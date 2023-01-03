Kirk Cousins on Vikings' Loss to Packers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challenges
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next Week
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. Thomas
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Related
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
James Jones' Bold Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
James Jones' Bold Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
Did Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Have Real Hope After 4-8 Start?
The Green Bay Packers were 4-8 after losing to the Eagles. Was QB Aaron Rodgers truly hopeful the team could rally into the playoffs?
Lions Jared Goff Explains Pressure Playing Packers on SNF
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff explains the pressure the team is facing in the season finale playing the Green Bay Packers.
Lions HC Dan Campbell Talks About Playing An Improved Packers Team
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss the Lions.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Collaborative Game-Planning
The Packers' defensive game plan for Sunday night against the Lions will be a collaborative effort, just like it was for facing the Vikings' Justin Jefferson last week.
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Best Bets - FanDuel Action Update
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Best Bets - FanDuel Action Update
NFL: International Series-Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell attends an NFL International Series game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with tight end Juwan Johnson (83) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon
The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical. Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
32K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0