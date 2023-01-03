Read full article on original website
BUSINESS BEAT: Winners announced in Bronson Chamber Christmas Decoration Contest
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Consumers Energy for their contributions to the 2022 Christmas Decoration Contest. Residential first prizes were awarded to Jen Scare for Best Use of Lights, Jim Ramsey for the National Lampoon Category and to Rick Johannes for Best Presentation.
BUSINESS BEAT: Owners of Barry’s Caddy Shack say the business is for sale
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The owners of Barry’s Caddy Shack next to the Quincy Golf Course have announced the business is for sale. It should be noted the business is still open while it’s on the real estate market. Scott and Christine Barry purchased the Heights Party...
BUSINESS BEAT: Southern Marsh Realty handles sale of Corn Island
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – You may have seen on some social media platforms that Corn Island has been sold. Southern Marsh Realty handled the transaction with the changing of owners being effective on New Year’s Day. The new owners plan to continue things as they have been in...
Battle Creek’s Southwestern Jr. High Building Might Be Sold and Turned Into Apartments
Last Fall, we wrote about the old Southwestern Junior High School building in Battle Creek, and the state of disrepair it's in today. Which is a shame, because from the outside, the building is still quite a looker, and a staple in the community. There was speculation that someone might...
MSP investigating theft of cable and wire from Calhoun substation
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating the larceny of electrical cable and wire from an electrical substation located at F Drive North and 26 Mile Road in Calhoun County’s Sheridan Township. Troopers say the suspects stole the cable and...
Eaton County needs help identifying retail fraud suspect
Officials said the suspect is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud complaint.
Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming
(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson sees rise in flu cases
As winter rolls into the new year, doctors at Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson say cases of the flu are rising. This comes as Covid-19 hospitalizations remain steady.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam. According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone pretending to be a sergeant in order to scam Jackson residents out of money. The Sheriff’s Office said they will never ask...
Retired general who led Hurricane Katrina relief efforts to come to Portage
PORTAGE, MI — Ret. Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré, known for his role in coordinating military relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina, will appear at this year’s City of Portage Black History Month Celebration. Honoré, a decorated 37-year veteran and global authority on leadership and emergency preparedness,...
Michigan State Police continues to investigate an attempted homicide in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a person who had been shot on Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. The investigation indicated that the 24-year-old victim from Hillsdale was driving in a car on Osseo Rd. near Beecher Rd. The 30-year-old suspect from Hillsdale was driving in a separate car and shot several bullets at the victim’s car.
Commissioners ask for resolution to oppose Prairie River reclassification
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Administrator Bud Norman was asked during Thursday’s County Commissioner work session to put together a resolution for next week’s regular meeting which would be against the Michigan D.N.R.’s reclassification of the Prairie River from west of Bronson to the county line.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Downtown Kalamazoo café serves up lunch for under $10
KALAMAZOO, MI – Looking for a quick lunch in downtown Kalamazoo? Totally Brewed Café has the answer. The downtown café features sack lunches, soups and salads that allow customers to get their orders quickly, but that doesn’t mean the service suffers. “We try to get to...
Branch County’s first baby of 2023 is a girl who arrived Monday afternoon
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s first baby of 2023 was born Monday afternoon at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. Justilynn Marie Carter arrived at 3:13 p.m. on January 2, 2023. She came into the world weighing five pounds, 12 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. The baby’s...
Commissioners to make Prairie River recommendation during Thursday’s meeting
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to decide on Thursday if they will take a position on the proposed Michigan D.N.R. reclassification of the Prairie River west of Bronson to the county line from a warm stream to a cold transitional stream. Commissioners...
Hillsdale resident arrested in Bronson following Hillsdale County drive by shooting
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – A suspect is lodged in the Hillsdale County Jail while a shooting victim is hospitalized following a drive by shooting incident on Wednesday night. The Michigan State Police say Troopers from the Jackson post responded at about 9:40 p.m.. They say the preliminary investigation...
Most Expensive Home For Sale in Decatur, Michigan is $1 Million
Here's what $1 Million can buy you in the small town of Decatur, Michigan. Decatur is a small Van Buren county village with less than 1,700 residents. Sure, the cost of living in Kalamazoo is low, but the cost of living in Decatur is very low. So, how much home can $1 million get you?
Arraignment expected Friday for Hillsdale County drive by shooting suspect
HILLSDALE, MI (WTVB) – An arraignment is expected to take place on Friday in Hillsdale County District Court for the suspect in a Wednesday night drive by shooting. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department jail lodging page on their app, the 30-year-old suspect was booked on charges of attempted murder, felony firearm, possession of a short barrel rifle, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing serious impairment.
Court docs: Former employee accused of stabbing 2 in Branch County
A Michigan man faces assault with intent to murder charges after authorities say he tried to kill two people in Branch County earlier this week.
Former WWMT reporter returning to station as evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A former reporter and weekend anchor at WWMT (Channel 3) is returning to be an evening anchor for the station. WWMT announced Wednesday, Jan. 4 that Jessica Harthorn would start in the spot on Jan. 5. She will co-anchor the evening and late news broadcasts with Andy Dominianni.
