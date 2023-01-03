Who is Renfield? If you love horror movies, vampire movies, or Nicolas Cage movies (and who doesn’t?) then you’ve likely heard about the new Nicholas Hoult movie Renfield. That’s right: Nicolas Cage will be starring as Dracula, and Nicholas Hoult will be starring as his devoted servant Renfield in the new horror comedy movie, which looks to take inspiration from the TV series What We do in the Shadows. The first trailer for the gory thriller movie promised plenty of laughs, camp, and blood, but with the Renfield movie release date now on the horizon, you probably still have a lot of questions.

