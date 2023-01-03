Read full article on original website
Jeremiah D. Newbury
Jeremiah Dexter Newbury, 88, of Scarborough passed away on Dec. 27, 2022. Jerry was born in Providence, Rhode Island on July 23, 1934, to Nathan Newbury Jr. and Elizabeth Stuart Dingley Newbury. They lived in Rumford, Rhode Island until 1939, when the family moved to Weston, Massachusetts. Jerry graduated from...
Lori Sibley
On Dec. 31, 2022 Lori Sibley of Wiscasset, Maine passed away with her children and loved ones at her side after a brief illness. Lori was born on Dec. 11, 1960 to Loren and Patricia Sibley. She graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1979 and married Scott Brewer in 1983. Together for nearly 30 years they raised their children Earl III, Sarah Jo and Adam at their home in Boothbay. A very proud and devoted mother, Lori never failed to come to their rescue – always there in comfort for bad dreams, bad days or sickness and forever celebrating her children. Her support, encouragement and unconditional love were tremendous.
William C. Burnham
William C. Burnham of Boothbay unexpectedly passed away at his residence on Jan. 4, 2023. William was born on Aug. 10, 1978 to Carlton and Hope (Morgan) Burnham. William grew up on Barters Island in Boothbay. He attended local schools and was a 1997 graduate of Boothbay Region High School.
Boothbay man missing
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Boothbay man. Thomas P. Harris, age 60, was last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd., Boothbay. His roommate reported finding...
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
New Year’s goodies
I looked in the handbook for local columnists to see what you are supposed to write about for the first week of the New Year. It suggested you call a friend and ask what they are looking for in the coming year. So I did. A lovely lady stands beside...
Jan. 6 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Southport library’s Artist of the Month: Andre Benoit
The Southport Memorial Library’s first art show of 2023 features the three dimensional assemblage art sculpture of Southport-based artist André Benoit through Feb. 28. People, animals, sea and land birds, sea animals and merfolk ... the subjects of this former physician’s art never cease to amaze, delight and amuse.
Southport agrees to 3-year lease extension for Cozy Harbor
In October, Southport selectmen negotiated a lease extension with Mike Nguyen and Louise Monroe to continue operating Cozy’s Dockside for three more years. On Jan. 4, the deal became official with both parties signing the agreement. Last year, selectmen awarded the lease to Nguyen and Monroe for one year. After a successful year, Nguyen and Monroe requested a three-year lease under the same financial details.
Bay Chamber’s Midday Concert Series with Rasa String Quartet
Bay Chamber presents their new Midday Concert Series with Rasa String Quartet on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. at Union Hall, 6 Central St. in Rockport Village. Formed in 2019, the Boston-based Rasa String Quartet is emerging as one of New England’s finest ensembles. The quartet received first prize in the Associazione Europea Di Musica E Comunicazione International Chamber Music Competition (Italy), and they have performed across the United States with appearances at Rockport Music, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society and Boston New Music Festival. Their program, featuring music by William Grant Still, Rhiannon Giddens and Beethoven, explores the art of musical portraiture through the vivid storytelling of folk traditions.
