OBITUARY: Josephine Rose Tucker
Josephine Rose Tucker, 86, of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. A memorial mass will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment of ashes will follow the service...
OBITUARY: Anthony L. Akers
Anthony L. Akers, 44, of Coldwater, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Mark Case from California Community Church officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 from 3-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
Former WWMT reporter returning to station as evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A former reporter and weekend anchor at WWMT (Channel 3) is returning to be an evening anchor for the station. WWMT announced Wednesday, Jan. 4 that Jessica Harthorn would start in the spot on Jan. 5. She will co-anchor the evening and late news broadcasts with Andy Dominianni.
Quincy defeats UC, Bronson loses at Jonesville in Big 8 boys basketball
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles used a 13-4 third quarter to break open a tight game as they defeated the Union City Chargers 53-42 on Thursday night in a Big 8 Conference boys basketball game at McNett Fieldhouse in Union City. Quincy took control of the...
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
Commissioners ask for resolution to oppose Prairie River reclassification
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Administrator Bud Norman was asked during Thursday’s County Commissioner work session to put together a resolution for next week’s regular meeting which would be against the Michigan D.N.R.’s reclassification of the Prairie River from west of Bronson to the county line.
Hillsdale resident arrested in Bronson following Hillsdale County drive by shooting
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – A suspect is lodged in the Hillsdale County Jail while a shooting victim is hospitalized following a drive by shooting incident on Wednesday night. The Michigan State Police say Troopers from the Jackson post responded at about 9:40 p.m.. They say the preliminary investigation...
Kalamazoo father of 8, killed in shooting, was life of party, family says
KALAMAZOO, MI – James Douglas White Jr., was always the life of the party and he was starting to mature, his family said. His shooting death means his family will never get to meet the man he could have become. White, 29, was shot Dec. 30, near the intersection...
30-year-old from Hillsdale taken into custody after drive-by shooting
One shot went through the driver's door and hit the victim in both legs, MSP said.
Arraignment expected Friday for Hillsdale County drive by shooting suspect
HILLSDALE, MI (WTVB) – An arraignment is expected to take place on Friday in Hillsdale County District Court for the suspect in a Wednesday night drive by shooting. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department jail lodging page on their app, the 30-year-old suspect was booked on charges of attempted murder, felony firearm, possession of a short barrel rifle, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing serious impairment.
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled the St Joseph River Near Union City, Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
Retired general who led Hurricane Katrina relief efforts to come to Portage
PORTAGE, MI — Ret. Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré, known for his role in coordinating military relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina, will appear at this year’s City of Portage Black History Month Celebration. Honoré, a decorated 37-year veteran and global authority on leadership and emergency preparedness,...
There Are Five U.S. Cities Named Kalamazoo
Do you know the five states that have a Kalamazoo?. Yes, there really are five towns called Kalamazoo in the United States and their backstories are intriguing. As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people that moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
Recall petition submitted for Emmett Township trustee
A voter has submitted a petition to recall an Emmett Township trustee.
Battle Creek’s Southwestern Jr. High Building Might Be Sold and Turned Into Apartments
Last Fall, we wrote about the old Southwestern Junior High School building in Battle Creek, and the state of disrepair it's in today. Which is a shame, because from the outside, the building is still quite a looker, and a staple in the community. There was speculation that someone might...
UPDATE: 35-year-old man dead after police shooting in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: The officer-involved shooting that occurred on Irene St. on Jan. 5 around 5 p.m. involved on Lansing Police officer and three Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lansing Post. The person who died is a 35-year-old man from Lansing. MSP said per protocol, the three...
$1 million bond set for suspect in Monday stabbing incident on Burlington Road
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The suspect in the alleged stabbing of two men in the 1200 block of Burlington Road just south of the Branch-Calhoun County line was arraigned late Tuesday afternoon in Branch County District Court. 31-year-old Dustin Antone Sprague of Jackson is being held in the Branch...
