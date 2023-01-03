Read full article on original website
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?
A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Etsy a Buy?
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), the popular marketplace for handcrafted, vintage, and other unique goods, saw its shares end 2022 down 45% on the year. This company, which was a huge favorite during the pandemic, experienced a dramatic slowdown in its business as it lapped difficult comparisons from 2021 and consumer shopping behavior normalized in favor of in-person retail.
General Motors Stock (NYSE:GM): Top U.S. Carmaker is Dirt Cheap
General Motors (NYSE: GM) sells cars and trucks that are built to last. However, GM stock wasn't as durable as General Motors' vehicles in 2022. Nevertheless, I am bullish on General Motors stock as the company managed to race to the number-one spot in terms of U.S. auto sales despite a slew of macroeconomic challenges.
Why Wynn Resorts Stock Soared This Week
Week to date, shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) were up 12.7% as of 11:18 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The casino operator got a boost at the end of 2022, as China eased restrictions to Macau, which made up most of Wynn Resorts' total revenue before the pandemic.
Why Tesla Stock Dropped Again
The week is ending on a down note for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors Friday, as shares of the electric car superstar slumped for a second straight day -- down 3.5% as of 10:30 a.m. EST. Recent declines in the stock price have owed mainly to problems with the supply chain in China, and weakening demand among car buyers, but today's stock price tumble seems to be on Tesla because it's cutting prices in China. Again.
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) made its debut on 08/13/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated...
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are...
BlackRock (BLK) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
BlackRock (BLK) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Teleflex (TFX) Stock for Now
Teleflex Incorporated TFX is gaining from a strong preference for the UroLift system. The company exited the third quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected earnings. However, escalating costs and foreign exchange headwinds do not bode well. In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has declined 20.1% compared with...
ASX or NVMI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Electronics - Semiconductors stocks have likely encountered both ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) and Nova Ltd. (NVMI). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find...
Here's Why You Should Invest in Cboe Global (CBOE) Stock
Cboe Global Markets’ CBOE optimistic medium-term target, strong market position, global reach, strength in its proprietary products, solid capital position, effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CBOE has a decent track record of beating earnings estimates in three of...
Reasons Why Gambling.com (GAMB) Stock is an Attractive Pick
Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB has had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock gained 22.7% compared with the 20% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 2% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The company has a strong operating model, which is helping it...
Is Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/28/2015. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by...
Vyant Bio To Explore Strategic Alternatives; Stock Doubles
(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) more-than-doubled in extended session on Wednesday after the biotechnology company announced that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives. Vyant Bio said it has engaged LifeSci Capital as its financial advisor to assist in exploring a range of strategic...
Can Dogecoin Reach $1 in 2023?
During 2022, the popular meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) all but disappeared from the radar of serious investors, who sought out less-risky assets during a market downturn. Dogecoin is now down 90% from its all-time high of $0.74, trading at just $0.07. While Dogecoin experienced a few brief spikes during...
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
