Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Warren Police: Child found at home with pot, mushrooms growing

A Warren couple face child endangering and other charges after police say a six-year-old girl was found at their home where marijuana and illegal mushrooms were being grown. Officers were called to investigate a report that an intruder was inside a garage on the 2400 block of Hamilton Street NW Thursday night.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Couple shot at Youngstown bar

Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Sharon man given prison time for distributing crack cocaine

A Sharon man will spend two years in prison for distributing crack cocaine in Mercer County. A federal judge sentenced 27-year-old Jeronte Robinson to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. According to the release, Robinson and other co-conspirators distributed crack cocaine from a home on...
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

Builder hopes to bring new apartments to Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A development company from southwest Ohio wants to build two new apartment buildings within a half mile of each other along a busy stretch of road in Boardman. The proposal is for a wooded area near the entrance of the Auburn Hills housing development. The...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Nick Santucci sworn in to serve southeastern Trumbull County

Ohio State Representative, Nick Santucci (R-Howland) was sworn into office on Tuesday, January 3 to begin his first term serving Ohio's 64th District, which encompasses Southeastern Trumbull County. Santucci currently serves as the Senior Consultant for Workforce and Community Engagement for VAZA Consulting. Previously, he was the Director of Government...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

