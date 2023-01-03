Read full article on original website
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks, Mariana Trevino & A Cat Make This American Remake Irresistible
When you have an international best seller that was on the NYT list for 42 weeks and then made into a multi-Oscar-nominated Swedish film that became the third-most successful in the history of that country Ingmar Bergman called home, you might wonder what the need was for an English-language American remake. The answer is a chance to give Tom Hanks a role he can run with and, more important, to bring a very human, often funny, character-driven story back to light in a time that needs it more than ever. Related Story 2023 Domestic Box Office To Hit $9 Billion Fueled...
What's Happening With Top Gun: Maverick Lawsuit As Tom Cruise Blockbuster Hits Streaming
Top Gun: Maverick is finally on streaming, but its potential legal woes may still be very much present.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford Snubbed From 50 Greatest Actors of All Time List
A new 50 Greatest Actors of All Time list is suspiciously missing two high-profile names. Empire recently polled readers for their top 50 list, coming out in their February 2023 issue, and Harrison Ford and Kevin Costner were noticeably absent. Now, this could be attested to a younger voting demographic...
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Tom Hanks hits back at nepotism criticism: ‘It doesn’t matter what our last names are’
Tom Hanks has weighed in on the debate surrounding nepotism in the film industry.The Saving Private Ryan star’s children – including sons Colin and Chet, and daughter Elizabeth Ann – have all acted professionally. Hanks’s youngest son, Truman, appears in his father’s latest film, the comedy adaptation A Man Called Otto.In recent years, Hollywood nepotism has come under increasing scrutiny, with many actors coming from famous parents being branded “nepo babies”.Speaking to Reuters in a video interview via The Sun, Hanks dismissed this line of criticism, insisting that his children were simply carrying on the “family business”.“Look, this...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and MUBI movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
How to watch M3GAN – can I stream the new horror movie?
How can I watch M3GAN? Film fans across the world are talking about one thing and one thing only, M3GAN. OK, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but M3GAN and her killer dance moves have definitely caught the attention of people terrified of dolls. In case you’ve missed...
‘1923’s Harrison Ford Reveals What Sets Jacob Dutton Apart from His Other Iconic Roles (Outsider Exclusive)
With a perfectly-Harrison-Ford answer and follow-up, the 1923 star details what sets Jacob Dutton apart from his other iconic roles.... The post ‘1923’s Harrison Ford Reveals What Sets Jacob Dutton Apart from His Other Iconic Roles (Outsider Exclusive) appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Hanks gets good again playing a grump in A Man Called Otto
The year 2022 was not a great one for Tom Hanks. He appeared in two films – Elvis and Disney’s new version of Pinocchio – and his acting choices in both were somewhat baffling for those of us who have loved his performances over the years. At first blush, playing the lead in A Man Called Otto seems odd, too, as it calls upon him to play a grump, a trait that wouldn’t seem to mesh with his typically friendly demeanor. Photo by Niko TaverniseTom Hanks in A Man Called Otto ...
Michelle Williams shares why she hasn't watched any of her movies or TV projects in over a decade
"The Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams admitted that she hasn't watched her own films or TV projects since viewing 2010's "Meek's Cutoff." She said that she is "not able" to watch her own work.
Bam Margera was “pronounced dead” after suffering five seizures
Jackass movie star Bam Margera had a serious health crisis last month, with news breaking on December 9 2022 that he had to be put on a ventilator after contracting pneumonia. However, it turns out his health crisis was even more serious than what was reported, with the comedy movie star revealing the extent of his health troubles during an appearance on the Wild Ride podcast, which is hosted by former Jackass co-star Steve-O. “Basically, I was pronounced dead on December 8,” he explained. “I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down.”
Showing Up (2023 movie) Michelle Williams, trailer, release date
A sculptor preparing to open a new show must balance her creative life with the daily dramas of family and friends, in Kelly Reichardt’s vibrant and captivatingly funny portrait of art and craft. Startattle.com – Showing Up 2023. Genre : Comedy / Drama. Country : United States. Language...
Tom Hanks dismisses ‘nepo baby’ debate
Tom Hanks, America’s Dad, gave an interview this week while promoting his new film “A Man Called Otto.” During the conversation, he waved away recent discussion about nepotism in Hollywood, which came to an apex with a large New York magazine feature. Hanks, an A-lister who broke into the industry on nothing but his talents, the status quo. “Otto” features his son Truman Hanks, and his wife, Rita Wilson, wrote a song for its soundtrack and is a co-producer. “Look this is a family business. This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in,”...
Wednesday still second only to Stranger Things in Netflix series views
Netflix’s newest star is kooky, she is spooky, and her name is Wednesday Addams. Since the comedy series Wednesday – based on the cartoon characters by Charles Addams – was released on the streaming service in November 2022, it has taken the world by storm. From TikTok dances to viral memes, everyone is all aboard the Addams train; now the TV series has smashed some impressive viewership figures too.
