Briles, Jefferson Reveal Whether They're Staying at Arkansas
Efforts to land one or possibly both at Mississippi State led to recent development
KARK
Hogs land key PWO linebacker target Donovan Whitten
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Arkadelphia linebacker Donovan Whitten as a preferred walk-on recruit. Whitten, 6-3, 220, last visited Arkansas on Dec. 13. He also attended Arkansas’ game against Ole Miss on Nov. 19. The Razorbacks offered him on Nov. 13. Whitten talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. He was offered by Barry Odom and Michael Scherer originally, but when the pair left for UNLV then Travis Williams took over his recruiting.
Missouri head coach Gates proud of his team after hard-fought loss at Arkansas
Arkansas rallies from its largest deficit of the season to down Missouri
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
Musselman gives latest on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.
Prior to the start of No. 13 Arkansas' 74-68 victory over No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night in Fayetteville, a team spokesperson relayed to media that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. — who has been out indefinitely in right knee management — would not be on the bench with the team for the game and was seeing a specialist.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Smith Jr. seeing specialist for knee, will not be at Bud Walton Arena for Arkansas-Missouri
It’s no surprise that Arkansas’ uber-talented freshman Nick Smith Jr. will not be suiting up for the Razorbacks Wednesday night against Missouri. It is, however, surprising that Smith will not even be at Bud Walton Arena, according to a team spokesperson. The former 5-star prospect is seeing a...
Tigers Target SEC Legacy Kirkpatrick in the Secondary
Mizzou Tigers Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Tigers news as Missouri looks to improve on an already impressive class.
Auburn faithful jealous of Arkansas DC hires
BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON There are at least a couple of Auburn faithful jealous of Arkansas’ hiring of co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson. Sidelines radio host and 1986 Auburn graduate Rob Browne and AU Daily Dose podcaster Doug Dean are both high on the pair and discussed that Wednesday on the radio show […]
SEC Nearly Avoided Nightmare, but A&M Still Hires Former Razorback Coach
Aggies need to toughen up because Petrino is the right choice to fix offensive mess
How to Watch: No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 20 Missouri channel, stream, game time
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to pick up their first SEC win of the season as they welcome the No. 20 Missouri Tigers into Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the first time the Hogs’ SEC home opener has featured a matchup between two ranked teams.
nwahomepage.com
Versatile 2024 5-star prospect Amier Ali plans to visit Arkansas “very soon”
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff has not shied away from recruiting 5-star talent from all parts of the country, and the mutal interest runs high for the Hoop Hogs and top-shelf 2024 prospect Amier Ali. Ali (6-8 guard/wing, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., via Dallas-Forth Worth,...
kshb.com
Mizzou men's basketball announces 3rd-straight sellout home game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri men's basketball has announced that the Tigers have sold out their third-straight home game. The Tigers' upcoming game against Vanderbilt will have a full crowd on Saturday at 11 a.m. News of the three-game sellout streak comes as the Tigers have...
Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles Reportedly a Target for Zach Arnett, Bulldogs
Mississippi State is reportedly targeting another SEC offensive coordinator in the midst of a staff shakeup.
Har-Ber High School names new head football coach
Har-Ber High School in Springdale has named its next head football coach.
talkbusiness.net
Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors
Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation
It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
kjluradio.com
History of Missouri painter and controversial Civl War era painting up for dicussion tonight
You can learn more about a famous Missouri painter from the Civil War era, and a controversial piece of his work, during a presentation in Jefferson City tonight. Shortly after the Civil War ended, George Caleb Bingham unveiled a painting entitled Order No. 11. The painting was in response to an order that allowed Union General Thomas Ewing to use guerillas to depopulate four counties along the Missouri/Kansas border. Fluker says the painting was perceived as being pro-Confederate, and the backlash against Bingham was immediate.
northwestmoinfo.com
After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
Accident at Wedington exit disrupts morning commute
An accident occurred near the Wedington exit, Exit 65, Tuesday morning in Fayetteville disrupting the morning rush hour.
247Sports
