Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Southern Marsh Realty handles sale of Corn Island

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – You may have seen on some social media platforms that Corn Island has been sold. Southern Marsh Realty handled the transaction with the changing of owners being effective on New Year’s Day. The new owners plan to continue things as they have been in...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

MSP investigating theft of cable and wire from Calhoun substation

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating the larceny of electrical cable and wire from an electrical substation located at F Drive North and 26 Mile Road in Calhoun County’s Sheridan Township. Troopers say the suspects stole the cable and...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming

(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam. According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone pretending to be a sergeant in order to scam Jackson residents out of money. The Sheriff’s Office said they will never ask...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police continues to investigate an attempted homicide in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a person who had been shot on Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. The investigation indicated that the 24-year-old victim from Hillsdale was driving in a car on Osseo Rd. near Beecher Rd. The 30-year-old suspect from Hillsdale was driving in a separate car and shot several bullets at the victim’s car.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Arraignment expected Friday for Hillsdale County drive by shooting suspect

HILLSDALE, MI (WTVB) – An arraignment is expected to take place on Friday in Hillsdale County District Court for the suspect in a Wednesday night drive by shooting. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department jail lodging page on their app, the 30-year-old suspect was booked on charges of attempted murder, felony firearm, possession of a short barrel rifle, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing serious impairment.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI

