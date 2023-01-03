The Illinois legislature is partway through its big goal of the 2023 lame duck session: ban the sale of assault weapons. The bill which passed the House in a post-midnight vote actually only bans the sale of new assault weapons and grandfathers in everyone else. House Speaker Chris Welch (D-Hillside) said the bill is meant to disallow new sales of guns which, Welch said, belong on a battlefield and not in a neighborhood.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO