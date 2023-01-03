ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WJLA

Man shot and killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station, MPD says

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed outside the entrance to the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro Station Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Metro announced the ballpark entrance to the station was closed due to the police investigation outside the station, but it reopened around...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

39-year-old man found shot dead in Hyattsville parking lot: Police

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a 39-year-old man was found shot dead in a Hyattsville parking lot Wednesday, Prince George’s County police said. Just before 6 p.m., officers with the Hyattsville City Police Department responded to the 2600 block of...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WJLA

Former Loudoun Supt. Ziegler files motion to toss indictments, says AG has no jurisdiction

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Former Loudoun County Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler filed four motions Thursday, including one to dismiss the criminal indictments and disqualify the Virginia Office of the Attorney General from prosecution. Ziegler argues Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin had no authority to issue Executive Order 4, “which...
WJLA

$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Maryland, $10K winning ticket sold in Virgina

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — While no one won the estimated $940 million jackpot, a few people in our area hit some big-time numbers. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Upper Marlboro at Marlboro Liquors on Crain Highway. This was one of five $1 million winning tickets sold across the nation. Two of the tickets were sold in New York, one in New Jersey, and one in Florida.
HERNDON, VA
WJLA

Prince George's County school board member fires back at retiring CEO's criticisms

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Thursday, Prince George's County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson made the surprising announcement that she is retiring from her current position. A lot of factors led her to the decision, including the toll that dealing with the pandemic took on her. However,...
WJLA

WINTER ALERT: Tracking wintry mix to fall across DMV Sunday evening

WASHINGTON (7News) — Sunday morning temperature near or below freezing will slowly warm into the middle 40s. Expect some peaks of sunshine to start the day with clouds increasing this morning. Skies should remain dry through the early afternoon. Rain chances will increase after 5 p.m. A Winter Advisory...
WASHINGTON, DC

