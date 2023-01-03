ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Another Condado Tacos is Coming to Grand Rapids in 2023

Grand Rapids is set to get its second Condado Tacos - and soon!. The first Condado Tacos arrived in Grand Rapids in at 449 Bridge St. NW in winter of 2021. The build-your-own taco joint first began in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014 and now operates nearly 40 restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan. In addition to Grand Rapids, Condado Tacos' other Michigan locations include Kalamazoo, Royal Oak, Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Troy.
From Taxidermy to Antiques, Odd Things Are Coming To West Michigan

Some people would judge your peculiar interests. However, at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo, you will be among people that love living on the odd side of life. "The Oddities & Curiosities Expo showcases hand-selected vendors, dealers, artists, and small businesses from all over the country with all things weird. You'll find items such as taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween-inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, animal skulls/bones, funeral collectibles & much more."
Massive Millions Monday – January

The Free Beer & Hot Wings show along with the Michigan Lottery are giving you a shot at winning big cash with the Michigan Lottery!. Listen to the Free Beer & Hot Wings show every Monday in January for your chance at $50 in 'Winter Green 7's' Instant Win Games. 'Winter Green 7's' instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly!
On This Day in 2019 Hell Froze Over

Remembering the day, 4 years ago, when Hell was shut down due to extreme winter weather. Hell, Michigan saw temps drop to 13 below zero with a wind chill of 40 below zero. That's not counting a large amount of snowfall. This led the NBC Evening News to have this...
Five Ways To Celebrate A Sunny Winter Weekend

Little darling, we're less than a month into winter and it's already seems long, cold and lonely. The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly sunny day on Saturday, which is a good thing, because the last full, sunny day was over a month ago, and so far in 2023 we've had five minutes of sun. That was Wednesday afternoon.
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

