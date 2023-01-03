Read full article on original website
Related
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Prince Harry Finally Breaks Silence on 'Uncle Andrew' Scandal in Memoir
"He was embroiled in a shameful scandal," Harry writes of Prince Andrew in his headline grabbing memoir.
Orthodox celebrate Christmas in shadow of conflict
MOSCOW — (AP) — Orthodox Christians packed churches on Friday evening for Christmas Eve services, a holiday darkened for many by the conflict raging between Orthodox neighbors Russia and Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, the world's largest Orthodox denomination, led elaborate services at Moscow's...
U.S. Repatriates Looted Ivory Spoon to Palestine Amid Michael Steinhardt Investigation
U.S. officials have repatriated a 2,700-year-old ivory object to the Palestinian Authority this week after it was seized as part of a larger investigation into New York art collector and venture capitalist Michael Steinhardt. The ivory object, etched with a winged figure on one side and described as a “cosmetic spoon,” was used to laden incense onto fires during rites for gods and the dead. The item dates to between 800 B.C.E. and 700 B.C.E., and is believed to be from the vast Assyrian civilization. Steinhardt purchased the item from Israeli antiquities dealer Gil Chaya in 2003. Chaya has been...
Comments / 0