In a court...
Bitcoin Mining Firm Riot Ditches 'Blockchain' From Name in Rebrand
The company will rebrand as Riot Platforms, as it diversifies amid a bleak outlook for the wider Bitcoin mining industry. Bitcoin mining firm Riot Blockchain has rebranded to Riot Platforms, in a move intended to reflect the company's “increasingly diversified business operations.”. Riot, which has seen its market capitalization...
Chinese Researchers Claim They Cracked Encryption with Quantum Computers
Skeptical technology experts believe the declaration is a hoax intended to cause panic. While the world continues to reel from how far artificial intelligence has come with projects like ChatGPT, Chinese researchers recently claimed that they have been able to crack encryption using quantum computing—something scientists have assumed was years away from happening.
Coinbase Reaches $100 Million Settlement with New York Regulator Over Compliance Programs
The New York Department of Financial Services said Wednesday it had reached a $100 million settlement with Coinbase over issues regarding the company’s compliance programs. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange based in the U.S., will be required to pay $50 million as a penalty and invest an additional $50 million to bolster its abilities to comply with financial regulations, such as transaction monitoring and know your customer (KYC) rules.
Shopify Merchants Can Now Sell Avalanche NFTs Through Their Online Stores
Venly’s Avalanche app is now available to all Shopify merchants, letting them mint and sell NFTs through a no-code interface. If any of Shopify’s millions of merchants wants to sell NFTs, they don’t need to point customers to a dedicated marketplace like OpenSea or Magic Eden. Instead, they can mint and list NFTs through their existing storefront through one of Shopify’s blockchain apps. Thanks to Venly, those NFTs can now be minted on Avalanche.
Wyre 'Scaling Back' Operations Amid Crypto Winter: CEO
The payments company’s CEO Ioannis Giannaros downplayed claims that it plans to shutter operations this month. Ioannis Giannaros, the CEO of Crypto payments company Wyre, has allegedly told his employees via email that he is liquidating the company and plans to terminate services this month, according to a report by Axios.
3AC Founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu Tagged in Tweet Delivering Court Subpoena
After keeping a relatively low profile, the collapse of FTX brought the Three Arrows Capital cofounders back into the public eye. There’s been an interesting contrast between how chatty Three Arrows Capital co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu’s have been on Twitter and how difficult they’ve otherwise been to reach, according to company liquidators.
CoinDeal Scammers Nailed By SEC in $45 Million Fraud Case
The Commission has charged the defendants with wire fraud, selling unregistered securities, and using investor funds to finance a lavish lifestyle. U.S. Regulators are starting 2023 off with a new round of cases targeting cryptocurrency scams. Six individuals and two companies tied to an investment scheme called CoinDeal were charged on Wednesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.
