BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man who was convicted of manslaughter after a plea arrangement for a murder he committed on Halloween in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, the defendant, Odell Maik "Leek" Williams shot and killed the victim, 22-year-old Patrick C. Kent, in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue . Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree (Class "B" violent felony) on October 11, 2022.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO