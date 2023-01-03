Read full article on original website
NBC12
Virginia Dept. of Education reveals new history standards
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — A revised draft of Virginia’s K-12 history standards has been sent to the state Board of Education. The Virginia Department of Education said in a press release on Friday that the proposed History and Social Science Standard of Learning tells “a more complete story” about the past and how it shaped the commonwealth.
Democrats set legislative priorities for 2023 Virginia General Assembly session
Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly want to pass measures during the upcoming legislative session to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state's constitution, close "gun loopholes" and increase pay for law enforcement.
NBC12
Governor Youngkin touts tax relief during visit to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited western Virginia Thursday, touting his plans for additional tax relief and pitching other priorities for the General Assembly session that starts on Wednesday. Youngkin held a campaign-style event at Carter Machinery, the Caterpillar heavy equipment dealer headquartered in Salem. “We’re done...
newsfromthestates.com
A proposal to boost jury duty pay and more Va. headlines
• Southwest Virginia Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault charge brought against him by primary opponent and fellow Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. Williams called March’s claims a “political hit-job.” March took to Facebook to say: “Judges are appointed by politicians and the swamp is deep, folks.”—Cardinal News.
Solitary prison murder case goes to trial as Virginia prisoners await progress in class-action lawsuit
The body of Anwar Phillips was discovered on Jan. 4, 2022, in his solitary cell at Red Onion State Prison -- one of Virginia's two "super-max" prisons. A year later, the man accused of his murder is going to trial.
Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states
(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
Morrissey to keep ‘open mind’ on abortion ban proposals, raising stakes of Virginia special election
Sen. Joe Morrissey told 8News Wednesday that he's going to keep an "open mind" on the measures put forward, including Youngkin's 15-week abortion ban proposal.
Virginia attorney general investigating elite high school
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching an investigation into one of the state’s most prestigious high schools: Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.
NBC12
Criminal justice databases operated by state police damaged by fire suppression system
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Several criminal justice databases were impacted Thursday after the fire suppression system was triggered in the data center at state police’s headquarters. While there was no fire, the server that operates the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) and other affiliated programs was impacted. Access to...
wvtf.org
The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?
Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
The way this Virginia Civil Rights icon will soon be honored in the U.S. Captiol
For Joan Johns Cobbs and her brothers, Wednesday morning marked a big step forward in making a larger-than-life tribute to their sister a reality.
shoredailynews.com
State delegate proposes bill to study the effects of daylight savings time
RICHMOND, Va. According to an article on WRIC.com, a Republican state delegate wants Virginia to study the impact of switching to daylight saving time and standard time year-round. Del. Joseph McNamara (R-Roanoke County) is proposing a bill for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session that seeks a study on the...
Delegate files bill to limit length of trains, improve safety in Va.
A new bill was filed in the Virginia General Assembly to potentially improve safety conditions for railroad workers and citizens in Hampton Roads.
NBC12
‘We deserve school choice’: Lt. gov. promotes bill to give parents more power in education
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears met with state legislators and activists Thursday afternoon at the Pocahontas building in downtown Richmond for the Rally for Education Rights promoting the recently introduced House Bill 1508, which would give parents more of a say in how and where their child would learn.
NBC12
Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - The Colonial Pipeline says a diesel fuel leak in Virginia has shut down part of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, but it is expected to restart Saturday. Colonial spokesperson David Conti says the spill was discovered Tuesday. While this particular line is shut down, the...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
NBC12
Sculptor chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of Barbara Johns
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol has announced its pick to create a statue of civil rights icon Barbara Johns. After a lengthy search, Maryland sculptor Steven Weitzman was chosen to create the statue after a unanimous vote. The commission’s chair, state...
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
