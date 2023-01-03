Mike White knows it will be a bit strange going back to the Southeastern Conference school where he coached the last seven seasons. The Georgia coach is doing his best to stay locked in as the Bulldogs prepare to face Florida on Saturday. “It’s a unique game,” White said Friday in Athens. “I’m excited about getting down there and seeing some loved ones, some family, some friends. It’ll be weird. It’ll be like the twilight zone really at times, I’m sure.” Last March, with discontent growing in the Florida fan base, White left the Gators for their biggest SEC rival.

