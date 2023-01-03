ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Makes His Stance Clear On Resting in Week 18

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hECIf_0k1nEVhD00
Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

If you’re Tom Brady, should you start or sit in the Tampa Bay regular season finale against the Atlanta Falcons? And know this detail — neither a win nor a loss will impact the Bucs’ NFL playoff spot.

Well, 45-year-old Brady says he plans on playing. Call him old school. He doesn’t want to sit out any game.

“It’s always up to coach, but yeah, that would bother me,” Tom Brady told reporters, Sunday, after Tampa beat Carolina 30-24.

The Bucs clinched the fourth seed in the NFC with the victory. And Brady looked anything but exhausted against the Panthers. He threw for a season-high 432 yards and three touchdowns. All three TDs were to big-play receiver Mike Evans, who hadn’t caught a touchdown pass since week four.

Brady talked more about games he’s missed in the past. It’s obvious he takes pride in his durability.

“I haven’t missed a game other than my ACL (knee injury),” Brady said. “And then in 2016, I missed the first four games. … Other than that, I’ve played them all.”

Brady smiled and joked that he didn’t like the question on whether he’d play the regular season finale. “I was very polite there,” he joked. “It takes a lot for me to be polite.”

Brady and the Bucs needed another fourth-quarter comeback to win Sunday’s game. The Panthers had an 11-point lead early in the final quarter. But they couldn’t thwart Brady when he’s at his best. The quarterback threw a 57-yard TD strike to Evans, then followed it with a 30-yard score seven minutes later. Then, with 1:58 to go, Brady clinched the game with a one-yard QB sneak for the TD.

The victory gave the Bucs the NFC South title for the second-straight season.

“We’ve battled through a lot of tough things this year,” Brady said in post game. “Happy to win the division. It’s always tough to do it. NFL games are tough to win and we always figure out a way to keep them somehow exciting. I wish they wouldn’t be as exciting as we made them.”

So if you’re coach Todd Bowles, do you sit Tom Brady? A playoff berth isn’t on the line anymore. But a winning record is. The Bucs are 8-8. They know they’ll get at least one playoff game at home because Tampa won the division. Besides, Brady just put up his best, cleanest game of the season. Why mess with that energy?

“Tom was just dropping dimes,” Evans told reporters. And Brady wants to keep throwing them.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout

Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse. That shouldn’t be too surprising, right?...
Outsider.com

Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady’s Birthday Message to Son

Earlier this week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated the 13th birthday of their son, Ben. Both posted heart-warming messages on social media on Thursday, welcoming Ben to his teenage years. Though Brady and Bündchen have gone through major changes recently — filing for divorce earlier this year —...
Outsider.com

Damar Hamlin’s Family Breaks Silence After Terrifying Medical Emergency

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided an update on his condition Tuesday following his on-field collapse during “Monday Night Football.”. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
The Spun

There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why

For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Cancels TV Event Over ‘Contract Issues’

Bad news from Forrie J. Smith. The Yellowstone star took to his Instagram account on Friday (December 9th) to announce that he has to cancel a TV event over contract issues. In his latest social media post, the Yellowstone actor shared the bad news. “CANCEL ALERT!! Because of contract issues, I will not be part of Wild Rides TV…” he wrote. “Too bad. I had some great stuff! Apologies Morals over $$.”
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Speaks Out About Animal Treatment on Set

Yellowstone is home to a litany of talented actors, musicians, and real-life cowboys. However, it also boasts a massive cast of animals including horses, cattle, bison, and more. In the past, we’ve seen some level of violence against animals within the fictional series, most prominently when Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler has been forced to put down a horse. On Monday, though, Lloyd Pierce actor Forrie J. Smith took to Instagram recently to assure fans of the hit Western that not a single animal has been harmed in the making of Yellowstone since it premiered in 2018. Check out his post below.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy