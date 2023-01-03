Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 5
—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Fourth Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her Mercedes Benz sedan by unknown means. The victim said a microphone stand and some keys were taken from the vehicle.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to felony after search warrant reveals illegal guns
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
16-year-old sentenced in connection to stabbing at a BPS school
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was sentenced by a designated Youth Part judge. The teen pleaded guilty to stabbing a 17-year-old girl in the bathroom inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management on West Huron Street. The 17-year-old spent two days in the hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds to her back.
Buffalo man sentenced in attempted murder, possession of illegal gun
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
Buffalo man sentenced for killing man on Halloween
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On Oct. 31, 2020, Odell Wilkins, also known as “Leek,” shot a 22-year-old victim in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue. The victim, Patrick Kent, […]
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls: Arrest made in New Year's Day homicide
Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. Niagara Falls Police have arrested a suspect in the homicide that occurred on the morning of Jan. 1 in the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue. The suspect is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Dunkirk man arrested after Chautauqua County residence search
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Dunkirk, New York, man was arrested after a Jan. 4 Chautauqua County raid. At about 10:05 a.m., narcotics investigators from Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on the first block of Leming Street in the City of Dunkirk. Investigators […]
Niagara Falls Police make arrest in fatal stabbing
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police say they have arrested a person in connection with a fatal stabbing on New Year's day. Police were called to a home on LaSalle Avenue Sunday morning for a report of a man stabbed. Officers found a 33-year-old Niagara Falls man with...
wnynewsnow.com
Salamanca Man Accused Of DWI Following New Year’s Day Vehicle Fire
GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Salamanca man is accused of driving drunk on New Year’s Day following a vehicle fire in Gowanda. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broadway Road at Palmer Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for a reported vehicle fire.
A 12-Year-Old Buffalo Boy Is Still Missing After 2 Years
Police in Buffalo, NY still have not found a boy who has now been missing for more than 2 years. A family has suffered through two holiday seasons without their young loved one. In a few months, Jaylen M. Griffin will be turning 15, on April 22. He disappeared at the age of 12.
Halloween killer gets 20 years in prison
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man who was convicted of manslaughter after a plea arrangement for a murder he committed on Halloween in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, the defendant, Odell Maik “Leek” Williams shot and killed the victim, 22-year-old Patrick C. Kent, in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue . Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony) on October 11, 2022. The post Halloween killer gets 20 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
Three men arraigned on burglary charges committed during blizzard
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday the arrests of three men who allegedly committed burglaries during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Man Arrested After Drug Bust Yields Fentanyl
A three-month investigation into narcotics sales from a residence in Dunkirk's First Ward resulted in the arrest of a city man late Wednesday morning. The Dunkirk Police Department and its SRT Team, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and K-9s from the Sheriff's Office and Jamestown Police Department, executed a search warrant at 29 Leming Street shortly after 10:00 AM. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says 42-year-old Rodney Clyburn was taken into custody after investigators found fentanyl, suboxone, and drug paraphernalia inside...
nyspnews.com
Elma man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On January 1, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested David L. Nadrowski., 24, of Elma, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bowen Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Nadrowski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Nadrowski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.22% BAC. Nadrowski was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
nyspnews.com
Freedom man arrested for DWI
On December 30, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Ivan M. Casavant, 69, of Freedom, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers investigating a complaint of a disabled vehicle on State Route 98 in the town of Freedom determined Casavant had been operating the vehicle in a severely intoxicated condition. He failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene. Casavant was then arrested and transported to SP Machias, where a chemical breath test revealed him to have a 0.13% BAC.
Police attempt to identify individuals who allegedly broke into gas station
Lackawanna police said the individuals allegedly broke into the Mobile gas station on Route 5 on December 25.
Missing woman described as “vulnerable” located
City officials have confirmed that Nereida Figueroa has been located.
FBI offering reward for information in arson investigation at CompassCare
FBI Buffalo has released a video as it is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to an arson investigation at CompassCare.
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls woman arrested for DWAI Drugs
On December 30, 2022 at 7:22 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Dawn A. Pirinelli, 36 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On December 30, 2022, Troopers responded to the intersection of Williams Road and Lancelot Drive in the...
