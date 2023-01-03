ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC12

Virginia Dept. of Education reveals new history standards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — A revised draft of Virginia’s K-12 history standards has been sent to the state Board of Education. The Virginia Department of Education said in a press release on Friday that the proposed History and Social Science Standard of Learning tells “a more complete story” about the past and how it shaped the commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Governor Youngkin touts tax relief during visit to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited western Virginia Thursday, touting his plans for additional tax relief and pitching other priorities for the General Assembly session that starts on Wednesday. Youngkin held a campaign-style event at Carter Machinery, the Caterpillar heavy equipment dealer headquartered in Salem. “We’re done...
newsfromthestates.com

A proposal to boost jury duty pay and more Va. headlines

• Southwest Virginia Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault charge brought against him by primary opponent and fellow Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. Williams called March’s claims a “political hit-job.” March took to Facebook to say: “Judges are appointed by politicians and the swamp is deep, folks.”—Cardinal News.
The Center Square

Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states

(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
wvtf.org

The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?

Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
shoredailynews.com

State delegate proposes bill to study the effects of daylight savings time

RICHMOND, Va. According to an article on WRIC.com, a Republican state delegate wants Virginia to study the impact of switching to daylight saving time and standard time year-round. Del. Joseph McNamara (R-Roanoke County) is proposing a bill for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session that seeks a study on the...
NBC12

Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - The Colonial Pipeline says a diesel fuel leak in Virginia has shut down part of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, but it is expected to restart Saturday. Colonial spokesperson David Conti says the spill was discovered Tuesday. While this particular line is shut down, the...
The Center Square

Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
NBC12

Sculptor chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of Barbara Johns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol has announced its pick to create a statue of civil rights icon Barbara Johns. After a lengthy search, Maryland sculptor Steven Weitzman was chosen to create the statue after a unanimous vote. The commission’s chair, state...
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
