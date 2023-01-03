Read full article on original website
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in January
The month of January includes several activities that will let you experience the outdoors. From winter festivals, to beer festivals for the adults, a kids expo for the children, and more. Friday, January 6-Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a winter...
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
Another Condado Tacos is Coming to Grand Rapids in 2023
Grand Rapids is set to get its second Condado Tacos - and soon!. The first Condado Tacos arrived in Grand Rapids in at 449 Bridge St. NW in winter of 2021. The build-your-own taco joint first began in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014 and now operates nearly 40 restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan. In addition to Grand Rapids, Condado Tacos' other Michigan locations include Kalamazoo, Royal Oak, Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Troy.
From Taxidermy to Antiques, Odd Things Are Coming To West Michigan
Some people would judge your peculiar interests. However, at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo, you will be among people that love living on the odd side of life. "The Oddities & Curiosities Expo showcases hand-selected vendors, dealers, artists, and small businesses from all over the country with all things weird. You'll find items such as taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween-inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, animal skulls/bones, funeral collectibles & much more."
WZZM 13
Hamburger Mikey's fundraiser this Saturday
For the next three months you can expect to see people dancing at the corner of Western and 4th in Muskegon. It's all to raise money to support our food pantries.
The Big Construction Projects Happening In West Michigan For 2023
Spring is just around the corner in West Michigan. And after the snow and ice melt off the roads that can only mean one thing... Construction season will also be here. While the repairs are much needed after all the damage done during the winter, it also means traffic delays and inconveniences for commuters.
Runners, Start Your Engines! Training For She Runs Grand Rapids Has Officially Began
Started in 2013, SHE RUNS Grand Rapids was created in an effort to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Title IX, becoming the first women's-only half marathon event in the state of Michigan. Originally called Gazelle Girl,. SHE RUNS Grand Rapids continues to connect women through movement, and we envision it...
West Michigan Mom Gives Birth on Highway Exit Ramp – Hear the 911 Call
It was a snowy night in December when Dannielle Gill's fourth son decided it was time to make an appearance. Hayes was born in the car on a US-131 exit ramp on the way to the hospital, as Dannielle's husband Ryan Gill spoke on the phone with an emergency dispatcher.
Experts Say This Beautiful Michigan Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
Living in Michigan we are blessed with some amazing sunrises and sunsets. But where in Michigan can you take the best picture of a sunrise or sunset?. Well according to the experts at Love Exploring this is Michigan's spot. Experts Say Harrisville Harbor Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures. Harrisville...
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
The Plant Parlor houseplants shop in Grand Rapids announces closure
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owner of The Plant Parlor, a Grand Rapids plant shop, announced the shop will close later this month. Owner Danny Parker posted a message to customers on the shop’s website Thursday, Jan. 5, stating the last day of business for the Wealthy Street business will be Jan. 31.
Does Grand Rapids Have The Oldest Sewer System In America?
I was talking to my neighbor Brett the other day about all the water backing up near a Grand Rapids city storm drain down the road. After taking a closer look the culprit was a bunch of leaves and sticks that needed to be cleared out. As our conversation was...
The Craziest Pizza You Can Order In Michigan According To Experts
Sometimes it seems like talking about pizza toppings can be as controversial as talking about President Trump and President Biden. One of the bigger debates when it comes to what goes on a pizza is pineapple. Which I'll scream from the rooftops is freaking delicious and is a great topping.
$5M 1929 Casa Del Lago is Everything Michigan Lake Life Should Be
They don't call it Casa Del Lago, Castle on the Water, for nothing. This vintage estate in Spring Lake, Michigan combines historic style and modern class to create a lakeside oasis you only dream about. Currently for sale for $4,995,900, this incredible property has over 400′ of prime Spring Lake...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Downtown Kalamazoo café serves up lunch for under $10
KALAMAZOO, MI – Looking for a quick lunch in downtown Kalamazoo? Totally Brewed Café has the answer. The downtown café features sack lunches, soups and salads that allow customers to get their orders quickly, but that doesn’t mean the service suffers. “We try to get to...
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
Massive Millions Monday – January
The Free Beer & Hot Wings show along with the Michigan Lottery are giving you a shot at winning big cash with the Michigan Lottery!. Listen to the Free Beer & Hot Wings show every Monday in January for your chance at $50 in 'Winter Green 7's' Instant Win Games. 'Winter Green 7's' instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly!
Take A Look At This Abandoned West Michigan Factory
They're just sitting corpses waiting for nature to take back over the land at this point. You'll probably be able to find a few abandoned factories here in Michigan as well. This one still has some equipment from its time still around. West Michigan Factory. Take a look below at...
On This Day in 2019 Hell Froze Over
Remembering the day, 4 years ago, when Hell was shut down due to extreme winter weather. Hell, Michigan saw temps drop to 13 below zero with a wind chill of 40 below zero. That's not counting a large amount of snowfall. This led the NBC Evening News to have this...
Five Ways To Celebrate A Sunny Winter Weekend
Little darling, we're less than a month into winter and it's already seems long, cold and lonely. The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly sunny day on Saturday, which is a good thing, because the last full, sunny day was over a month ago, and so far in 2023 we've had five minutes of sun. That was Wednesday afternoon.
