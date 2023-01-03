U.S. officials have repatriated a 2,700-year-old ivory object to the Palestinian Authority this week after it was seized as part of a larger investigation into New York art collector and venture capitalist Michael Steinhardt. The ivory object, etched with a winged figure on one side and described as a “cosmetic spoon,” was used to laden incense onto fires during rites for gods and the dead. The item dates to between 800 B.C.E. and 700 B.C.E., and is believed to be from the vast Assyrian civilization. Steinhardt purchased the item from Israeli antiquities dealer Gil Chaya in 2003. Chaya has been...

