Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Related
Program offering free devices for seniors
A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 5, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police: Child found at home with pot, mushrooms growing
A Warren couple face child endangering and other charges after police say a six-year-old girl was found at their home where marijuana and illegal mushrooms were being grown. Officers were called to investigate a report that an intruder was inside a garage on the 2400 block of Hamilton Street NW Thursday night.
How are Valley bridges doing?
Each bridge in the Valley falls in a range of different conditions.
Ohio man who had snow stuffed in mouth during arrest files suit
Charles Hicks II, 28, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the suit filed this week in federal court.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
WFMJ.com
Couple shot at Youngstown bar
Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
Police investigate situation with impaired dad in Warren
A situation with a Warren dad is being looked into by Trumbull County Children Services and Warren police.
Detective seeks answers in 2020 shooting death on Youngstown’s East Side
It was a night of cards and friends for Thomas Huff before he was found shot to death at a table in his East Side home.
Dunkin’ worker in fear following threat over bacon in Boardman
A worker at a Dunkin Donut in Boardman said a customer threatened her and now she is afraid of him.
Major Burger King franchisee files for bankruptcy protection in Akron
AKRON, Ohio - One of the largest U.S. franchisees of Burger King fast-food restaurants has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Akron, citing revenue declines worsened by the pandemic as well as recent inflation and worker shortages. Though based in suburban Chicago, Toms King LLC, its Toms King (Ohio)...
Judge gives jail time in animal dog dragging case
A humane agent with Animal Charity described the injuries an 18-month-old dog suffered when he was dragged along an East Side street in May.
WFMJ.com
Sharon man given prison time for distributing crack cocaine
A Sharon man will spend two years in prison for distributing crack cocaine in Mercer County. A federal judge sentenced 27-year-old Jeronte Robinson to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. According to the release, Robinson and other co-conspirators distributed crack cocaine from a home on...
2 dead after car traveling on I-680 riddled with bullets
The car they were driving came to a stop on the freeway just before the Belle Vista Avenue exit.
WYTV.com
Builder hopes to bring new apartments to Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A development company from southwest Ohio wants to build two new apartment buildings within a half mile of each other along a busy stretch of road in Boardman. The proposal is for a wooded area near the entrance of the Auburn Hills housing development. The...
Haircuts for homeless first event for new service group in Youngstown
An organization new to the area is showing the Valley what service is all about.
Disgraced former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora, acting as his own attorney, files new appeal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jimmy Dimora has been many things over the years— Cuyahoga County commissioner, corrupt political powerbroker and federal inmate. Dimora is now trying his hand at another occupation from his prison cell: attorney. Dimora on Thursday filed an appeal to his 23-year prison sentence while acting...
Local doctor explains real-life risks of cardiac arrest
Cardiac arrest can happen to just about anyone at any time.
Youngstown man arrested in Pa. on drug charges
A Youngstown man is facing drug charges in Lawrence County after police say he was found with approximately four pounds of marijuana.
WFMJ.com
Nick Santucci sworn in to serve southeastern Trumbull County
Ohio State Representative, Nick Santucci (R-Howland) was sworn into office on Tuesday, January 3 to begin his first term serving Ohio's 64th District, which encompasses Southeastern Trumbull County. Santucci currently serves as the Senior Consultant for Workforce and Community Engagement for VAZA Consulting. Previously, he was the Director of Government...
Comments / 0