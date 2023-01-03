Read full article on original website
With NFL career looming, Tucker Kraft prepares for last ride with South Dakota State
FRISCO – After South Dakota State’s 39-18 semifinal win over Montana State to clinch a berth in the FCS national championship game, tight end Tucker Kraft was the first Jackrabbit player to arrive in for the postgame press conference in the defensive line room of the Dykhouse Center. He entered, looked at the...
Georgia coach Mike White back to Gainesville to face Gators
Mike White knows it will be a bit strange going back to the Southeastern Conference school where he coached the last seven seasons. The Georgia coach is doing his best to stay locked in as the Bulldogs prepare to face Florida on Saturday. “It’s a unique game,” White said Friday in Athens. “I’m excited about getting down there and seeing some loved ones, some family, some friends. It’ll be weird. It’ll be like the twilight zone really at times, I’m sure.” Last March, with discontent growing in the Florida fan base, White left the Gators for their biggest SEC rival.
The Auburn Daily Gunner Britton commits to the Tigers; Auburn baseball rebuilds the rotation
Britton was a huge addition for Auburn football. Meanwhile, Auburn baseball is almost here!
