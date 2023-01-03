ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next

With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
IndieWire

Hugh Jackman Says It Was ‘Important’ to Him That ‘Deadpool 3’ Didn’t Cheapen ‘Logan’ Ending

When Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine for “Deadpool 3,” it came as a surprise to fans after the 2017 film “Logan” was aggressively marketed as Jackman’s final performance as the Marvel superhero. But while some might have worried that it would cheapen the conclusive ending of the James Mangold film, Jackman ensured that his most iconic role’s finale would remain intact. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said in a recent interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their SiriusXM radio show (via Variety)....
game-news24.com

Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought

After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
netflixjunkie.com

“…simply squeezing into the Deadpool suit” – Josh Brolin Spills on How Ryan Reynolds’ Training Has Changed Over the Years

While everyone is talking about how great it would be to see Deadpool once again pairing with Wolverine, let us talk about how Ryan Reynolds is still fit for his Deadpool suit. The American-Canadian actor is going to get into his suit after a long wait. As Hugh Jackman is ready to gear up as Wolverine, let us see if Reynolds is ready or not.
Deadline

New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic

DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn tonight officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story, but a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. The actor later confirmed that , saying, “My turn to wear the cape has passed.” Related Story Henry Cavill...
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn addresses rumors that Ezra Miller could be the sole survivor of the great DC purge

It would be stating the obvious to say that SnyderVerse supporters aren’t best pleased at James Gunn and Peter Safran almost instantly dismantling the DCU’s original mythology so soon after assuming control as co-CEOs, but the general public’s collective eyebrow has been raised by a report offering Ezra Miller as the potential sole survivor.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover

As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Popculture

Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role

Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Deadpool 3’ diehards get their claws out over rumors the threequel will be the most violent yet

All that’s been officially confirmed about Deadpool 3 at this point is that we know it will finally pit Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson against Hugh Jackman, breaking his own rules to return as Wolverine, but that’s still enough to raise the hype to higher levels than either of the previous two movies. In fact, a new rumor claims that the threequel will beat out the prior Deadpool films released under Fox by surprisingly ratcheting up the violence more than ever before, despite Disney being behind the wheel this time.
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans

Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.

