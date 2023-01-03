ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs land key PWO linebacker target Donovan Whitten

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Arkadelphia linebacker Donovan Whitten as a preferred walk-on recruit. Whitten, 6-3, 220, last visited Arkansas on Dec. 13. He also attended Arkansas’ game against Ole Miss on Nov. 19. The Razorbacks offered him on Nov. 13. Whitten talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. He was offered by Barry Odom and Michael Scherer originally, but when the pair left for UNLV then Travis Williams took over his recruiting.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
Musselman gives latest on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.

Prior to the start of No. 13 Arkansas' 74-68 victory over No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night in Fayetteville, a team spokesperson relayed to media that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. — who has been out indefinitely in right knee management — would not be on the bench with the team for the game and was seeing a specialist.
Mizzou men's basketball announces 3rd-straight sellout home game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri men's basketball has announced that the Tigers have sold out their third-straight home game. The Tigers' upcoming game against Vanderbilt will have a full crowd on Saturday at 11 a.m. News of the three-game sellout streak comes as the Tigers have...
Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors

Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation

It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
History of Missouri painter and controversial Civl War era painting up for dicussion tonight

You can learn more about a famous Missouri painter from the Civil War era, and a controversial piece of his work, during a presentation in Jefferson City tonight. Shortly after the Civil War ended, George Caleb Bingham unveiled a painting entitled Order No. 11. The painting was in response to an order that allowed Union General Thomas Ewing to use guerillas to depopulate four counties along the Missouri/Kansas border. Fluker says the painting was perceived as being pro-Confederate, and the backlash against Bingham was immediate.
After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week

These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
