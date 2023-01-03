Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJLA
Calvert County deputy, shot after high-speed chase, released from hospital to applause
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Senior Deputy First Class James Flynt, who was shot following a high-speed police chase in Calvert County in December, was released from the hospital Saturday, greeted by coworkers and community members. He had been admitted in critical condition following the shooting. The incident took place...
WJLA
Man shot and killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed outside the entrance to the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro Station Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Metro announced the ballpark entrance to the station was closed due to the police investigation outside the station, but it reopened around...
WJLA
39-year-old man found shot dead in Hyattsville parking lot: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a 39-year-old man was found shot dead in a Hyattsville parking lot Wednesday, Prince George’s County police said. Just before 6 p.m., officers with the Hyattsville City Police Department responded to the 2600 block of...
WJLA
DC man charged in fatal shooting of 65-year-old man in Capitol Heights in December
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 65-year-old Leon Steadham in Capitol Heights in December. Police charged Michael Malachi Ford and claim that on Dec. 6 at approximately 7:10 p,m,, he shot Steadham in the road in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue.
WJLA
1 person injured in shooting inside a Prince William County home, police say
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police are investigating a shooting incident in Woodbridge, Virginia. The shooting took place Friday at a residence in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue. One person in the home reportedly suffered an "upper-body injury," officials said. No more information on the shooter...
WJLA
Overnight DC fire leaves 11 children, 4 adults without home, officials say
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Several families are without a home after a fire broke out in a rowhome overnight Sunday. According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the blaze broke out near the 700 block of Princeton Place, Northwest around 3 a.m. The incident displaced 11 children and four adults, officials...
WJLA
Under new Maryland law, student doesn't face charges after bringing gun to school
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 12-year-old boy escaped legal consequences after he brought a gun to school earlier this week, according to Anne Arundel County police. On Thursday, police say the school resource officer at MacArthur Middle School was notified of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in a bag at the school.
WJLA
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down SB lanes of Beltway for hours, causing gridlock in DMV
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer fire on the Interstate 495 Beltway in Fairfax County caused a significant traffic backup Sunday afternoon. The hours-long traffic backup stretched for miles into Maryland on the Beltway and on I-270 and affected roads across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Around 1 p.m.,...
WJLA
VIDEO: 'Heavy fire' at Prince George's Co. home extinguished, no reported injuries
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Fire and EMS responded to a house fire in Upper Marlboro Md, Friday afternoon. The home is reportedly located in the 9400 Block Nottingham Dive. Watch fire crews at the scene below:. The fire was in a two-story home with...
WJLA
Former Loudoun Supt. Ziegler files motion to toss indictments, says AG has no jurisdiction
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Former Loudoun County Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler filed four motions Thursday, including one to dismiss the criminal indictments and disqualify the Virginia Office of the Attorney General from prosecution. Ziegler argues Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin had no authority to issue Executive Order 4, “which...
WJLA
$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Maryland, $10K winning ticket sold in Virgina
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — While no one won the estimated $940 million jackpot, a few people in our area hit some big-time numbers. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Upper Marlboro at Marlboro Liquors on Crain Highway. This was one of five $1 million winning tickets sold across the nation. Two of the tickets were sold in New York, one in New Jersey, and one in Florida.
WJLA
Student brings gun into Macarthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A student carried a handgun into a classroom at Macarthur Middle School, according to a letter released by the school on Thursday afternoon. A teacher noticed the weapon inside a student's fanny pack worn by one of the students at around 2:45, said the letter.
WJLA
DC woman who broke barriers for deaf children of color remembered as a trailblazer
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — For Daria Gilbert, sadness and pride sit beside each other while recalling her beloved grandmother, Robbie Cheatham, who passed away last month at 86. “She meant everything to me," Gilbert said. Pride because Gilbert’s mother, Krissi Spence, Cheatham’s only child, recently made a stunning discovery...
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
WJLA
More Fairfax Co. schools didn't notify students of national merit recognition: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In emails obtained by 7News, principals at two Fairfax County high schools acknowledged students were not notified by the school district that they received National Merit recognition. “As part of our own internal investigation and review of our own practices, it has come to...
WJLA
Prince George's County school board member fires back at retiring CEO's criticisms
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Thursday, Prince George's County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson made the surprising announcement that she is retiring from her current position. A lot of factors led her to the decision, including the toll that dealing with the pandemic took on her. However,...
WJLA
Aimed at increasing opportunities, MCPS asks for $3.4 million to cover student AP, IB fees
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Public Schools is lobbying the county council for a $3.2 billion budget for next school year. If approved, it would be MCPS' largest budget to date. Superintendent Monifa McKnight visited Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda on Friday to chat with students enrolled...
WJLA
WINTER ALERT: Tracking wintry mix to fall across DMV Sunday evening
WASHINGTON (7News) — Sunday morning temperature near or below freezing will slowly warm into the middle 40s. Expect some peaks of sunshine to start the day with clouds increasing this morning. Skies should remain dry through the early afternoon. Rain chances will increase after 5 p.m. A Winter Advisory...
WJLA
Former Quince Orchard star Hodges set to play in NCAA National Championship football game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Darnestown native and Quince Orchard alumni Johnny Hodges is set to help lead TCU to a National Championship win over Georgia on Monday in Inglewood, California. In his first year with the Horned Frogs he is the top tackler on the team and was...
