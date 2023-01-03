ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

OBITUARY: Josephine Rose Tucker

Josephine Rose Tucker, 86, of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. A memorial mass will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment of ashes will follow the service...
COLDWATER, MI
OBITUARY: Anthony L. Akers

Anthony L. Akers, 44, of Coldwater, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Mark Case from California Community Church officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 from 3-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
COLDWATER, MI
Calhoun Commissioners sworn in, Kathy-Sue Vette chosen as chairperson

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The seven Calhoun County Board of Commissioners were sworn in for their new terms on Thursday night. Among those taking their oaths were new commissioners Monique French from District 2 and Diane Thompson from District 6. The Commissioners selected Kathy-Sue Vette as the chairperson for...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Arraignment expected Friday for Hillsdale County drive by shooting suspect

HILLSDALE, MI (WTVB) – An arraignment is expected to take place on Friday in Hillsdale County District Court for the suspect in a Wednesday night drive by shooting. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department jail lodging page on their app, the 30-year-old suspect was booked on charges of attempted murder, felony firearm, possession of a short barrel rifle, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing serious impairment.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
BUSINESS BEAT: Southern Marsh Realty handles sale of Corn Island

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – You may have seen on some social media platforms that Corn Island has been sold. Southern Marsh Realty handled the transaction with the changing of owners being effective on New Year’s Day. The new owners plan to continue things as they have been in...
QUINCY, MI
Hillsdale man facing assault and domestic violence charges following alleged October incident

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was formally charged on Tuesday in connection with an alleged assault on a woman in the Village of Quincy back on October 31, 2022. 38-year-old Brice Avery Staley was charged during a Branch County District Court arraignment with a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation along with two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence.
HILLSDALE, MI
MSP investigating theft of cable and wire from Calhoun substation

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating the larceny of electrical cable and wire from an electrical substation located at F Drive North and 26 Mile Road in Calhoun County’s Sheridan Township. Troopers say the suspects stole the cable and...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Coldwater Fire Department responds to a pair of Wednesday fires

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Wednesday turned out to be a busy for the Coldwater Fire Department as they had to respond to a pair of fires. A structure fire was reported in the 500 block of East Chicago Street at about 10:30 p.m.. Crews arrived to find a vacant building fully involved.
COLDWATER, MI

