Tom Brady Makes His Stance Clear On Resting in Week 18

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

If you’re Tom Brady, should you start or sit in the Tampa Bay regular season finale against the Atlanta Falcons? And know this detail — neither a win nor a loss will impact the Bucs’ NFL playoff spot.

Well, 45-year-old Brady says he plans on playing. Call him old school. He doesn’t want to sit out any game.

“It’s always up to coach, but yeah, that would bother me,” Tom Brady told reporters, Sunday, after Tampa beat Carolina 30-24.

The Bucs clinched the fourth seed in the NFC with the victory. And Brady looked anything but exhausted against the Panthers. He threw for a season-high 432 yards and three touchdowns. All three TDs were to big-play receiver Mike Evans, who hadn’t caught a touchdown pass since week four.

Brady talked more about games he’s missed in the past. It’s obvious he takes pride in his durability.

“I haven’t missed a game other than my ACL (knee injury),” Brady said. “And then in 2016, I missed the first four games. … Other than that, I’ve played them all.”

Brady smiled and joked that he didn’t like the question on whether he’d play the regular season finale. “I was very polite there,” he joked. “It takes a lot for me to be polite.”

Brady and the Bucs needed another fourth-quarter comeback to win Sunday’s game. The Panthers had an 11-point lead early in the final quarter. But they couldn’t thwart Brady when he’s at his best. The quarterback threw a 57-yard TD strike to Evans, then followed it with a 30-yard score seven minutes later. Then, with 1:58 to go, Brady clinched the game with a one-yard QB sneak for the TD.

The victory gave the Bucs the NFC South title for the second-straight season.

“We’ve battled through a lot of tough things this year,” Brady said in post game. “Happy to win the division. It’s always tough to do it. NFL games are tough to win and we always figure out a way to keep them somehow exciting. I wish they wouldn’t be as exciting as we made them.”

So if you’re coach Todd Bowles, do you sit Tom Brady? A playoff berth isn’t on the line anymore. But a winning record is. The Bucs are 8-8. They know they’ll get at least one playoff game at home because Tampa won the division. Besides, Brady just put up his best, cleanest game of the season. Why mess with that energy?

“Tom was just dropping dimes,” Evans told reporters. And Brady wants to keep throwing them.