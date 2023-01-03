Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Hugh Jackman Says It Was ‘Important’ to Him That ‘Deadpool 3’ Didn’t Cheapen ‘Logan’ Ending
When Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine for “Deadpool 3,” it came as a surprise to fans after the 2017 film “Logan” was aggressively marketed as Jackman’s final performance as the Marvel superhero. But while some might have worried that it would cheapen the conclusive ending of the James Mangold film, Jackman ensured that his most iconic role’s finale would remain intact. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said in a recent interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their SiriusXM radio show (via Variety)....
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
netflixjunkie.com
“…simply squeezing into the Deadpool suit” – Josh Brolin Spills on How Ryan Reynolds’ Training Has Changed Over the Years
While everyone is talking about how great it would be to see Deadpool once again pairing with Wolverine, let us talk about how Ryan Reynolds is still fit for his Deadpool suit. The American-Canadian actor is going to get into his suit after a long wait. As Hugh Jackman is ready to gear up as Wolverine, let us see if Reynolds is ready or not.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige accused of pulling a ‘Black Adam’ with ‘Eternals’ as ‘Deadpool 3’ plays mind games in more ways than one
Even with the festive season grinding the world to a halt in favor of much mirth, celebration, and way too much food, there’s still been plenty of fascinating insights into the Marvel Cinematic Universe making the rounds to ensure the wheels keep on turning. Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3...
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff Not the No. 1 Marvel Villain; Who Is the Best MCU Anti-hero for 2022?
Elizabeth Olsen has received a lot of praise and thumbs-up for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch, a.k.a Wanda Maximoff. However, another anti-hero is named Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) top villain. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Only Comes Second To This MCU Anti-Hero. Screen Rant ranked the villains in MCU this year,...
New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic
DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn tonight officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story, but a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. The actor later confirmed that , saying, “My turn to wear the cape has passed.” Related Story Henry Cavill...
Upcoming DC movies: every DCU film coming soon
The lowdown on all the new DC movies that we know about
epicstream.com
Tim Burton Criticizes Jack Nicholson's Joker Performance Over 30 Years After Starring in Batman
Tim Burton solidified himself as a box-office-generating director following the success of 1989's Batman which took the caped crusader in an entirely different creative direction that prioritized a darker and grittier take on the character, removing the overabundance of camp that was somewhat the norm for Dark Knight back in the day.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn addresses rumors that Ezra Miller could be the sole survivor of the great DC purge
It would be stating the obvious to say that SnyderVerse supporters aren’t best pleased at James Gunn and Peter Safran almost instantly dismantling the DCU’s original mythology so soon after assuming control as co-CEOs, but the general public’s collective eyebrow has been raised by a report offering Ezra Miller as the potential sole survivor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson has already been in the same movie as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, ‘Deadpool 3’ next?
Now that Black Adam has been officially cast on the DCU scrapheap as one of James Gunn’s first orders of business, speculation instantly ignited as to where Dwayne Johnson goes next. Naturally, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was pinpointed as a potential destination, even if hijacking a moving tribute to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Popculture
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ex-DC star Dwayne Johnson retreats to the woods, calls himself a T-Rex, and embraces failure in bizarre video
If you’d dedicated 15 years of your life to a passion project, only to see it go up in smoke at the very first hurdle, how would you react? If you’re Dwayne Johnson, you head deep into the woods for a bizarre video about embracing the nature of failure.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mel Gibson could put ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ on the back burner in favor of an even more unnecessary sequel
When David Zaslav was appointed CEO of the freshly-renamed Warner Bros. Discovery, he made it perfectly clear that releasing high-profile movies directly to HBO Max was no longer on the agenda. With that in mind, it’s beginning to get a little worrying that we haven’t heard anything concrete on Lethal Weapon 5 for a long time.
10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2023
With 2022’s superhero movies out of the way, let’s go over the Marvel and DC characters who will steal the show in 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ diehards get their claws out over rumors the threequel will be the most violent yet
All that’s been officially confirmed about Deadpool 3 at this point is that we know it will finally pit Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson against Hugh Jackman, breaking his own rules to return as Wolverine, but that’s still enough to raise the hype to higher levels than either of the previous two movies. In fact, a new rumor claims that the threequel will beat out the prior Deadpool films released under Fox by surprisingly ratcheting up the violence more than ever before, despite Disney being behind the wheel this time.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
