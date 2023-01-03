Read full article on original website
House passes gun bill
The Illinois legislature is partway through its big goal of the 2023 lame duck session: ban the sale of assault weapons. The bill which passed the House in a post-midnight vote actually only bans the sale of new assault weapons and grandfathers in everyone else. House Speaker Chris Welch (D-Hillside) said the bill is meant to disallow new sales of guns which, Welch said, belong on a battlefield and not in a neighborhood.
Guv: IL ready for assault weapon ban
Gov. JB Pritzker told reporters Thursday morning he is optimistic that the last days of the General Assembly – with only a simple majority required and with many lawmakers unlikely to ever face voters again – will produce a ban on assault weapons. Supermajority Democratic lawmakers have been...
Rally in the Rotunda
The prospect of major gun-control legislation brought a Rotunda-ful of people to the Capitol over the noon hour Thursday. “This bill will save lives,” called out Mary Dieudonne Hill, a gun violence survivor from Homewood. “I am pleading with you: save our children and our families and all of our communities across Illinois!”
Gun bill for lame duck session?
Whether the Illinois House and Senate can pass an assault weapons ban – or any other kind of gun control measure – during these few remaining lame duck days, members of both parties agree: the killing has to stop. The latest proposal is borne of the Highland Park...
