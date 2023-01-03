Read full article on original website
Related
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
WKRN
8 found dead at Utah home
Police searching for suspect accused of shooting …. Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week. Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting …. The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive...
WATE
Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the loose
Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have been charged after a shooting at a rap concert in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the …. Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino...
WKRN
Thousands mourn Benedict XVI
Police searching for suspect accused of shooting …. Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week. Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting …. The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive...
WKRN
Studies show traffic in TN will 'continue to grow' in coming years, officials promise action to address it
Multiple studies from state and city departments warn that unless changes are made to Tennessee infrastructure, congestion and traffic could increase significantly in the next couple of decades. Studies show traffic in TN will ‘continue to grow’ …. Multiple studies from state and city departments warn that unless...
WKRN
‘I expect to see those numbers come down’: Davidson County DA hopes to combat high homicide rates in 2023
‘I expect to see those numbers come down’: Davidson County DA hopes to combat high homicide rates in 2023. ‘I expect to see those numbers come down’: Davidson …. ‘I expect to see those numbers come down’: Davidson County DA hopes to combat high homicide rates in 2023.
WKRN
Youth athlete safety in Tennessee
How youth sports safety is ranked through a program called the Safe Stars Initiative. How youth sports safety is ranked through a program called the Safe Stars Initiative. Pedestrian identified, teen charged after deadly …. A pedestrian who was struck by a car while crossing Murfreesboro Pike died from his...
WKRN
Daughter hopes for answers in mother's 2004 disappearance
The pain of not knowing what happened to a missing loved one is hard to imagine by those who haven't experienced it. For one Clarksville family, that pain has lingered for more than 18 years. Daughter hopes for answers in mother’s 2004 disappearance. The pain of not knowing what...
WKRN
3 teens charged after officer-involved shooting in Collierville
3 teens charged after officer-involved shooting in Collierville. 3 teens charged after officer-involved shooting in …. 3 teens charged after officer-involved shooting in Collierville. Police searching for suspect accused of shooting …. Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week.
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
WKRN
Hermitage gas station reopens after deadly shooting
The Kwik Sak on Lebanon Pike has officially reopened after two Kentucky teens allegedly shot and killed the store owner in later November. Hermitage gas station reopens after deadly shooting. The Kwik Sak on Lebanon Pike has officially reopened after two Kentucky teens allegedly shot and killed the store owner...
WKRN
Gov. Lee names new TDOC commissioner
Following a months-long review of the lethal injection process in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee has taken his first step in reworking the leadership structure in the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC). Gov. Lee names new TDOC commissioner. Following a months-long review of the lethal injection process in Tennessee, Gov. Bill...
WKRN
911 calls offer few clues in man's death
Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24. Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's...
WKRN
Tennessee teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside. Tennessee teen arrested after stealing vehicle with …. A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside. Man found...
WKRN
Suspect charged in armed robbery
Bodycam released from deadly SWAT shooting in Hermitage. Bodycam released from deadly SWAT shooting in Hermitage. Police searching for suspect accused of shooting …. Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week. Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting …
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
Comments / 0