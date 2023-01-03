Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cleveland19.com
Stark County Circle K robbery suspects in custody, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The two suspects are in custody a week after allegedly robbing Circle K, Louisville Police confirmed. LPD said the robbery happened at 1823 West Main St. around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 12. A masked man walked in, brandished a baton, and ordered the clerk to get...
whbc.com
Canton Police Have Person of Interest in ‘Missing Motorcyclist Mystery’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say they have a person of interest in the ‘missing motorcyclist mystery’ from last week. Without saying whether that “person” might be the motorcycle operator or the driver of the suspected Chevy Impala that hit it, the Canton Regional Crash Team is making some investigative progress.
whbc.com
Canton Man Gets 13 to 18 in 2021 Killing
CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Canton man will serve 13 to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death. JaJuan Turner pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification, reduced from murder. Canton police say Turner shot and killed 28-year-old Deladea Grant at...
3 Mercedes-Benz vehicles stolen from Akron dealership, 2 later recovered by police
AKRON, Ohio — The rash of thefts of high-performance luxury vehicles at Northeast Ohio dealerships continued on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Akron Police Department, three 2023 vehicles were stolen...
Officers investigating fatal shooting of Ohio teenager
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving an Ohio teenager, according to the Times Reporter. A 14-year-old teen boy was shot Wednesday evening at his home in the Mineral City, Ohio area. Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell said in a press release that the boy may be […]
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
cleveland19.com
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
WTOV 9
Investigation underway after Tuscarawas County boy fatally shot
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old Tuscarawas County boy was fatally shot Wednesday night. According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary findings indicate a scenario where the victim was playing with a gun. Authorities received a 911 call from an 11-year-old girl...
cleveland19.com
Willowick woman found near death in a snow drift recovering from severe frostbite
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was near death when she was found in a snow drift, with nearly her entire body suffering from severe frostbite on Dec. 23. But, Janay Johnson of Willowick is a true miracle. She has beat the odds and cheated death. Her mother, Erica...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: ‘Blizzard Bandit’ breaks into bar in Summit County during winter storms
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the man caught on camera breaking into a local bar during last month’s winter storms. The break-in occurred at 3:12 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Brubraker’s Pub, located at 3939 Massillon Rd. #101 in...
Some vehicles recovered after Strongsville luxury dealership robbed Tuesday
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Strongsville police are searching for suspects who stole several vehicles and approximately 60 keys from an upscale dealership on Tuesday. Since then, five vehicles have been recovered, but no arrests have been made. Strongsville police said at least four people dressed in dark clothing entered the...
WFMJ.com
SUV flips on I-680 ramp
One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
What happens to pets when their owners go to jail
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We often hear of people’s pets being seized by the authorities due to abuse or neglect. But one area rescue organization is having to remove pets for another reason–because their owners go to jail. In one case, Belmont County Hoof & Paw was called to an area hotel when a […]
wtuz.com
Teenager Dies from Gunshot Wound
A 14-year-old boy was taken to several hospitals where he later died due to a gunshot wound. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an 11-year-old, who reported that her brother had shot himself in the head. Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the call was chaotic as...
6 suspects arrested, guns recovered after Cleveland standoff: US Marshals
Six fugitives are in custody and several guns are recovered after a standoff in Cleveland on Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
Multiple vehicles stolen from Strongsville car dealership (surveillance video)
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for four thieves who stole multiple vehicles from a car dealership early Tuesday morning. According to officials, the thefts happened around 5:19 a.m. from Fiat and Alfa Romeo of Strongsville in the 11000 block of Pearl Rd. Police said a manager called 911...
cleveland19.com
5-month-old cat found abandoned in bathroom at Cleveland Hopkins Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat, just 5 months old, was found abandoned in the bathroom of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Friday morning. Thankfully a concerned Southwest Airlines employee discovered the white and gray kitty in a soft carrier sitting on the sink in an airport bathroom, near the TSA Pre-Check area.
Family calls for justice after 69-year-old man killed by hit-skip driver
A family is heartbroken, outraged and calling for justice after a 69-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man was killed by a hit-skip driver near the University of Akron.
osoblanco.org
Cleveland Firefighter Charged With Voluntary Manslaughter
A random person named Christian Kilburg was shot down at point-blank range due to an arrangement made by his roommate Kevin. On the evening of April 14, the closure was reported, and the case has now disclosed the truth about the occurrence, as additional evidence is being taken into account.
Ohio man charged after officials were looking for man that escaped
An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials. Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. Coleman was arrested after a report […]
