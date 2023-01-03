STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER TO BE SWORN IN WEDNESDAY AT BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL; SEN. KOLKHORST TO ADMINISTER OATH

Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE ISD TEACHERS RECEIVE FIRST EVER GRANTS
Three teachers from the Somerville Independent School District have been selected to receive first ever Teacher Grants from the Somerville ISD Education Foundation. The three recipients are Somerville High School Art Teacher Clover Cochran, Somerville Junior High 7th Grade Teacher Michelle Jobes, and Somerville High School ESL Teacher Molly Perez.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON CITY COUNCILS HAVE SEVERAL SEATS UP FOR ELECTION IN MAY
This year could be a busy one for the local city elections on May 6th, as a number of positions are up for election in Brenham and Burton. On the Brenham City Council, the seats of Mayor Milton Tate, Ward 2 Councilmember Albert Wright and Ward 4 Councilmember Adonna Saunders will be on the ballot.
After 25 years, Fort Bend County Judge KP George replaces Commissioner Andy Meyers as H-GAC delegate
Commissioner Andy Meyers asked that Commissioners Court take into account the elected officials who spoke on his behalf during a Dec. 20 meeting. Meyers will be removed as the Fort Bend County delegate for the Houston-Galveston Area Council in 2023. (Screenshot courtesy Fort Bend County) At a Dec. 20 Fort...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM AIRPORT MASTER PLAN WORKSHOP JAN. 26
Brenham residents are invited to offer feedback about the future of the Brenham Municipal Airport at an airport master plan workshop later this month. The workshop will be held on Thursday, January 26th from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the airport terminal building. The City of Brenham will work with...
kwhi.com
NEW FAYETTE COUNTY JUDGE FIRES FORMER OPPONENT ON FIRST DAY
It didn’t take new Fayette County Judge Dan Mueller long to get to work on his first day in office. Minutes after being sworn-in, Mueller fired Fayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Craig Moreau. Moreau ran against Mueller for County Judge in the 2022 Republican Primary. He had been the...
kwhi.com
MILLER MAKING WAY FOR CASADA TO SERVE AS WASHINGTON VFD CHIEF
2023 marks a new era for the Washington Volunteer Fire Department. Clyde Miller is handing the role of fire chief to Chris Casada, following the election of department officers to start the year. Kitty Miller is stepping down for Maria Casada to serve as treasurer. The Millers are lifelong members of the fire department, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in September.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO HEAR REZONING REQUEST FROM PREMIER METAL BUYERS
The first meeting of the year for the Brenham City Council today (Thursday) will focus on a rezoning request from a local business seeking to expand operations. Brannon Industrial Group/Premier Metal Buyers is asking to change the zoning at 1150 Dixie Road from Local Business Residential Mixed Use to Industrial Use. The subject land tract is a 3.77-acre portion of 6.9 acres on the east side of Dixie Road, south of Confederate Lane and neighboring the business property of Premier Metal Buyers at 1555 Highway 36 North.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GO TEXAN BBQ COOKOFF TWO WEEKS AWAY
Washington County residents have just two more weeks to get ready for the annual Go Texan Barbecue Cookoff Fundraiser. The fundraiser will once again be held at the La Bahia Hall on Highway 237 in Burton. The cookoff is going to be Friday, January 20, and Saturday, January 21. Categories...
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM ISSUES $67.9 MILLION IN PERMITS IN 2022
City of Brenham building permits tallied at $67,981,152 in total for the year of 2022. The value and number of permits, at 432, fell shy of 2021’s 439 permits for $93,309,754. Homebuilding maintained a similar pace last year as it did the year prior. In 2022, 181 new homes...
kwhi.com
MULTIPLE CHARGES PENDING AGAINST LOUISIANA MAN
Multiple charges are pending against a Louisiana man after he allegedly ran from a traffic stop Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 1:55, Officer Crystal Buckner conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for illegal window tint. Contact was made with the female driver and male passenger, who were both from Louisiana. While conducting the traffic stop the male passenger took off on foot in an attempt to evade officers. Units from throughout Washington County responded in order to assist with locating the male subject, who was at this point now known to have an active felony warrant out of Acadia Parish, as well as a warrant through Louisiana Pardon and Parole. Officers located fresh footprints beside an apartment unit in the 1500 block of Farewell and were able to make contact with the subject, who had illegally entered the apartment in an attempt to avoid capture. The male subject surrendered without resistance and was placed in handcuffs. Once in cuffs the male subject had a medical episode, which required immediate medical attention and he was released to Washington County EMS for treatment. The female driver was released with no charges.
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER RECOVERING FROM CHRISTMAS FLOODING
Repairs continue to be made to the Grimes County Justice Center after a busted pipe during the freezing Christmas temperatures leaked thousands of gallons of water in the building. According to the Navasota Examiner, the leak was discovered by an employee of the Anderson Water Company, who was checking the...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES TO HOST MONTGOMERY
The Brenham Cubette Basketball Team looks to get back on the winning track as they host the Montgomery Lady Bears later tonight (Friday). Brenham is coming off a 48-41 loss to Lake Creek that dropped them to 11-10 overall and 2-2 in district. Montgomery is coming off a 55-27 win...
bluebonnetnews.com
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer
The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
KBTX.com
Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in College Station welcomed its first baby of the new year. The baby’s name is Madilynn Renee Breeding, and she was born at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday to Madison Breeding. According to St. Joseph Health in College Station, there have been...
kwhi.com
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS HOLDING ANNUAL FREE THROW CONTEST
The Brenham Knights of Columbus are holding their annual free throw contest on Sunday, January 29, at the St. Mary’s Gym. Registration begins at 12:30pm, followed by the contest at 1pm. It is open to boys and girls ages 9-14 as of January 1. Parents must bring a copy...
wanderwisdom.com
Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX
There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
Murder suspect leads law enforcement on chase across Brazos County
Several law enforcement agencies were involved with a Wednesday afternoon police pursuit that ended in a crash.
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect Identities
A medical facility in Texas has patients in an uproar after its latest revelation. Located within the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land Metropolitan Area, OakBend Medical Center has been treating patients for more than seventy years as a non-profit hospital. Originally named Polly Ryon Hospital, with its 218-bed capacity, the facility has expanded to accommodate a growing population and is well-known in the community.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS ON THE ROAD AT MONTGOMERY
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team is also looking to get back on the winning track as they travel to Montgomery this evening to take on the Bears. Brenham is coming off a 65-43 loss to Lake Creek this past Tuesday that dropped them to 12-9 overall and 0-2 in district.
kwhi.com
133RD BRENHAM MAIFEST SERENADE JAN. 15
The Brenham Maifest, one of Texas’ oldest springtime traditions, will soon announce the royalty for the 133rd festival. The Maifest Serenade will be held on Sunday, January 15th at 2 p.m. at the Dr. Bobbie Dietrich Memorial Amphitheatre at Hohlt Park. The Serenade will feature the announcement of the...
Comments / 0