Major League Soccer: Roster Updates
With the 2023 Major League Soccer season fast approaching, teams are making several changes to strengthen their rosters. While certain clubs are using the transfer window to add depth, others are letting go of players ahead of the new campaign. Here's all you need to know about the recent MLS roster changes...
Austin FC sign Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg
Austin FC have signed Finland international center back Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg in Sweden’s top flight. He joins on a four-year contract that runs through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional option for 2027. “We wish Leo a warm welcome to the club...
Charlotte FC sign Harrison Afful to contract extension
Charlotte FC have signed defender Harrison Afful to a contract extension through the end of the 2023 MLS season, with an additional option for 2024.
Joan Laporta names four Barcelona players that are 'not for sale'
Joan Laporta has warned that there are four players at Barcelona that are not for sale.
Danielle Reyna admits to leaking information about Gregg Berhalter to U.S. Soccer
Danielle Reyna, the wife of former US men’s national team captain Claudio Reyna and mother of current player Gio Reyna, admitted to alerting U.S. Soccer of head coach Gregg Berhalter’s act of domestic violence in the 1990s.
Liverpool recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from loan
Liverpool are recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from a loan at Austria Vienna at the same time as Virgil van Dijk suffers injury.
Harry Kane reveals impact of his World Cup penalty miss
Harry Kane has explained what long-term impact his penalty miss against France at the 2022 World Cup is having on him.
Premier League announced nominees for November/December Player of the Month
The Premier League have confirmed the nominees for the November/December Player of the Month award.
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves: Player ratings as points shared in west midlands derby
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Wolves - 4 January 2023.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Wolves - FA Cup
Predicting the Liverpool lineup to face Wolves in the FA Cup.
Cremonese 0-1 Juventus: Player ratings as late Milik free-kick wins it
Juventus player ratings from the Serie A clash with Cremonese - 4 January 2023
Graham Potter discusses Chelsea plans for David Datro Fofana
Chelsea manager Graham Potter discusses whether David Datro Fofana will stay at Stamford Bridge or go out on loan following the January transfer.
How many Liverpool games will Virgil van Dijk miss with hamstring injury
How many and which Liverpool games will Virgil van Dijk miss because of a hamstring injury?
Mikel Arteta frustrated by 'scandalous' penalty calls in Newcastle draw
Mikel Arteta hits out at the refereeing in Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Newcastle.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Villarreal - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted lineup to face Villarreal away in La Liga.
David de Gea provides update on Man Utd contract talks
David de Gea has reiterated that he would like to spend the rest of his playing days at Manchester United and is 'relaxed' about talks over a new contract.
Carlo Ancelotti laments Cacereno pitch in Copa del Rey win
Carlo Ancelotti laments Cacereno pitch in Copa del Rey win.
Why Pep Guardiola is encouraging Erling Haaland aggression
Pep Guardiola explains why he won't ask Erling Haaland to tone down aggression in Man City performances.
6 Enzo Fernandez alternatives Chelsea could sign
Alternative targets for Chelsea as they struggle to negotiate a deal for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.
Premier League clubs show interest in Danny Ings
Danny Ings: Three Premier League clubs have shown interest in a January deal for out of favour Aston Villa forward.
